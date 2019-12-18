The Trendline To Watch On Costco

Costco's valuation is above retail peers like Walmart and Target, but is well below e-commerce giants like Amazon.

While Costco isn't crushing it on the net sales side of the business, the company is still maintaining healthy growth.

Introduction

Costco (COST) reported solid numbers on December 12. While these didn't blast past expectations, I see no reason for investors to be concerned about the company going forward based on this most recent quarter. Revenue wasn't quite as high as expected, but earnings had a solid beat. The stock hit a 1-year trendline shortly after the earnings report that could be a solid spot to add or buy shares.

Q1 2020 Summary

Costco reported Q1 2020 diluted GAAP EPS of $1.90 on December 12, beating analyst estimates by $0.19. Revenue missed by $360M coming in at $37.04B, up 5.6% year over year.

In the U.S. comparable sales were up 4.7%. Net merchandise sales increased by 5.6% while Membership fees increased from $758M to $804M, up 6.06% year over year. Gross and operating margins increased to 12.98% and 2.86% compared to 12.68% and 2.71% in the same quarter of the previous year.

A few other notable points from the conference call include three new store openings, all in the U.S, as well as a relocation in Canada. E-commerce launched in Japan, and the company is on track to launch e-commerce in Australia in the first half of 2020. Overall e-commerce grew 5.5% or 5.7% adjusted for foreign exchange in the quarter.

Overall it was a solid quarter for Costco. The stock, which has made a big run this year, had a fairly muted response to the earnings results, falling a couple percent intraday on Friday, December 13 before recovering somewhat by the close.

1-Year Trendline Still Valid

In my last article on Costco titled 2 Technical Spots To Buy Costco Shares, I pointed out a 4-month trendline as well as a 1-year trendline. I suggested that investors watch the 1-year trendline for a possible entry. On Friday, the stock hit this trendline virtually exactly at the lows.

Source: Thinkorswim

While I've yet to pick up more shares here, I likely will in the next few days as long as the stock holds above this trendline at daily closes. The earnings were solid and I believe Costco will continue to steadily increase revenue and profits for many years yet. The stock is down 5% from the all-time highs while the market continues to soar to new ones, however, I do not believe this to be bearish for Costco. The market continuing to hit new highs should help keep Costco shares elevated for now.

Valuation and Conclusion

Costco's valuation remains elevated relative to other brick and mortar retailers, but slightly below Amazon's (AMZN) valuation, at-least on a forward EV to EBITDA basis. The forward PE ratio is well below Amazon, and somewhat above Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT). The valuation remains very close to what it was in my previous article from September.

Investors in Costco should pay attention to the 1-year trendline, as well as the business-as-usual fundamentals. Costco should continue to be a great company in the future and while I don't think investors should load up on shares here, I don't think small adds or buys are a bad idea. I wouldn't be a complete seller of the stock yet for sure. The December holiday season has potential as consumer sentiment remains extremely high. Costco is, in my opinion, a best in class retailer with further potential to expand globally. I remain bullish on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.