Cineplex: Acquisition By Cineworld Is Good News For Cineplex's Shareholders

We estimate Cineplex to be worth about C$27.96 right now and hence think Cineworld Group is paying a premium for the company.

The company will continue to face structural decline in theatre attendance but has a diversification strategy to offset the decline through growth in its food service, media, and amusement segments.

Introduction

Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) (TSX: “CGX”) announced on December 16, 2019 it would be acquired by Cineworld Group at a price of C$34 per share. This price is about 42% higher than the price prior to the announcement. In this article, we will evaluate whether this is a good acquisition or not. Although Cineplex had broad-based growth in its past quarter, we think the company may continue to face structural decline in its largest segment, its box office segment. The company should be able to offset its theatre attendance decline with its diversification strategy to focus growth in its amusement, food service, and media segments. Based on our analysis, we believe its shares is only worth about C$27.96 per share right now and will not reach past the purchase price of C$34 towards the end of 2021. Therefore, this appears to be a good deal for Cineplex’s shareholders and that Cineworld Group is paying a premium for it.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Before we provide our estimate of Cineplex’s future revenue and EBITDA, we will need to first analyze its earnings and provide the growth outlook of the company.

Theatre attendance can be quite volatile

Although Cineplex has been diversifying its revenue mix away from box office revenue, its box office revenue still represents 42.5% of its total revenue in Q3 2019 (it was 44.9% in Q3 2018). However, its box office attendance continues to face structural decline as consumers are shifting their eyeballs away from movie theatres towards other forms of entertainment (e.g. mobile video, home theatre, etc.). As can be seen from the table below, theatre attendance has been declining for 3 consecutive years since reaching the peak of 77 million in 2015. Unless the company can increase its attendance to 19.8 million in Q4 (or 16.5% year over year), 2019 will likely be another year of decline in theatre attendance. Besides declining theatre attendance year over year, its quarterly theatre attendance can also be quite volatile depending on the timing of movie release. Fortunately, Cineplex’s box office revenue still increased by 2.6% year over year thanks to modest 2% growth in its box office revenues per patron in the first 3 quarters of 2019. Looking forward, we expect revenue growth in the next few years to grow in the range of 0% ~ 3% per year.

Theatre Attendance (in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 17,272 17,538 20,583 19,593 17,765 14,988 Q2 19,301 19,695 16,858 16,484 17,307 17,011 Q3 18,038 19,407 19,219 16,766 17,208 17,512 Q4 19,037 20,383 17,934 17,551 16,992 Total 73,648 77,023 74,594 70,394 69,272

Source: Created by author

Food service revenue should continue to grow

Despite declining theatre attendance, food service should outperform its box office revenue growth in the next few years. There are several growth drivers that should help drive its food service revenue higher. First, the company continues to expand its alcohol services to theatres (12 theatres added in Q3 2019, and now totaling 78 theatres) that are located in provinces where selling of alcohol beverage are permitted (e.g. Ontario and Alberta). Second, the introduction of its loyalty program should continue to drive more visits to its theatre restaurants. Therefore, Cineplex’s food service revenue will likely be in the low single digit to high single digit per year in the next few years.

Amusement & Leisure: Cineplex’s next growth driver

Cineplex’s strategy to combat the headwind of structural decline in theatre attendance is to target growth in its amusement and entertainment segment. The company currently has three major location-based initiatives: The Rec Room, Playdium, and Topgolf. Each of the initiatives is summarized in the following table. Cineplex currently has 7 The Rec Room locations (3 in Ontario, 3 in Alberta, and 1 in Newfoundland) by the end of Q3 2019. More locations will continue to be added in the future as management expects to open about 30 locations in total. Besides The Rec Room, Cineplex also has 2 Playdium locations, and a few Topgolf locations through joint venture with Topgolf.

Source: Investor Presentation

Cineplex’s Digital media revenue

Cineplex also has a business segment that designs, installs, maintains and operates digital signage networks in four verticals including digital out of home (in public spaces such as shopping malls and office towers), quick service restaurants, financial institutions and retailers. What we like about this segment is the potential to generate recurring management revenues. In the past quarter, the company won a new contract to manage and enhance AMC theatres’ digital network at approximately 630 locations across the U.S. We believe there will be more contract wins in the next few quarters.

