CarMax: Neutral Thoughts Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings

About the Company

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is a retailer of used vehicles, operating CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance segments. CarMax Sales Operations segment focuses on auto merchandising and service operations, whereas CarMax Auto Finance, as the name suggests, consists of finance functionalities that support CarMax locations in 160 used car stores.

Valuation

We see the multiple of 17x as fair, given the comps and potential macro pressures in 2020. When we apply it to the EPS estimate of $5.38, we get the target price of $92, which is in line with the Neutral thesis. Over the last two years, there were instances when we considered being more constructive on the stock; however, every time new tailwinds were offset by new headwinds. As we enter 2020, we are in a very similar situation and that's why we are maintaining the Neutral thesis.

Neutral Thoughts Ahead of the Quarter

See acceleration in net revenues by 30 bps: We believe that the company will see a quarter/quarter acceleration in net revenues from 9.1% Y/Y to 9.4% Y/Y, driven by a slight acceleration in sold units. The company's model is simple: driving offline and online traffic that translate into more car purchases. While the company has been fairly late in the game in establishing a robust online experience for its users, once it did - this experience became a key revenue driver.

Omni-channel key to the company's top-line: This recently established integration of in-store and online capabilities differentiates CarMax from other used car shops, giving it the marketing exposure and the appropriate scale. In that respect, it is all about CECs (customer experience centers) and the appropriate transition from the e-offices to CEC centralization. It is our understanding that the company is opening up a new CEC in Arizona during 4Q, so we will be looking for an update on that.

Don't underestimate the data: There may be a temptation to ignore the data component of the business (after all, this is the used car industry). However, KMX uses data to drive execution and the overall customer experiences more than anyone in the industry. Data drives online vehicle recommendations and ratings, translating into some 250 MM digital annual transactions that include 1MM+ credit applications. The company remains the best source of the data, by its own admission they "value more than 6 million cars, transport more than 2 million and recondition more than 750,000." We expect the website traffic to grow at least 25% Y/Y during the quarter, with approximately 75 MM visits.

SG&A remain a wild card: Over the last several quarters, we have seen a fairly disproportionate reporting of the SG&A, given the timing of expense recognition for new stores, tech spending, as well as marketing of omni-channel initiatives. The ramp-up of various contact centers is also having an impact. For the fourth quarter, we expect SG&A to trend in the single digits, representing an average of the first three quarters, albeit we recognize that it's a wild card and there could be surprises around the EPS and the margin.

No dividend yet: Despite all the talk about the dividend, we don't expect it in 2020. Perhaps 2021 could be a target year, albeit it is too early to speculate, given that the company's focus remains firmly on revenue growth acceleration and relevant investments.

Risks Factors

Macro risks: There is always economic slowdown risk that could potentially harm KMX's incremental business.

Technological risks: Failure along any step in the supply chain can lead not only to business slowdown, but to a branding risk, from which KMX may struggle to recover.

Weather risks: Inclement weather may reduce the flow of KMX's customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.