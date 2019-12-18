Semtech: A Compelling Long-Term Growth Play

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is a technology company that develops ICs and advanced algorithms. Its stock is richly valued compared to its competitors. The company’s LoRa wireless products and other products in the wireless connectivity market are its primary growth drivers. Although the stock is richly valued, I am bullish on the stock for the long-term. However, in the near-term the stock is expected to trade in a range, where long-term investors can accumulate the stock for maximizing their profit.

Semtech develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors that are used in datacenters, passive optical networks, base stations, carrier networks, automotive industries, and military and aerospace. Semtech serves the following end-markets: enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, and industrial. The company's strategy is to invest in human resources for designing and marketing high-performance semiconductors with advanced algorithms. The company’s aim is to leverage this strategy to enable its customers achieve differentiation in their end systems.

Growth Opportunities

Semtech develops highly specialized radio frequency products, the market for which is primarily driven by growing demand for high bandwidth wireless communication. These products are mainly used in industrial, communication and medical applications. The company also develops highly specialized sensing products, which are used in industrial and IoT applications. The company's wireless products, including its LoRa devices (more about this later), are seeing strong adoption in the IoT and LPWAN markets. According to a report, “Globally, the wireless connectivity market is expected to grow from USD 45.21 billion in 2017 to USD 96.08 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2018-2023.” Semtech’s wireless products will also grow accordingly.

In the communications industry, increasing bandwidth over high-speed networks is driving growth of multimedia and other data transmission. As a result, Semtech's comprehensive portfolio of optical data communication products and video transport products witnesses high demand. The company’s optical data communication technology supports high-volume data traffic. This is a nascent technology and has very low level of market penetration. This implies it will see high growth rate in the future. The company's video transport products offer video-over-IP technology, which is also a relatively new technology with high future growth rate.

Competitive Landscape

The analog and mixed-signal semiconductor market is highly competitive. Semtech's competitors include Silicon Laboratories (SLAB), Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY), STMicroelectronics (STM), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). The market is characterized by decreasing ASP (average selling price) of a product and technological advancement of a product over a short time period. As a result, a product soon becomes cheap and obsolete.

The company's competitive advantage is its ability to capitalize on its efficiencies and economies of scale in production and sales. In addition, its ability to improve productivity and product yields to reduce manufacturing costs is another competitive advantage. The semiconductor market is characterized by consolidation, which makes it difficult for companies to compete effectively based on price, sales and marketing programs.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Semtech's third quarter fiscal 2020 net sales came in at $141 million, which increased 3% sequentially and decreased 19% YoY. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share came in at $0.41, which increased 8% sequentially and decreased 35% YoY. Unfavorable macro climate was responsible for weak results.

In the third quarter, revenue from the enterprise computing market increased 16% sequentially, driven by a strong rebound in the passive optical networks demand. Despite an unfavorable macro climate, passive optical networks demand was strong, which indicates that the macro climate was bad, but not too bad. Revenue from the communications market decreased 1% sequentially, revenue from the high-end consumer market decreased 3% sequentially, and revenue from the industrial market decreased 2% sequentially. These overall flat sequential revenues indicate that the communications, high-end consumer and industrial businesses were stable in the third quarter.

Semtech’s LoRa Technology

Semtech’s LoRa (short for long range) wireless technology is a long range and low power wireless platform for IoT networks. Through LoRa devices IoT sensors can be connected to the cloud. LoRa enables real-time communication between data and analytics for enhancing business efficiency and productivity. LoRa devices along with the open LoRaWAN protocol offers an economical solution in rural and indoor use cases. LoRa technology and the open LoRaWAN protocol is not a promise for the future. LoRa is already available across the globe with more than 100 million devices deployed across the globe. With market accepting LoRa as the de facto choice for LPWAN connectivity, Semtech’s revenue from LoRa will increase significantly in the coming years.

Valuation

Semtech’s peer group includes Silicon Laboratories, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics and NXP Semiconductors. Semtech’s non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 32.36x, compared to Silicon Laboratories’ 34.50x, Infineon Technologies’ 25.85x, STMicroelectronics’ 25.25x and NXP Semiconductors’ 16.30x. Semtech’s trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 5.57x, compared to Silicon Laboratories’ 5.86x, Infineon Technologies’ 3.11x, STMicroelectronics’ 2.59x and NXP Semiconductors’ 3.93x. Semtech’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 26.37x, compared to Silicon Laboratories’ 30.00x, Infineon Technologies’ 16.69x, STMicroelectronics’ 13.90x and NXP Semiconductors’ 15.12x.

Semtech is richly valued compared to its competitors, except Silicon Laboratories. Semtech’s total cash on balance sheet is $283.06 million and total debt is $197.42 million. Semtech is richly valued because it serves the wireless connectivity market, which is a high growth market growing at a CAGR of 13.4%, as mentioned above. In addition, Semtech’s LoRa wireless technology is its additional growth driver. LoRa will continue to drive Semtech’s revenue growth for a long time.

In the last ten years Semtech’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7%. I expect that in the next five years Semtech’s revenue will also grow at a CAGR of 7%, driven by wireless and LoRa. Its trailing 12-month revenue is $569.5 million. At a CAGR of 7%, its 2024 revenue will be $798.9 million or $12.06 per share. In the last one year Semtech’s stock has traded in the price to sales ratio of 4.3x and 6.5x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 6.5x on the company’s 2024 revenue per share, I get $78.39 as the company’s 2024 stock price.

Risks

Before purchasing Semtech’s products, its customers want that the products should go through rigorous qualification process involving testing of the products in customers’ system. This process lasts for a long time, which is six months or even longer. After a successful qualification process and sale of a product, an entirely new qualification process could be required due to changes in the end product, or changes in the manufacturing process. This results in delays and may lead to an obsolete inventory. If Semtech fails in the qualification process, it would result in delays in revenue recognition, which could negatively impact revenue growth.

The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical with significant downturns. During such times, product demand gets lower, inventory rises, and average selling price falls. Downturns could hurt Semtech’s revenue growth. In addition, weak macro conditions in the global economy could adversely affect the demand for semiconductor components. Economic slowdowns could adversely affect Semtech’s revenue growth as well.

Many of Semtech’s new products are based on continuously evolving industry standards, such as its LoRa products. The company’s ability to compete with its competitors and become successful depends on its ability to anticipate and identify compliance with these evolving industry standards. If the company’s products are not in compliance with the evolving standards, it will miss the opportunity to achieve design wins. As a result, its revenue growth will suffer.

Conclusion

Semtech is a leading player in the wireless connectivity market, which is a high growth sector. Semtech’s stock enjoys rich valuation and continues to trade in a range. Around the current price the stock is factoring in near-future growth. However, in the next five years, the company’s revenue will rise substantially and the stock will create new highs. To profit from this opportunity, long-term investors should accumulate the stock now.

