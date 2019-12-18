Kosmos Energy: Deep Value, 2020 Catalysts

Kosmos Energy (KOS) is not a name many might know, but I think it holds particularly important relevance for those interested in the liquefied natural gas ("LNG") markets and associated infrastructure. The deepwater driller made one of the most meaningful discoveries in recent memory when it discovered a large natural gas reservoir off the coast of the countries of Mauritania and Senegal, now referred to as the Greater Tortue. Majority owner of the blocks in the region, BP (BP), tapped Golar LNG (GLNG) for a contract for a floating liquefied natural gas ("FLNG"), FLNG Gimi, to produce 2.5mmtpa. That is just a fraction of the total resource potential that many see for the region. While many are bullish on the outlook for Tortue, what does the future hold for this smaller player? Is the positive outlook baked into the price?

Overview

Kosmos Energy is an independent deepwater oil and gas exploration and production ("E&P") company with an interesting and eventful history. Now headquartered in the United States after the 2018 Redomestication, the firm focuses on drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Margin, an area that spans basically the entire perimeter of the Atlantic Ocean. For a little added context, the Atlantic Margin, even along the African coast where there has been more drilling, remains extremely underdeveloped and underexplored. That's due to a number of factors: cost, lack of infrastructure, and harsh punishment for failure. While offshore drilling has its perks, particularly the value of striking large deposits with very low well decline rates, onshore has been wildly preferred by many E&Ps just due to the ability to more nimbly respond to oil prices and the much lower initial costs of exploration. Overall, the deepwater industry has been quite cautious over the past decade, even during the 2010-2014 period when Brent crude averaged $90/barrel; global offshore production actually fell during this period. While all-in costs for offshore versus onshore are largely comparable - Kosmos Energy claims less than $35.00/barrel breakeven - mistakes are expensive. Failures on a single well, such as a recent well in Gulf of Mexico drilled by Kosmos ("Resolution"), can cost north of $100mm on a single project across all parties with an interest. That does not mean that offshore oil cannot be wildly successful in the current fossil fuel environment, in fact it can as production trends in Gulf of Mexico show. Still, it has not been the chosen path for most operators. As a percentage of overall global production, the share contributed by offshore continues to slip.

*Map of current Atlantic Basin projects

Kosmos Energy was founded in 2003 to target what the owners at the time felt was a neglected play in West Africa. Since then, Kosmos has made two big discoveries that were basically the first of their kind in their respective areas: the Jubilee field in offshore Ghana and the Tortue/Ahmeyim fields in Mauritania and Senegal ("Tortue"), the largest gas field ever found off of the West African coastline. That is not their only asset exposure. As of the most recent quarter, Kosmos Energy has production in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and Mauritania and Senegal with non-producing acreage elsewhere. Building a business of this size as a relatively small operator has been difficult, especially without meaningfully diluting shareholders since the 2011 initial public offering. If asked, Kosmos would say that this is primarily due to their "rifle shot" approach focused on low risk, high payback projects versus running a drilling program based around volumes and scale - the shotgun approach. That ethos has created a stellar reputation in the market, allowing it to partner up with supermajors and foreign governments often which reduces costs while allowing Kosmos to maintain material stakes.

A conservative approach has carried over into shareholder treatment. Leverage remains well under control despite the high costs inherent in the business, with EV/EBITDAX a touch more than 2x based on 2020 expectations and inclusive of asset retirement obligations, even after some transformative recent deals. That is not out of line with many small and mid cap E&Ps. While I think credit quality is constrained by the deepwater exposure, the lack of scale, and just overall execution risk despite management targeting low risk, high probability development for the next several years, I will note that the recently issued intermediate dated bonds (CUSIP 500688AC0, 7.125% coupon due April 2026) trade above par. That shows that the firm still has significant creditor interest and has been able to tap credit markets in 2019 at an attractive rate, at least relative to many energy plays. Given the free cash flow profile and likely upcoming sales of an asset producing no earnings, this is actually a very unlevered firm.

The Pivot, Current Asset Base

For American investors used to a world of aggressive onshore drilling where initial well spud to production is a matter of months, I think what might be a bit of a surprise is the lead time on these projects. The Tortue LNG project, a joint project with BP talked about below, is expected to take seven years from initial discovery to first gas - and that is what management calls an "industry-leading timeline". Beyond the sensitivity of offshore drilling in deepwater, remember that the Atlantic Margin is relatively unexplored - that means a complete lack of supporting infrastructure. For quite a while, Kosmos Energy was an investment characterized by hopes and promises and not a steady stream of production. Kosmos Energy has made a structured pivot away from that, making several opportunistic acquisitions that simultaneously leverage its expertise while also producing oil and natural gas. In my opinion, these deals broaden the appeal of the investment to many:

