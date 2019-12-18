OPEC 'Fiddling With The Numbers' In Production Cuts (Part 2)

In Part 1 of 'OPEC Fiddling With the Numbers,' I showed how their cuts were less than those reported under 100% compliance, and with the 'doubtful' cuts excluded, there is no cut. In Part 2, I show how creative accounting allows for higher production under the guise of cuts.

OPEC made no mention of it in their press releases, but it has been reported that they have shifted the goalposts on their quotas. OPEC is allowing non-OPEC countries to exclude condensates from their quotas, and Nigeria obtained a new quota with some condensates.

To be fair, OPEC countries report crude and condensate production levels separately, and the quotas apply to crude and not condensates. A definition of condensates is:

Gas oil, naphtha and other relatively light hydrocarbons (with some dissolved hydrocarbon gases such as butane and propane) which remain liquid at normal temperature and pressure. Recovered mainly from gas reservoirs, condensates are very similar to light stabilized crude oil and are used as feedstock for oil refining and other petrochemical industries."

According to Reuters, Nigeria was granted an increase in its quota of almost 100,000 b/d over the 2019 quota of 1.685 million barrels per day to 1.774 million. For November, OPEC reported Nigeria's production at 1.798 million, so it is still above the unannounced increase. Furthermore, Nigeria agreed to cut an additional 21,000 b/d for 2020.

Russia has more openly raised the condensate issue. Russian energy minister said that condensates account for 7-8% of Russia's production. Russia's condensate production in October 2018, the benchmark month for the cuts, was 795,000 b/d. Excluding that adjusts, its baseline is down to 10.626 million.

The new target of 10.398 goes into effect December 2019. Russia's crude-only production cut was 232,000 b/d, a little more than its revised target. Russia also agreed to an addition 70,000 b/d cut to go into effect in January to a target of 10.328.

Oman, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan would also in effect have higher crude-only quotas because they produce condensates that were included in their quotas. Oman can produce another 40,000 b/d under the new 'cuts' in January and still comply. Kazakhstan's new production includes a sizable percentage of light oil which would not be included in a crude-oil quota.

Conclusions

It is clear why OPEC did not report the new quotas at the December meeting and only reported changes. If it had reported the new quotas, it would have had a lot of explaining to do to show how production targets can increase under so-called 'cuts.' This definitely fits into the category of 'fiddling with the numbers' which the Saudi energy minister said they did not do, the cuts are 'fresh barrels.'

