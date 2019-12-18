U.K. Flash PMIs - The Uncertainty Caused Bottom

My contention is that the election has now lifted the political and Brexit uncertainty so this is the bottom. Growth is about to return and fast too.

The British economic question

The essential question about the UK economy is, well, what has been happening to it recently? It is possible to insist - as at least one political party just tried - that neoliberalism is so over and we'd better move to something else. It's also possible to be rational about it.

As I've been pointing out around here uncertainty kills business investment. As business investment is the biggest variable - that is, the piece that varies the most - in GDP it's the very thing that drives the business cycle. Uncertainty therefore means dismal economic performance.

That uncertainty came in two types. Firstly, simply that of being in an election period. We had one party that was desiring to nationalise a goodly part of the economy and manage into perdition the rest. That, fortunately, didn't happen. But we've also had the much longer-lasting Brexit uncertainty.

Three and a half years now of simply not knowing what the trading terms with the biggest recipient of our exports was going to be. That's going to put a brake on investment plans, break them even. The election has also dispensed with that uncertainty.

The desirability of the act itself? Well, that's a political question, not one for here. But the ending of the uncertainty is an economic boost.

Flash PMIs

Against that background, we have the Flash PMIs for this month. These are compiled from the about 85% of respondents who get in early and there's little done to seasonally adjust or weight responses.

The numbers aren't good:

Flash UK Composite Output Index Dec: 48.5, 41-month low (Nov final: 49.3) Flash UK Services Business Activity Index Dec: 49.0, 9-month low (Nov final: 49.3) Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index Dec: 45.8, 89-month low (Nov final: 49.1) Flash UK Manufacturing PMI Dec: 47.4, 4-month low (Nov final: 48.9)

Given that the election was only last Friday, much of this information will have come in before that. So too will purchasing intentions have been formed when uncertainty was at its greatest. It's also worth nothing that a week and 10 days back, there was serious speculation that the nationalisers mentioned above might "win." In the sense of being able to form a coalition government.

As we know, PMI does match quite well over subsequent GDP performance:

(UK Flash PMI from IHS Markit)

So, is it doom and gloom?

We have two different things here. Firstly, how bad is the economy going to get? Secondly, how will the markets take it?

My take here is that this is the bottom. It has been the uncertainty holding the economy back and these figures are from when that uncertainty was at its worst. Things are going to move up from here.

Yes, it's possible for a country to talk itself into recession but I think this is not what is happening here. It was known that this last trough of uncertainty was going to be of short duration. At least, if Boris and the Tories won it would be. They have, it's now gone.

The second issue, that's a little trickier. The market as a whole does take significant note of the PMIs. But they, the formal versions, aren't out for a couple of weeks yet. This is just the Flash numbers which tend to be rather overlooked.

I think that what's going to happen is that the main PMI numbers will be pretty terrible - as above - when they come out. But also that the markets won't take all that much note. Because the general belief will be as mine is. It was uncertainty, it's over, don't worry.

Now, if these numbers persist into January, even February then yes, we should start to worry. But this specific set? The problem is dealt with already.

My view

This is, despite the PMIs being a forward-looking indicator, actually information from the past. This is reflecting the worries before the election. That's all over and done with and I expect to see a resurgence next month. Actually, I expect that resurgence to be happening right now, we'll just have to wait to see it in the figures.

The investor view

Our trading position here is as it has been for a couple of weeks now. Be in UK stocks that are actually working in the UK economy. Rather than the big global corporates who happen to be simply listed in London, the stocks that are part of the UK domestic economy. As I've pointed out previously some of the price uplift has already happened. But if there's any weakness as a result of the coming PMI releases - the full ones - then use that as an opportunity to buy in.

The stance to have is that the UK economy is about to enjoy strong growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.