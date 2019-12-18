Micron Earnings: I Remain Troubled By 2 Key Issues

The EBU segment could falter due to headwinds from auto. Investors should also listen to feedback on inventory build in China.

Source: Barron's

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $5.01 billion and EPS of $0.48. The revenue estimate implies a 37% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stabilizing Revenue

A revenue decline of over 35% sounds alarming on the surface, but Micron's revenue has been in serious decline for a while. Last quarter revenue fell Y/Y by 42%. However, its top line appears to be bottoming. On a sequential basis, revenue actually rose 2% last quarter. The revenue estimates also imply a sequential increase of about 3%. This should be enough to get MU bulls energized again. Micron's top line is also important for its impact on margins.

The memory business is highly scalable. Rising revenue tends to amplify profit margins, and vice versa. Last quarter gross margin was 29%, down over 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit of $1.4 billion declined over 70%. If revenue rises Q/Q due to rising prices for DRAM and NAND, then it could create efficiencies and improve margins.

The Micron narrative is built around providing components for high-end solutions with outsized growth prospects and higher margins. Animal spirits that drove global economic expansion also drove demand for memory. Those animal spirits appear to have waned.

Revenue from the Compute and Networking Business Unit ("CNBU") fell 56% Y/Y, primarily due to declines in average selling price ("ASP") across several segments. CNBU represented 39% of total revenue and was Micron's largest business segment. The Mobile Business Unit ("MBU") experienced a 26% reduction in revenue, yet bounced Q/Q. The unit was spurred partly by seasonality and increased content within smartphones. Revenue from the Storage Business Unit ("SBU") fell over 30%, while the Embedded Business Unit ("EBU") experienced a 24% revenue fall. I have been bearish on the EBU segment for a while, given its exposure to the weakening auto industry. Micron is increasing its DRAM market share within the auto industry; however, the auto industry is cyclical in nature and will likely face headwinds for the foreseeable future. The EBU segment represented 14% of revenue and could be less likely to rebound relative to other business units.

Pricing Power Improves

Potential growth in revenue and margins is dependent upon Micron's pricing power. On a product basis, DRAM revenue was $3.1 billion, down 48% Y/Y, but up 1% sequentially. Bit shipments grew 30% Q/Q and in the mid-teens Y/Y due to improving customer inventories. DRAM ASP grew 20% Q/Q. Rising ASP and rising shipments should deliver strong sequential growth for a few quarters.

NAND revenue was $1.5 billion, down 32% Y/Y and up by mid-single digits Q/Q. NAND ASP fell in the upper single-digit range. Management thinks supply is tightening, which could lead to price increases later. Certain analysts believe memory pricing has bottomed. They could be correct in the short term, which could drive bullishness in MU.

Is Inventory De-Stocking Driving Demand, Or Industry Fundamentals

Part of the demand for memory is based on whether customers are rapidly building inventory de-stocking. DRAM prices had been rising so rapidly that certain customers stockpiled inventory in order in order to lock in prices. The rabid demand also spurred Micron's revenue. A heightened level of inventory de-stocking occurred in the second half of 2018, which hurt revenue and margins. However, the revenue decline was likely more pronounced than it would have been had customers not stockpiled inventory.

I understand that certain customers from China have been building inventory levels amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China. This may have led to heightened demand that may not last long term. China and the U.S. reached a Phase 1 trade deal last week, implying tensions could be thawing. Will that lead to lesser need to stockpile inventory?

Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra management team believes the pickup in memory demand is based on improving industry fundamentals:

I think certainly the pickup in business is being driven by the industry fundamentals. I would just like to remind you that in the first half of calendar 2019 because of the inventory that the customers had built up the demand to the producers was low, yet the end market demand for all applications continues to be robust. And now as the customers have worked down their inventory to normal levels, the demand is coming back to the producers and as a result, you saw in our calendar - I mean fiscal Q4 results a strong growth in DRAM bit as well as NAND. And second half is the demand is back - the customer demand is back. And yes, there may be some level of inventory build in China, due to the reasons that I mentioned by certain customers. But I'll tell you that we do not think that that inventory build is anywhere close to the kind of inventory build that had gone on in the second half of last year, so nowhere materially close to that level.

Mr. Mehrotra could be correct in the short term. However, I would rather see consistent demand for memory over several quarters before becoming a firm believer. Vital signs such as dismal U.S. industrial production and declining rail traffic point to an economic slowdown. Business confidence may not improve markedly simply because trade tensions with China appear to be dissipating.

Conclusion

Micron's revenue and margins will likely improve due to demand from inventory buildup. Long term, I believe the global economy is headed lower, and animal spirits that helped drive Micron to new heights are waning. MU is a long-term sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.