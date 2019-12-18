Determining The Potential Leader Of The Migraine Market

Eli Lilly bears the best potential in the migraine market.

The global migraine market is estimated to reach $7.8 billion in the year 2025.

This makes the current competition interesting and contributes to the development of new drugs to treat this condition.

Although there is an opinion about the market becoming overcrowded; in my point of view, new drugs and, especially, new classes of drugs can potentially change the market, creating tough conditions for less effective drugs and contributing to market growth.

Another research published by Global Data indicates that new class of drugs - CGRP Inhibitors (calcitonin gene-related peptide inhibitors) will be the major driver for the market growth.

In this article, I will try to compare currently available treatment options, recently approved drugs, and late-stage drug candidates, and I will try to substantiate my position on why I consider Eli Lilly (LLY) the best in this market. Moreover, I will try to put together the estimates regarding the company's market share for upcoming years and explain why I'm still bullish regarding Eli Lilly and recommend it for a long-term portfolio.

In addition to assessing the current situation, one of the major purposes of this article is also to enable us to compare the parameters of the drugs' efficacy and to have material on hand when new data on migraine drugs is available on the expected clinical trials in the future.

Migraine

I think everybody here knows what it is. But let's refresh for those who do not know (unlikely they exist, but anyway).

Source: Harvard Medical School

Migraine is a strong and disabling headache that can last a couple of hours or up to 3-4 days. During the migraine attack, people are very sensitive to light.

Here are general symptoms of migraine:

Source: WebMD.com

There are two major types of migraine: migraine with aura and migraine without aura.

Migraine Drugs Market

According to Migraine Research Foundation, 12% of Americans suffer from migraine:

18% of women

10% of children

6% of men

So, more than 39 million people are suffering from migraines in the US only.

Now, let's have a look at the available treatment options.

We can generally divide migraine drugs into 2 major types: abortive (to relieve pain during migraine attack) and preventive (to prevent migraine attack).

There are many OTC drugs used for migraine abortion, but here are generally-prescribed abortive drugs for migraine (mostly triptans):

almotriptan (Axert)

eletriptan (Relpax)

frovatriptan (Frova)

naratriptan (Amerge)

rizatriptan (Maxalt, Maxalt-MLT)

sumatriptan (Imitrex, Alsuma, Imitrex STATdose System, Sumavel DosePro, Zecuity, Treximet)

zolmitriptan (Zomig, Zomig-ZMT)

Reyvow (5-HT1F serotonin receptor antagonist) - Eli Lilly's drug for acute migraine which was recently approved by the FDA.

Preventive migraine drugs:

And recently adopted (starting from 2018) CGRP Inhibitors - new generation of drugs which block CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) - the molecule which plays a substantial role in migraine pain:

Aimovig (erenumab) by Amgen (AMGN) -injection once-monthly

Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) - by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) - injection once-monthly or high dosage once quarterly

Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm) - by Eli Lilly - one load injection in the beginning and once-monthly injection

It looks like the abortive medications market with vast number of generic drugs is more crowded than the preventive medications market.

Marketed drugs and late-stage drug candidates

Abortive Migraine Drug Candidates (with upcoming catalysts):

Allergan (AGN) with its Ubrogepant (PDUFA expected in December 2019).

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with its AXS-07 (Phase-3 Momentum data is expected in Q4 2019).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (BHVN) with Rimegepant (NDA submitted in Q2 2019 for acute migraine treatment and ongoing Phase-3 for migraine prevention with expected data release in Q4 2019 or Q1 2020).

The major efficacy endpoints for abortive migraine medications are:

Pain free at 2 hours (no pain)

Pain relief at 2 hours

Most Bothersome Symptom (MBS) freedom at 2 hours

Let's compare available data with some already marketed medications, such as:

Frova (frovatriptan succinate tablets) - Endo International Plc (ENDP)

Amerge (naratriptan hydrochloride tablet) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Onzetra (sumatriptan nasal powder) - marketed by Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC (Onzetra was acquired from Avanir Pharmaceuticals)

Reyvow (lasmiditan tablets) - marketed by Eli Lilly

Source: created by the author based on the FDA approved labels and trial results shared by companies

As there was no data regarding "Pain free at 2" hours endpoint for the previous generation of drugs, I could not include these parameters into the table.

In addition, it would be fair to clarify that patients in the Phase-3 (NCT03896009) trial of Axsome Therapeutics' AXS-07 drug candidate are classified as "has experienced an inadequate response to prior acute treatments" (key inclusion criteria). However, there is no clarification of this criteria (inadequate to which group of medicines or does "inadequate" mean not responding to SOC), whatever, we must take this fact into account when reading the results of the study.

