Market Turns Cautious On Francesca's Holdings' Recovery

Increased debt, an inventory build, and the same Board ultimately selecting leadership could all be culprits contributing to the share price freefall.

After eleven quarters of declining or flat CSS, the retailer finally reported a CSS gain of 1%. It also reported a small increase in average sales per square foot.

Francesca's Holdings reported third quarter results on December 10th, inclusive of an announcement for a permanent CEO. But the report was met with clear market disappointment.

Sometimes, it's even painful to watch from afar. There are times you grimace after an earnings report - even for companies in which you'd never invest. I've been grimacing for Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) since it reported third quarter results on December 10th.

To be clear, I've never invested in Francesca's. Nor have I shorted it. I've watched from afar, quite critically most of the time, since 2012. Though we disagree on the investment thesis, I do respect the majority of the retail investors who were bullish on the company.

At the same time, I'm often caught off guard at misconceptions about the company. For example, it seems some may have forgotten or overlooked several pertinent points from the past.

Third Quarter Results

The boutique-like retailer generated $95.5 million in revenue in the third quarter. This is actually a feat for the company, considering it had 24 fewer stores open. For the first time since the third quarter of 2016, Francesca's generated positive comparable store sales, another feat - even if only at 1%.

Source: Author-created from company data

The locations closed in the past twelve months were obviously smaller locations as the average square footage per boutique increased year over year. As such, it should be considered yet another feat that the sales per average square foot also increased year over year.

Despite the progress in the one quarter, the company is still showing declines year-to-date on the first three quarters. Revenue is down 7%, and comparable stores sales are down 6%.

Source: Author-created from company data

This makes the last quarter and holiday season pivotal. With more square footage per boutique to use, Francesca's opted to fill it with more inventory.

"With sales trends now performing in line or above inventory levels, we identified key categories that we chose to accelerate inventory receipts to benefit our sales. Based on our data analytics, we reacted to customer demand to supply appropriate inventory levels at the right time for holiday. The teams worked diligently with our vendor base to accelerate inventory shipments and shorten distribution time in preparation for the fourth quarter. I'd like to point out that inventory levels were up year-over-year in October due to an earlier start to the holiday season with one week less of shopping between Thanksgiving and Christmas."

Based strictly on Francesca's balance sheet, the inventory level increased 19%, by $7.6 million compared to 2018 and by $17 million compared to the second quarter. This is the greatest inventory level at the end of a third quarter the retailer has had this decade. Source: Author-created from company data

However, even though the inventory level is up 23%, as shown in the chart above, on a per boutique basis, it is comparable to levels in 2012 through 2016. Likewise, on a square footage basis, it aligns with levels in 2012 through 2016. However, that doesn't mean the decision was free of critical risk.

What may seem inconsistent with the inventory build is the lack of growth in Francesca's accounts payable balance. In the second quarter, the A/P balance was $18.8 million. It only grew to $22.5 million on an inventory build of $17 million. However, the retailer's debt obligation increased $10 million to $18.9 million. As well, the retailer has approximately the same level of cash and equivalents in the third quarter as the second. The changes point to a plausibility the struggling retailer had to build inventory via an alternate path. This is the first third quarter since 2013 where Francesca's has a debt obligation on its books.

The funds were borrowed under the retailer's recently-established term loan credit agreement.

Source

In August 2019, Francesca's entered into the agreement with Tiger Finance, LLC. The interest rate is equal to LIBOR + 8% relevant to the loan period but cannot be less than 10%. The agreement also requires Francesca's to pay an annual agency fee of $50,000. The loan matures August 2022.

If funds from the term loan were used to build inventory and the retailer does not clear the inventory, it could prove an expensive decision. It shouldn't be overlooked Francesca's will have to prioritize payments to inventory vendors over paying down debt.

"We typically have up to 45 days to pay our inventory vendors."

If shipments were received at the end of October, it means bills would come due by mid-December... in other words, now.

Another Potential Concern

Investor concerns about the growing debt obligation may also be being compounded by the retailer's decision to finally search for a permanent CEO. As a general rule, an incoming CEO shouldn't be saddled with unnecessary debt.

"The Board of Directors has hired an executive search firm to initiate a formal search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer."

Its last permanent CEO, Steve Lawrence, resigned at the end of January 2019. Interim CEO Michael Prendergast, a Senior Director in Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Performance Improvement Retail practice was immediately engaged on February 1st.

The retailer also shared it was exploring strategic alternatives when the resignation and engagement were announced. During the exploration, Mr. Prendergast was tasked with reviving the retailer.