Financial Estimate

Below is a table that shows our brief financial estimate for Cineplex through 2021. We are estimating only modest 1.5% box office revenue growth in 2020 and 2021 primarily due to box office revenues per patron growth offset by attendance decline. Note that box office revenue in 2019 is expected to decline by about 2% due to larger than expected theatre attendance decline in the first half of 2019. Its food service segment is expected to grow modestly in 2020 and 2021. Thanks to key contract wins in 2019, Cineplex’s media segment is expected to grow by 18% in 2019 before moderating to about 6% growth rate in each of 2020 and 2021. For its amusement & leisure business, we are forecasting mid-teen growth through 2021 due to about 3~5 new locations added per year and organic growth.

In C$ million 2018A 2019E 2020E 2021E Revenues Box Office $724.2 $709.72 $716.81 $723.98 Food Service $475.5 $494.52 $514.30 $534.87 Media $165.0 $194.70 $206.38 $218.76 Amusement & Leisure $205.8 $236.67 $272.17 $313.00 Other Revenues $44.3 $48.73 $52.14 $55.79 Total Revenue $1,614.8 $1,684.34 $1,761.81 $1,846.41 Adjusted EBITDA $256.4 $421.1 $449.3 $480.1 EBITDA Margin 15.9% 25.0% 25.5% 26.0%

Source: Created by author

Cineplex achieved EBITDA margin of 15.9% in 2018. In the first 3 quarters of 2019, its EBITDA margin has improved to nearly 24.5% primarily due to economies of scale achieved in its amusement & leisure business. We expect the company to end 2019 with an EBITDA margin of about 25% as amusement & leisure business continues to grow. Its total EBITDA margin is expected to expand to 25.5% in 2020 and 26% in 2021.

Valuation Analysis

Cineplex has an average EV to EBITDA ratio of 12.9x in the past 5 years. However, it is only trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.7x prior to the announcement of it being acquired by Cineworld Group. We do not think Cineplex should be trading at an EV to EBITDA of its 5-year average as its growth has slowed down considerably. However, we feel an EV to EBITDA ratio of 9x is about right given its dominant movie theatre market share in Canada and the ability to continue to grow its business despite challenging structural decline in its box office business. Using this EV to EBITDA ratio, we derived our price target of C$27.96 by the end of 2019, and C$30.70 per share by the end of 2020 and C$35.48 per share by the end of 2021.

in C$ Million unless otherwise stated 2019E 2020E 2021E Adjusted EBITDA $421.1 $449.3 $480.1 EV/EBITDA 9 9 9 Enterprise Value $3,790 $4,043 $4,321 Net Debt $2,020 $2,100 $2,075 Shares Outstanding (million) 63.3 63.3 63.3 Price Target (C$) $27.96 $30.70 $35.48 Annual Dividend (C$) $1.80 $1.85 $1.90 Total Return 22.87% 41.83% 69.39%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Cineplex faces several risks and challenges:

The company’s box office revenue heavily depends on movie content and quality. As we know, some movies can attract more attendance while others may not. Cineplex competes for the leisure time and disposable income of all potential customers. Other forms of entertainment such as the increasing popularity of mobile gaming and online streaming services can negatively impact its customer attendance. Weather pattern can impact its business. For example, a severe ice storm in the winter may impact its box office revenue as many people choose to stay home instead of going to movie theatre.

Investor Takeaway

As demonstrated in our analysis, we think Cineplex is currently worth about C$27.96 per share and it will not reach over C$34 per share until later in 2021. Therefore, we think Cineworld Group is paying a premium to acquire Cineplex. We think this is a good deal for shareholders of Cineplex as investors can now put the capital towards other investment choices by selling the shares at near C$34. Alternatively, investors can also wait for the acquisition to be closed while earning a 5.4%-yielding dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.