Dine Brands Global: Investors Should Flip For IHOP's Fast Casual Plans

Dine Brands Global (DIN) is the owner of two of the most well-known restaurant brands in the United States in Applebee’s and IHOP. One of the problems the company has faced is being able to grow its restaurant count as it reaches a saturation point and also faces a highly competitive restaurant segment. Dine Brands unveiled its newest plan for growth is tackling the fast-casual segment. I believe the company is well positioned to grow through this segment and the move could put the spotlight on the IHOP brand, which is the better financial contributor to the company overall.

Flip’d by IHOP will be the new fast casual brand owned by Dine Brands Global. The first restaurant is set to open in Atlanta in the Spring of 2020. The restaurant will feature an all-day menu with a focus on freshness and to-go options. IHOP president Jay Johns said the company is hoping to “deliver on what folks told us they want and need from a trusted brand like IHOP in a fast-casual setting, putting an emphasis on quality ingredients, speed, to-go and delivery”.

Among the food offered at Flip’d will be:

Build your own pancake bar: choice of pancakes or oatmeal as base and then toppings and mix-ins like fruits, chocolate chips, and sauces

Egg combos

Egg sandwiches

Made to order breakfast burritos

Ultimate sandwiches: steakburger, buttermilk crispy chicken, grilled chicken

Drinks

Grab and go salads and wraps

One of the biggest reasons why Johns and IHOP believes its brand translates well to the fast-casual segment is the lack of good quality food at usual coffee spots. The company believes people settle for sub-par food when getting their morning coffee. With Flip’d, they can now get good quick food and coffee as well.

IHOP is also exploring sites in New York, Washington D.C., Denver, Chicago, and San Francisco. Initially, Flip’d will be hoping to bring the IHOP brand to urban locations that don’t have an IHOP restaurant and do not have the space for a full-scale version of the popular breakfast restaurant. Flip’d by IHOP takes up half the square footage of a full IHOP and comes with less seating and no servers.

These new fast-casual restaurants will focus heavily on to-go sales and the growth of delivery service partners like Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats. The restaurant will feature ordering kiosks for patrons to speed up orders and also cut down on employees. Guests can also order at the counter in an assembly line style fashion. The opportunity for catering in these large cities with so many local businesses near by seems huge. Again, these restaurants are being built with to-go, catering, and delivery sales in mind, giving IHOP a huge advantage here. As someone who works in a 30 year old restaurant, I can say that changing guest habits and trends can create logistical nightmares for staffing, preparation, and technology.

One of the big reasons why I think fast-casual can work for IHOP is its customer base. The company has strong brand recognition and is smart to keep IHOP as part of the name (Flip’d by IHOP). According to the company’s March investor presentation, here is the company’s customer age makeup versus the family dining sector:

Under 18 18-34 35-54 55+ IHOP 19% 32% 26% 23% Family Dining 14% 20% 25% 41%

As you can see, more than 50% of IHOP’s guests are under the age of 35, compared to 34% for the average family dining restaurant. The fast-casual segment tends to trend to a younger crowd as does the growth of delivery orders. This age trend works extremely well in IHOP’s favor. IHOP is building its restaurants with the current shift to to-go and delivery sales in mind, meaning it can likely increase speed of these orders and build repeat transactions. Keep in mind that for 2018, Dine Brands said the average check for online orders was 31% higher than call-in orders with a transaction average of $21.20. FSR points out that digital sales were up 24% to the prior year for IHOP in the third quarter, making up 9% of the company’s total business. The company’s goal is 15% of total sales.

Take a look at the same store sales posted by IHOP over the last six years (source: investor presentation):

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 SSS% +2.4% +3.9% +4.5% -0.1% -1.9% +1.5%

While the fast-casual segment has seen years of unit and sales growth, it is also starting to slow down. Several large restaurant companies have also struggled to push their brands into fast-casual or given up on these plans completely. Cheesecake Factory launched the Social Monk Asian Kitchen brand. Bloomin’ Brands launched Aussie Grill by Outback. None of these brands have so far grown on a large scale. Cracker Barrel acquired Maple Street Biscuits and is now scrapping its own fast-casual brand Holler & Dash in favor of pushing the unit growth of this brand it acquired for $36 million. Red Robin scrapped its fast-casual brand Burger Works.

This article points out that while no major chain has penetrated the small space fast-casual market, the breakfast market looks like it could be different. The breakfast counter service landscape is massive, with more than 24,000 domestic units between just Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks. Those two brands together generate $28 billion in domestic sales (2018). The breakfast market is not as saturated, even with the entries from several fast food players. Panera still gets 75% of its sales after 11am. McDonald’s is said to get 25% of sales from breakfast items. Wendy’s, which will launch breakfast nationally in 2020, hopes to get 10% of sales from the morning sales, seeing it as a $1 billion opportunity.