In October of 2017, Kosmos Energy announced that it had acquired assets from Hess Corporation (HES) off the shore of Equatorial Guinea, buying three exploration licenses as well as current production in the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex. Total consideration after post-closing adjustments was of $231mm given this was a joint venture with Trident Energy, a firm owned by private equity player Warburg Pincus. If the name rings a bell, this was the firm that caught headlines for divesting its stake in Antero Resources (AR) recently after investing in Antero before the firm ever had a production program. More recently, Kosmos Energy purchased Deep Gulf Energy from First Reserve for $1,225mm in the summer of 2018 (cash and stock). This was the firm's first step into American assets, adding a stable base with significantly less risk (geopolitical, infrastructure). While there was a stock component, the deal valued Deep Gulf Energy at EV/EBITDAX of 3.4x versus Kosmos at 6.4x. This was, in my opinion, a stellar acquisition that helped the stock print a five year high in the month after the announcement.

Both of these deals made a lot of strategic sense. The Ceiba Field and Okume Complex assets added to the firm's existing acreage position offshore in the Gulf of Guinea. Management has intimate familiarity with the region and its prospects via its position in Sao Tome even though those assets are not yet in production. Given the vicinity, it also meant that if Sao Tome is developed, there are likely tie-back opportunities which lie within overall corporate strategy. Importantly, the deal added 14k boe/d of production. In 2016, Kosmos only produced 20k boe/d entirely from its Ghana assets (Jubilee, TEN). This little addition as a percentage of the overall enterprise valuation significantly boosted production. Likewise, the Kosmos deal significantly boosted both production (25k boe/d) and proved developed reserves while also staying in the firm's realm of expertise in deepwater. Both acquisitions together enabled the start of a dividend policy, a healthy step towards building a broader investment base. As a recap, buyers today are getting interests in the following:

Ghana. Via the Jubilee and the Tweneboa, Enyenra, and Ntomme ("TEN") plays, Kosmos has exposure to a relatively new hydrocarbon province collectively held within the Tano Basin. Remember that Kosmos first got exposure here in 2007 with the discovery of the Jubilee Field in offshore Ghana. The TEN fields are adjacent to Jubilee, an area where Kosmos found more petroleum reserves between 2009 and 2012. First production in Jubilee occurred in 2010, TEN in 2016; both have been flowing since. Kosmos Energy has a 24.08% interest in Jubilee (Tullow is the operator with a 35.48% interest, Andarko, GNPC, and Petro SA have stakes as well) and a 17% interest in TEN (Tullow is once again the majority operator). Production averaged 90k boe/d in Jubilee on a gross basis in Q3 and remains constrained by gas handling capacity, TEN production averaged 66k boe/d in the same quarter. In total, this is net 33k boe/d to Kosmos.

Equatorial Guinea. As mentioned above, Kosmos has exposure to Guinea via its legacy positions held in blocks further offshore. Block G, which it acquired from Hess Corporation, is the currently producing asset. Kosmos has a 40.375% participating interest in Block G and it recently drilled the S-5 exploration well, the first well to tie back into existing infrastructure (the Ceiba floating production storage and offloading ["FPSO"] unit). Well results were a great success - reportedly better than any other producing wells in the area - with the company working on full-scale development to bring it into production. Given part of the original thesis on buying the Hess Corporation assets in this play was additional developments, this is a great signal on the potential value in the acquisition. While I would not yet ascribe much value to the legacy assets, mostly made up of Block EG-24 which sits much further offshore, there is clearly some value at work here.

Greater Tortue. Long term bulls see a lot of value in Tortue, located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal. More than sixty miles offshore, this is one of the largest gasfield discoveries, reportedly containing production potential of more than 75 tcf offshore. For perspective, this is about the size of the Marcellus Shale formation in the American Northeast. Given the low levels of liquids and minimal impurities within the first test well and several others recently drilled in Q3 (Yakaar2, Orca-1, Greater Tortue Ahmeyim-1), gas produced here is well-suited for liquefaction. This is why Golar LNG was tapped to supply a floating liquefied natural gas ("FLNG") platform in Tortue after BP, Kosmos' primary partner in Tortue, reached a positive final investment decision on the project late last year. First gas is expected in 2022. Kosmos owns minority interests in five blocks in Mauritania and two in Senegal and intends to sell down these interests to raise several hundred million dollars to fund exploration elsewhere.

Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos has been quite active in the Gulf of Mexico after buying into the region via the Deep Gulf Energy acquisition. Happy to finally be working in a developed region, the firm launched what it has been causing its infrastructure-led exploration ("ILX") program, aiming to target opportunities near existing development. While recent results have been tepid (Resolution well was a bust, the Moneypenny prospect was unsuccessful), the firm did have a positive hit in Q2 on the Gladden Deep exploration well which is now producing and tied back into the Gladden Pipeline. This followed success through the Nearly Headless Nick well last year which tied back into Delta House (an American Midstream (AMID) owned asset). During Q3, Kosmos participated in Federal Lease Sale 253 and was awarded four deepwater blocks. Production averaged 26k boe/d net to Kosmos in Q3 and is set to rise into next year.