One could argue it wouldn't make sense to recruit a permanent CEO until the exploration of strategic alternatives was completed. And, the Board did not make that decision until August.

"Following a thorough review process, the board of directors has concluded that the Company will best serve the interests of its stockholders at this time by focusing on the continued execution of its turnaround plan."

Some may have hoped Mr. Prendergast would eventually transition into the leadership position on a full-time basis. If this were truly a possibility, the announcement could be being perceived as a warning sign. I personally doubt it was ever a possibility.

On the opposite side of the debate, it could be argued a lot of valuable experience - identifying and addressing problems and defining solutions - will end up lost in this interim period. This loss of knowledge puts the company at risk of slipping back into disarray once leadership changes. After all, it has happened to the retailer more than once in the past seven years already.

Finally, while an executive search firm may be hunting for the right candidate, the Board will ultimately make the hire. It cannot be ignored the Board is comprised of primarily the same members responsible for the disastrous decisions of the past resulting in six CEOs (permanent and interim) in nine years.

Messages On Repeat

Long-term shareholders may recognize the familiarity of some of the current messages and decisions.

For example, at the end of 2015, then-CEO Michael Barnes was insistent regarding the size of boutiques.

"If I look at our fleet of boutiques, one of the factors that kind of stands out is that size does matter in terms of the fact that if they're too small, we just don't get the right guest environment and we're not able to give them the right experience in there. It's just not as shoppable as, say, an average 1,400 square foot, or slightly larger even, boutique can give our guest."

Pointed out above, current interim management is leading toward the same outcome as smaller boutiques are shuttered and the larger boutiques survive.

In the 2019 third quarter earnings call, management's messaging on inventory and merchandising was encouraging, but it didn't seem so original. In the 2016 first quarter earnings call, former CMO, Laurie Hummel, outlined a significant change to Francesca's merchandising strategy.

"We are ensuring that these items are in stock across locations - that we have the proper flow and optimal representation in all channels of distribution. The most-loved items will also be balanced with our offering of trend-right fashion product." (emphasis added)

Much of the message seems eerily similar to current management's "solutions" for incorrect stocking levels and the trouble executing its "trend-right" or "fast fashion" focus.

"The strides we have made in building a foundation to execute a fast fashion model through a flatter and more nimble organization led to an inflection point in our comparable sales... In addition, based on our inventory planning and analysis, we determined that we have operated with less than optimal inventory levels in recent years." (emphasis added)

Trust, But Verify

In the 2018 year-end earnings call, the interim CEO shared $15 million (before costs) in savings had been identified to glean from SG&A expenses.

"The first of the initiatives we implemented began in mid-February with the rightsizing of our expense structure and optimizing boutique labor. We have identified and believe we will realize almost $15 million in expense savings before costs associated with those savings during 2019, and we will continue to look for more."

In the most recent earnings call, the retailer reported successful progress.

"We are on track to achieve corporate expense savings of $8 million and store-level expense savings of $7 million on an annualized basis."

In the third quarter, SG&A expenses were only $1.89 million less compared to the same quarter in 2018. In the first three quarters, SG&A expenses at $40.4 million total $8.97 million less than the first three quarters of fiscal 2018.

Source: Author-created from company data

Reasonably, investors would have to expect the retailer to deliver 67% further improvement in fiscal 2020 to meet the target.

Market Reaction

It is pertinent to acknowledge the possibility that a newly-appointed CEO could inherit an unsold inventory build, an atypical debt obligation and a not-yet-met expectation of cost savings. Source

Francesca's executed a 1-for-12 reverse split on July 1st. Before the split, shares were trading at less than $0.50. After the split, shares traded down in August another 50+% to $2.78 or $0.23 pre-split. Shares began a slow ascent over $3.00 and then 4.00.

After fiscal 2019 second quarter reporting in early September, shares recovered dramatically, doubling then tripling and hit a 52-week high of $21.95 in mid-October.

In reaction to the third quarter report inclusive of the announcement, shares initially dropped over 37% from $19.83 to $12.44 on huge volume. Three trading days later, Francesca's shares had lost another 25%. The market has obviously turned cautious on a supposed recovery.

With less than 3 million shares outstanding, it could be surmised some traders locked in profits and reestablished a position at a lower break-even point. And yet, as shown, both the intra-day highs and intra-day lows have continued to decline. Many experts agree it is not wise to invest under such circumstances and recommend waiting for some level of stabilization. Waiting on the permanent CEO announcement would also be a sage decision.

Francesca's remains a stock I'd not interested in for investment. Yet, even if I were interested, the lack of a Board shake-up, lack of a permanent CEO, and share price pressure all represent uncertainty and far too much risk for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.