Fast-casual as a segment saw annual growth of 10 to 11% in the years 2010 to 2015. That has since slowed down to 6 or 7% due to the large number of restaurants in the segment. Unit expansion in the segment grew at an average annual pace of 7%. In 2013, there were 19,231 fast-casual restaurants in the United States. By 2017, that figure had grown to 25,118. Despite the slowed down growth of the segment, fast-casual is still one of the few restaurant sectors that is growing its sales. Take a look at the charts for 2018 and 2019 of total restaurant sales from QSR below:

2018 2019 Casual dining 20.2% 19.8% Fast casual 10.8% 11.0% Quick service 60.8% 61.1% Family dining 4.5% 4.4% Fine dining 0.9% 0.9% Upscale casual 2.8% 2.8%

From the chart, fast-casual and quick service dining are the only two segments that saw growth in 2019. The common factor in my opinion would be these two segments abilities to transition well to to-go, online ordering, and delivery sales.

New restaurant development is one of three key strategic initiatives for IHOP. The other two are to-go sales and lunch/dinner expansion. There are more than 1700 IHOP restaurants in the United States and more than 100 in international territories. Along with the growth of Flip’d fast-casual brands, IHOP is growing through a restaurant development deal with Travel Centers of America for nearly 100 restaurants and through international expansion. Today, IHOP announced plans to open its first restaurant in Peru and up to 25 in the region over the next 10 years. In 2019, IHOP opened its first South American restaurant with a location in Ecuador. The first restaurant in Peru will be the 62nd IHOP in Latin America.

Dine Brands Global has said for years it has wanted to get into the fast-casual segment. CNBC reports that the company is looking to acquire a fast-casual brand or fast food chain in an ongoing search. In 2018, the company said it wanted to acquire a brand by the end of the year and even hired a new chief financial officer with experience of acquisitions. The company said fast-casual was growing quicker than the categories Applebee’s and IHOP represented. Dine Brands’ initial interest shied away from pizza, sandwiches, and better burgers, as it believes those segments were overcrowded. The goal was to acquire a brand with close to 70 locations and the ability to grow to around 700 locations. Dine Brands’ focus was on the Mediterranean, Spanish, and Mexican chains. Even with this move by IHOP, Dine Brands is still said to be actively seeking an acquisition.

The third quarter for Dine Brands Global was challenging and the company expects the same to be said about the fourth quarter. The company has a very strong 2018, including some of the best comparable sales in recent memory for Applebee’s. While that gave the company a strong financial year, it has also created some tough comparable sales to go up against this fiscal year.

In the third quarter, Applebee’s saw same store sales fall 1.6%. That comes after an increase of 7.7% last year, which was the highest comparable reported by any restaurant brand in the third quarter of 2018. Over the last three years, Dine Brands has closed 200 underperforming Applebee’s stores, bringing the restaurant count to 1667 in the third quarter.

IHOP posted its seventh consecutive quarter of positive sales growth in the third quarter. This marks the longest sustained positive sales growth in three years. IHOP is strengthening its brand and financials through its four key strategic initiatives: running great restaurants, driving traffic, being where the guest is, and reinventing the guest experience. The company is seeing strong to-go sales, which it hopes it can grow to 15% of sales. Delivery by partners makes up one-third of off premise sales, with over 1400 IHOP restaurants now offering delivery though at least one delivery service provider. Catering rolled out to 700 IHOP restaurants in the end of the third quarter, with another 200 expected to launch by the end of the year.

Updated guidance calls for Applebee’s domestic same store sales to come in a range of -1% to flat. Prior guidance was flat to a gain of 1.5%. The company also lowered its guidance for IHOP same store sales to come in a range of 1% to 2%, from prior guidance of 1% to 3%. The company also lowered the number of restaurants it would open and increased the number of Applebee’s closures. For the full fiscal year, Dining Brands Global is calling for earnings per share to come in a range of $6.75 to $7.00. This is slightly revised from a range of $6.80 to $7.05.

For the last 12 years, IHOP has been the number one family dining restaurant by domestic sales, according to Nation Restaurant News. The strong brand appeal and age demographics of IHOP are incredibly favorable. The fast-casual market is getting saturated and has knocked out some entries from big companies. IHOP has the right idea here and I believe Flip’d by IHOP could be one of the best fast-casual brands in the next 10 years.

Dine Brands shares are up over 25% in 2019. Over the last fifty two weeks, shares have traded between $65.63 and $104.00. Shares moved up 2% on the fast-casual news, but are now back down in the $82 range. Look for a weak fourth quarter report to pressure shares, but any 2020 guidance could be a big moving piece for shares. I believe shares will cross back over the $100 level that it has seen several times in 2019. The comeback story of Applebee’s was a good investment piece in 2018, but will now take a backseat. IHOP is the shining star for this company and the reason investors should add Dine Brands shares to their portfolio.

