SIVR Weekly: Beyond The U.S.-China Trade Deal

We are bullish on SIVR in Q1-20, with a price target of $19 per share.

Next year, however, we expect the macro backdrop for silver (and gold) to prove more constructive, principally thanks to the Fed, willing to let the US economy run hotter.

However, we believe that the de-escalation of US-China trade tensions is likely to underpin a pro-risk rotation, undermining safe-haven demand in the near term.

SIVR has proven resilient since the US and China agreed on a Phase 1 trade deal over the weekend.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Importantly, we argue that the macro backdrop for silver should turn friendlier next year (like gold), principally because the Fed is willing to let the US economy run hotter, which should pressure the dollar and US real rates lower.

As long as silver trades as a safe-haven, we expect SIVR to move higher over the next three months, with a target of $19.00 per share.

In this week's report, we also discuss the outlook for photovoltaic demand for silver.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make a profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators reduced significantly their net long position in Comex silver by 1,475 tons (5% of OI) over December 3-10, marking a second straight week of speculative net selling. The Comex silver spot price edged tumbled 2.9% over the same period.

Although silver's spec positioning is relatively much lighter than gold's, speculative selling in silver has been relatively more intense since September. This points to a weaker sentiment toward silver.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

With silver behaving increasingly like gold since the start of the second half of 2019, we believe that the pace of speculative selling is unlikely to continue considering that the macro for gold should become more supportive despite the US-China trade deal phase 1. Indeed, the dollar and US real rates are likely to move lower in the months ahead because the Fed is committed to 1) let the US economy run hotter for longer by setting its key benchmark below the inflation rate and 2) avoid another turmoil in the repo market by injecting massive liquidity to the market (thereby preventing the dollar and yields to spike higher due to dollar shortage).

Implications for SIVR: Given the significant room for additional speculative buying in the silver futures market, we are bullish on silver spot prices and, therefore, on SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated 49 tons from their holdings last week, marking a fifth straight week of outflows.

Like gold, we argue that the rise in expectations for a US-China partial trade deal prompted some ETF investors to unwind some risk-unfriendly positions like silver.

Given the noticeable rally in US equities, investors have reduced their allocation to safe-haven assets.

Although we concur that the current risk-on environment should continue to elicit silver ETF outflows in the near term, we stress that the macro backdrop for precious metals should turn more supportive in the coming months, thanks to the Fed's easy policy stance.

Implications for SIVR: The wave of silver ETF outflows in temporary, in our view, driving by the current euphoria in US equities. In 2020, we expect investors to boost their exposure to safe-havens, which will be driven by late-cycle dynamics. This will be positive for silver prices and, therefore, SIVR.

A look at the solar industry

Silver demand from the solar industry totaled 80.5 million ounces in 2018, accounting for 8% of global physical demand, according to GFMS.

Silver demand from the solar sector is likely to have rebounded this year, after a 9% drop last year - the first contraction in four years.

The GFMS attributes the decline to a contraction in silver powder production, which was caused by "continued thrifting and a glut of inventory that firstly needs to find its way through the system".

This year, the Silver Institute forecasts a rebound in photovoltaic demand because the slowing growth in solar capacity additions in China should be more than offset by the firmer growth in other countries like India, Australia, and the EU.

Photovoltaic demand for silver in Europe accounts for roughly 10% of global photovoltaic demand. According to SolarPower Europe, the EU is expected to install 16.7 GW in 2019, more than the double of the installations in 2018. Here is some interesting color from our friends at SFA:

Total installed PV capacity in the EU is now around 132 GW. Spain was the largest solar market this year, overtaking Germany and installing 4.7 GW. However, grid connection is expected to restrict growth in the future; Germany is still expected to add the largest PV capacity until 2023 (~26.7 GW). The growth of the solar industry in Europe is supported by a 2020 deadline for EU Member States to meet their renewable energy targets. As a result, installations are expected to increase to 21 GW in 2020, using around 16 moz of silver.

Globally, the Silver Institute estimates that global capacity additions will surpass 100 GW per year over 2018-2002. This should, therefore, use ~76 million ounces of silver, based on SFA's methodology. However, our forecast is more conservative due to the thrifting, expecting photovoltaic demand for silver to reach nearly moz in 2019, a 20% increase from 2018.

Implications for SIVR: Given the bright outlook for global photovoltaic demand for silver in the coming years, we expect industrial silver demand growth to be resilient, underpinning an upward trajectory in silver spot prices, which should, in turn, lend support to SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

Because the US-China phase 1 trade deal is likely to underpin a pro-risk rotation in the near term and to boost the euphoria in risk assets, our year-end target for SIVR at $18.50 per share is unlikely to be reached.

However, we stress that the macro backdrop for silver should prove more constructive in 2019 because the current Fed's policy stance is easy and susceptible to let the US economy run hotter, driving the dollar and US real rates lower, similar to 1987.

As long as silver continues to trade a safe-haven, which is currently the case based on our cross-correlation study, we expect SIVR to push higher at the start of next year.

Against this backdrop, we now expect SIVR to reach $19 per share by Q1-20.

