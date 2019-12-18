Competition Getting Tougher For Toyota's 2020 Highlander, A Top Entry In The Midsize 3-Row Crossover Class

Consistent product improvement, top quality and an accurate gauge of market direction and consumer preference have made Toyota Motor an easy pick for investors and portfolio managers.

Highlander is one of six Toyota crossovers and SUVs, consolidating its position in a market trending towards these types of vehicles and away from sedans.

2020 Toyota Highlander Toyota Motor Corp.

Once upon a time – and long before anyone was using the term – adding General Motors shares to a stock portfolio was a no-brainer. Those days are gone for GM. Today, the same may be said about Toyota Motor Corp., available to U.S. shareholders as American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

Year after year, Toyota’s vehicles satisfy new owners and establish (and then dominate) new product niches, facing ever increasing competition. In fact, it may be fairly said that Toyota helps to create its own competition by raising standards of not only the cars and trucks it builds but also the value proposition it extends to its customers. Backed by a solid reputation Toyota today commands strong prices, the company’s models no longer the choice for price sensitive buyers, as they were in its early years.

2018 U.S. midsize crossover sales (3 row) Ford Explorer 258,414 Toyota Highlander 243,010 Jeep Grand Cherokee 223,901 Honda Pilot 159,026 Chevrolet Traverse 144,471 GMC Acadia 87,299 Dodge Durango 66,111 Volkswagen Atlas 59,477 Buick Enclave 48,951 Volkswagen Atlas 59,477 Mazda CX-9 24,029

Toyota’s Highlander midsize crossover entry has performed as arguably one of the automaker’s most important models in North America, notching steadily rising sales since its introduction eighteen years ago, second only to RAV4 – Toyota’s top selling nameplate – among non-sedans.

With the introduction of the fourth-generation Highlander for 2020, Toyota has drawn a line in the sand with a sharp increase in base price for an all-new vehicle built for the first time on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), unveiled in 2015. Depending on layout, the vehicle can accommodate seven or eight passengers in its three rows.

Toyota Highlander (U.S. sales) 2009 81,865 2010 90,636 2011 100,490 2012 120,495 2013 127,099 2014 144,814 2015 156,777 2016 189,260 2017 217,574 2018 243,010 2019 (through November) 199,540

Highlander contends against such strong-selling and popular three-row models as Honda Pilot and Jeep Grand Cherokee. In the past year, Hyundai Motor has introduced its Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride midsize crossovers to strong acclaim from reviewers and analysts. Hyundai, while still relatively small compared to Toyota, has growing global ambitions and the will to be a more formidable competitor.

With consumers migrating from sedans to SUVs and crossovers of all sizes and flavors, Toyota is well positioned with six entries in various classes. Three unibody crossovers: the C-HR, the fifth-generation RAV4 that was all-new for 2019, and the new fourth-generation Highlander. Additionally, Toyota offers three body-on-frame, heavy-duty SUVs: 4Runner, Sequoia and Land Cruiser.

Reviewers are pointing out that the base version of the latest Highlander is priced at $35,720 (including destination charge), up a stiff $2,770 from the outgoing model. But the base model comes with several standard features such as a 10-inch touch screen, Apple Car Play and AndroidAuto, power driver’s seat, keyless access and push-button start, which are options for the base models of some competitors.

As competition for Toyota grows tougher, demand for vehicles has eased off the growth of the past several years. Global auto sales fell to 80.6 million vehicles in 2018 and are expected to fall another 4% to 77.5 million for 2019, according to Fitch Ratings. The main culprit is a sharp downturn in China.

In 2018 Toyota was top-selling car brand in the world. For the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019, Toyota earned net income of 1.87 trillion yen, down from 2.48 trillion yen the previous year. Profit in the second fiscal quarter of the current year is up over the previous year.

Toyota is arguably the biggest, steadiest and most financially sound automaker worldwide in terms of market capitalization, having proven over the past three decades that it can weather economic ups and downs as well as the occasional corporate crisis, as was demonstrated during claims of “unintended acceleration” in the U.S. during 2009-2011. The claims largely were debunked as having been caused by pedal misapplication and improper use of floor mats – though the automaker paid billions in settlements and fines.

Toyota, General Motors, Renault-Nissan and Volkswagen have contended among themselves over the last decade for the top global sales title. Lately, VW’s prospects and performance have been overshadowed by its admission in 2015 of having faked diesel emission tests, resulting so far in $30 billion of fines and damages. The Renault-Nissan Alliance is mired in a corporate governance calamity following the arrest of its chairman, Carlos Ghosn, in November 2018.

For Toyota, the fourth generation Highlander represents the latest in a long line of continuous incremental safety, comfort, style and infotainment improvements, a central tenet of the corporation’s approach to product and customer satisfaction.

The exterior has been restyled, the length of the vehicle increased by more than two inches, affording more cargo area and third-row legroom. For the first time, 20-inch wheels are available. A front-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid system is available that Toyota says will lead its class with 36 miles per gallon combined city/highway efficiency and a 618 mile range on a full tank of fuel.

The basic engine is Toyota’s 3.5-liter V6 whose fuel efficiency has been improved slightly – 24 mpg on front-wheel-drive versions – generating 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque.

For more details on Toyota Highlander, please consult the company's media kit.

My partner Anton Wahlman and I attend exclusive automotive previews and briefings to gain insight and exclusive information regarding the state of the global automotive industry, its supply base and the future of personal mobility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.