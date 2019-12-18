Tyson Foods: Good Time To Take A Bite

Pork will be a significant driver of growth in the short term due to China's recent decision to roll back 60% in U.S. Pork tariffs implemented since April 2018.

Despite lofty expectations from Tyson Foods (TSN) around the end of calendar year 2017, the stock underwent a steep decline throughout 2018. The following year, 2019, was different, and the stock has more than regained lost market capitalization over the course of the past 12 months. After hitting an all-time high of over $93 following a month-long rally in August 2019, the stock once again dropped below $80 at the end of October 2019.

As of this writing, the stock is trading at around $89 or 60% up on a year-to-date basis. For the most part, the stock has been moving sideways since August 2019, indicating that either valuation concerns or revenue growth worries may be putting significant pressure on the stock.

However, the actual valuation numbers show that TSN is trading at a non-GAAP forward earnings multiple nearly 40% lower than the sector median at about 13. As such, I see this as a good entry point.

Analyzing TSN's Revenue Growth Profile

Tyson Foods is growing a full three-quarters faster than its peers in terms of revenues, maintaining a YoY revenue growth rate of 8% to 9% for the past two quarters and above 6% for the past three quarters. For the last reported quarter, Q4 2019, Tyson Foods posted a year-over-year revenue growth rate close to 9%. To note, the growth rate does not include revenues from the acquisition and consolidation of MFG (USA) Holdings, Inc. and McKey Luxembourg Holdings S.à.r.l., which was only completed in Q1 2019.

The market expects the company's revenues to grow at over 5% every quarter on a year-over-year basis which, as I said, is 78% higher than what's expected of its peers.

The question is, can Tyson Foods sustain that level of growth? And the logical second part of that question might be: what are the growth drivers to get it there?

To look at growth sustainability, we have to consider organic and inorganic revenue growth across each of the reporting segments.

Prepared Foods

Including Divestitures

Sales Volume - Down 8% for FY 2019; Down 3% for Q4 2019

Average Price - Up 5.4% for FY 2019; Up 5.2% for Q4 2019

Excluding Divestitures

Sales Volume - Up 0.1% for FY 2019; Up 1% for Q4 2019

Average Price - Up 2% for FY 2019; Up 3% for Q4 2019

Graphically, it can be represented like this:

The graph above is for quarterly YoY results - Q4 2019; the one below is for FY 2019.

The first thing you'll notice is that the numbers excluding divestitures are all in positive territory, even if it's just barely so in the case of annual sales volume growth. On the other hand, the average price advantage is greatly reduced when you include divestitures in this segment.

So, from a net result perspective, the divestitures appear to have stemmed the losses in sales volume but may have sacrificed the pricing advantage as a trade-off.

To explain, the quarterly sales volume including divestitures dropped by 3%; if you remove the impact of assets sold, that figure jumps to +1%. That's a good thing because it shows that the divestiture was a good move to stem major sales volume losses.

At the same time, however, average price growth was supported by the divested units, which are now significantly lower even though they're still on the positive side.

The only good takeaway here is that sales volume in Prepared Foods is showing some momentum in Q4 2019. Unfortunately, that momentum may not hold through Q1 2020 because of the seasonality of key products in the segment:

Demand for beef, chicken and certain prepared foods products, such as hot dogs and smoked sausage, generally increases during the spring and summer months and generally decreases during the winter months."

Beef

That brings us to Tyson Foods' highest-earning segment with $3.9 billion in sales for Q4 2019. Unfortunately, the Q1 2020 outlook for the Beef segment doesn't seem any better than it does for the Prepared Foods segment.

In Q4 2019, the segment's average price increased by 3% but was headed off by a 4.2% drop in sales volume, resulting in quarterly sales dropping 1% from $3,913 million in Q4 2018 to $3,861 million in Q4 2019.

In Q1 2019, the Beef segment reported a record quarter with $3,926 million in sales, which was up by 1% from $3,886 million in the year-ago period. That means Tyson Foods needs to generate more than $3,926 million in revenues from the Beef segment in order to stay on the positive side of the growth graph.

That's a tall order because the winter months are typically down for beef, as we just saw. Since Q1 2020 falls squarely in the fourth calendar quarter, it's going to be a hard target to meet and exceed.

Chicken

Tyson Foods' second-highest earner, the Chicken segment, shows a lot more promise.