Let's also have a look at contraindications and adverse reactions occurring in ≥ 2% of patients and at a frequency greater than placebo (in leading by efficacy drugs):

Onzetra Xsail nasal powder

Source: the FDA approved label

Reyvow (lasmiditan tablet) 200mg

Source: the FDA approved label

Ubrogepant (oral tablet) 100mg

Source: company's press release

* Ubrogepant is not approved by FDA yet, so I had to refer to the company's release.

In conclusion, it seems that Reyvow by Eli Lilly currently leads the list in terms of efficacy, but we should indicate that Allergan's Ubrogepant also demonstrated efficacy in triptans naïve patients and has a little bit better safety profile.

On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics' XS-07 Phase-3 results will be very interesting in terms of drug efficacy and comparison with the already available drugs.

Migraine Preventive Drug Candidates (with upcoming catalyst):

Though abortive medications hold the largest share of the migraine drugs market, a new generation of migraine preventive drugs became recently available and their market share is raising more aggressively.

Here are some short-term catalysts expected in the development of preventive migraine medicines area:

Allergan Plc: Atogepant at Phase-3 for migraine prevention with expected data in 2H2020.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company: Rimegepant at Phase-3 for migraine prevention with expected data in Q4 2019 or early Q1 2020.

Let's compare already approved medications for primary migraine prevention.

The primary efficacy endpoint in migraine prevention is the change from baseline in mean monthly migraine days over months. Secondary endpoints include the achievement of a ≥ 50% reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days ("≥ 50% MMD responders") and the change from baseline in mean monthly acute migraine-specific medication days.

Source: created by the author based on the FDA approved labels

The most common adverse reaction in the mentioned approved drugs was injection site reactions.

Aimovig 70mg/140mg: 6%/5% - placebo: 3% - 1.3% of patients treated with AIMOVIG discontinued double-blind treatment because of adverse events.

Ajovy 225mg monthly or 675mg quarterly: 43%/45% - placebo: 38% - 1% of patients treated with Ajovy discontinued double-blind treatment because of adverse events.

Emgality 120mg: 18% - placebo: 13% - 1.8% of patients discontinued double-blind treatment because of adverse events.

I noticed a high level of AE at the injection site in Ajovy trials. It does not look logical for me in terms of high placebo site reactions as well. So, I contacted the company for the clarifications but did not get a reply yet. As soon as I get it, I will inform you in the comments accordingly.

So, as soon as expected data from Allergan and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company is available, we will be able to compare with the current medications (just to make it easy for us).

Concluding this part, currently, Emgality by Eli Lilly looks superior to its rivals in terms of efficacy.

Let's also note that migraine prevention is new and the most promising area in terms of future growth potential.

Now, let's dive into sales figures of the recently approved preventive medications (CGRP inhibitors) :

Source: created by the author Based on the recent 10-Q SEC forms of Amgen, Teva, Eli Lilly

Despite the very recent adoption of this class of drugs, the sales dynamics are very indicative. Emgality was the last approved among these drugs (approved by the FDA in September 2018) and the company was able to quickly strengthen its market share, increasing pressure on competitors. I should also emphasize that Emgality was also approved for reducing the frequency of attacks of episodic cluster headache. It is the only drug approved for this indication.

Based on all the above, I think the annual peak sales estimation for Emgality of $1 billion by 2026 is realistic and doable.

Eli Lilly brief Q3 results

The company reported another strong quarterly result in October 2019.

Source: company's press release

Here is selected financial data for the third quarter of 2019:

Source: company SEC filings

Risks

Though the company's migraine drugs look superior in the market, we should keep an eye on the upcoming catalysts mentioned in the article. If the data is strong in comparison, then we will have to make a final assessment for the upcoming 2-3 years.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the leading migraine platform currently belongs to Eli Lilly. Due to long-term investments and substantial efforts, the company, currently, has superior drugs in both abortive and preventive migraine medications area. The launch of Reyvow (2019) and Emgality (2018) will allow the company to penetrate the market of migraine drugs in the short and middle terms. Quarterly sales of Emgality were $47.7 million in Q3 2019. This reflects aggressive market penetration for the migraine drug launched a year ago.

Additionally, while I was preparing this article, Eli Lilly released the 2020 Financial Guidance, emphasizing revenue growth expectations (including Emgality and Reyvow among the growth drivers), with total revenue to be between $23.6 billion and $24.1 billion (revised guidance for 2019 is in the range of $22-22.5 billion).

Disclosure: I am/we are long LLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.