While there are additional ownership interests, such as those in the Republic of Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, and South Africa, all of these are in the early exploration phase with no active drilling. Investors can think of these as lottery tickets that could provide material upside but have no present value from a cash flow perspective.

Assigning A Valuation

With production currently at 69k boe/d, management believes it can reach 80k boe/d by 2020 with its existing reserve base and its growth program. Cash flow breakeven is stated to be sub $35.00/barrel at current prices. Given that, Kosmos Energy can support both the dividend ($72mm per year) and its sustaining capital expenditures ($200mm per year) at that rate unhedged. That fact is well supported given recent results. Even with lower boe/d production than the likely 2020 run rate, Kosmos Energy generated $400mm in operational cash flow year thus far, well above its $249mm in capital spend. I think that's an important facet to the story: Kosmos Energy is free cash flow positive. With leverage where it is, the firm will prioritize debt reduction to get to its target of 1.25x debt/EBITDAX at the mid-point, implying that the goal is to settle about $500mm in gross debt before shareholder return is likely to get a priority. I think that is certainly achievable by 2021, particularly once considering any proceeds raised from sales of sell-down interests in Tortue.

Fourth, with the recent success of Orca plus a significant appraisal success we've had at Yakaar and Tortue this year, the total resource estimate for the Mauritania/ Senegal basin has increased the top end of the 50 to 100 TCF gas in place range. As a result of these major resource additions, we have extended the selldown process into 2020 to allow the buyer pool more time to evaluate the new data.

Tortue is currently not yet in gas production and the firm is bearing the costs of exploratory wells and the initial setup in the meantime. The process is still very much in its infancy. As of Q3, the subsea network, hub terminal, FPSO, and FLNG were all mostly incomplete. But what is the value here?

My valuation on a base case is not altogether different from the adjusted PV-10 calculation ("Standardized Measure") reached during the most recent 10-K ($3,301mm). The small difference between then and now is nearly equal and offsetting entries: recent discoveries balanced by a weaker Brent and Henry Hub pricing this year. As far as the use of the Standardized Measure, the big issue about PV-10 is that although many oil and gas companies had historically traded around that level, PV-10 does not include the impact of income tax expenses. Given oil and gas income tax expenses are higher overseas generally, PV-10 for an onshore shale player versus a global deepwater E&P is not all that comparable because of that. However, the Standardized Measure does include an adjustment for likely future income tax expense.

*Kosmos Energy, Q3 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 19

Kosmos Energy does trade at a premium to both PV-10 and the Standardized Measure. With the firm trading at a billion dollar premium to the likely current valuation of cash flowing assets, it is clear that a lot of value is being staked in Tortue. It should. Tortue, Yakaar Teranga, and BirAllah might one day flow more natural gas than the Marcellus. However, while the resource potential is immense, it will cost billions to develop and drill. Years of investment. Kosmos has never been about developing plays of this size - it just does not have the capital. Management is content to take a potentially billion dollar win and move on to other investments by selling down its stakes in Mauritania and Senegal to 10%, if not further over the long term. With such rabid stated interest from investors, my valuations based on discounted cash flow could be thrown out the window. With a 100% success rate from the nine wells targeting the inboard gas trend, will supermajors and other interested parties be willing to pay? That might be out of the window.

Regardless of the asset valuation, this is a great free cash flow story. In its initial 2019-2021 outlook published alongside its 2018 10-K, management made a case for $1,300mm in free cash flow over three years at $55.00/barrel inclusive of the growth program. While I think in practice that might be a bit aggressive, particularly given some bad news in the Gulf of Mexico, I think $350mm per year remains an attainable figure. That is a free cash flow yield in the low teens, highly competitive versus what is available among most of the onshore frac plays.

*Source: Kosmos Energy, 2018 Flipbook Presentation, Slide 23

Conclusion

While there is a lot of risk present in the offshore exploration model, particularly one like this based around an asset sale, there is a lot to like here. While there is a case to be made for some risk-taking in energy given the absolutely rough several years that the sector has endured, I still think a bias towards sustainable, cash flowing companies is the way to go. With leverage under control and several catalysts likely in 2020 and 2021 (Tortue interest sell-down, projected growth in boe/d, slowing capital expenditures) there is a lot to like here. While I'm not personally taking a stake here, I can see the enamor that some investors hold for the firm and can find no fault in a long position. I'm sure other readers might feel the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.