Q4 2018 - $3,115 million to Q4 2019 - $3,447 million (growth rate of 11%)

Q1 2018 - $ 2,997 million to Q1 2019 - $3,115 million (growth rate of 4%)

As you can see, year-over-year growth for the two corresponding quarters in 2018 and 2019 is strong; however, there is ample room for the Chicken segment to grow in Q1 2020. Sequential sales growth between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 was flat, and in the absence of any external factors, we can assume that revenues from the Chicken segment will be upwards of $3,447 million for Q1 2020. Again, seasonal headwinds are expected to affect some of the products in this segment.

Even if organic growth is flat, the Keystone acquisition should help us see strong YoY growth numbers in Q1 2020 for this segment, which should help move the needle for overall revenue growth for the quarter.

Pork

The Pork segment posted an 11% revenue growth rate in Q4 2019. In Q1 2019, revenues for the segment grew from $1,179 million in the year-ago period to $1,283 million for a year-over-year growth rate of 9%.

On a sequential basis, the revenue change in this segment between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 was about 4% (Q4 2018 - $1,134 to Q1 2019 - $1,179 million.) Applying the same assumption about no external factors affecting growth rate, we're looking at estimated Q1 2020 Pork segment revenues of 4%, up from the $1,258 million reported in Q4 2019, which is around $1,308 million. That estimate represents a YoY growth rate of about 11% in the Pork segment in Q1 2020.

We should be able to see some gains this coming quarter from China, which recently rolled back additional tariffs that increased U.S. pork prices by a whopping 60% since April 2018.

Considering this important factor, expecting an 11% growth rate in Pork revenues doesn't seem unreasonable.

To Summarize

Here's a snapshot of what we've seen so far, sorted by descending order of segment revenue for Q4 2019:

Beef: It will be hard for Tyson Foods to show significant growth in this segment on the back of a 1% growth rate between Q1 2018 and Q1 2019 and seasonal headwinds in the winter quarters.

Chicken: Growth will primarily come from the Keystone acquisition, and is expected to be strong. This will likely be the key driver of revenue growth in FY 2020.

Prepared Foods: The growth momentum seen in Q4 2019 might not be sustainable through Q1 2020 because of seasonal factors putting pressure on core products like smoked sausages and hot dogs. However, add the acquisition of Keystone Foods and we're looking at positive inorganic growth.

Pork: This segment is likely to benefit from the timing of China rolling back additional tariffs of 60% on U.S. pork imports, and strong growth in the low double digits is expected.

International/Others: Tyson Foods' vast presence overseas and its recent acquisitions have assured strong growth in this segment. Revenues for Q4 2019 came in at $513 million compared to the year-ago figure of $60 million (including the impact of acquisitions in FY 2019), while the Keystone acquisition will further contribute to inorganic growth in this segment for Q1 2020.

To summarize, much of the growth we can expect to see in Q1 2020 is from the impact of acquisitions completed in FY 2019, but some organic sales growth momentum should be visible in the Pork segment on the back of China's recent tariff decision on U.S. pork.

So, to circle back to my original two-part question:

Is the company's current revenue growth rate sustainable?

Yes. In the short term, Tyson Foods' revenue growth assumption of 5% seems reasonable, and that's validated by the company's 3-year revenue CAGR of around 4.8%.

What are the drivers of that growth?

That short-term sustainability is dampened by the fact that only the Pork segment seems to be showing strong organic growth, and it's uncertain how long-lived that growth will be. It bodes well for Q1 2020 and possibly a couple of quarters beyond.

What this points to is that Tyson Foods needs to make some significant acquisitions this year in order for revenue growth to remain sustainable in the medium term.

Investor's Angle

My opinion is that organic growth is the only sustainable form of growth because it largely depends on internal levers such as average price, marketing focus, product mix, and so on. Inorganic growth, on the other hand, is based on opportunities that present themselves from time to time. There's no guarantee that the company will make an acquisition big enough to carry the growth burden for fiscal 2021 at this point. That leaves organic growth from the Pork segment and the Keystone acquisition as the only two viable growth drivers for FY 2020.

I think companies like Tyson Foods, which are leaders in stable market segments like proteins, are an absolute must-have for any long-term portfolio. At this price, not a lot of growth is factored in, and a single strategic acquisition in the next few quarters could push the stock back up to the $90 level and beyond. The only risk element here is organic growth going below the zero level and no new acquisitions to add to the top line, and the chances of zero or negative organic growth are minimal for the foreseeable future.

