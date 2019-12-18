Citizens Financial Group Currently Quite Expensive

Citizens Financial Group's (CFG) stock price has rallied since the third quarter results announcement, which has made the stock currently too pricey. The company's earnings are expected to come under pressure from higher provisions charge and a compression in net interest margin. On the other hand, growth in earning assets and revenue from capital markets is expected to offset some of the pressure on the bottom-line. While net income is expected to decline negligibly, earnings per share is expected to rise in 2020 as average shares outstanding will be lower next year than in 2019.

Provisions Charge to Stay High

Due to an aircraft lease restructuring CFG's charge-offs and provision were $5 million higher in the third quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2019 the management expects provisions to increase by a further $10 million, as mentioned in the 3QFY19 investor presentation. I'm expecting some more distress in the future partly due to the energy portfolio, which will keep provisions at an elevated level in 2020. In addition, implementation of the new accounting standard called Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL, may keep provisions charge high for new originated loans. This impact is other than the initial, or so called 'day one impact', under which the management expects a 30% to 35% increase in the existing reserve. I'm expecting the day one impact of CECL to increase reserves for loan losses by $403 million and decrease equity by that same amount.

The management expects CECL to have an impact of about 22-25bps on CET1 on a fully phased in basis, or approximately 5-6bps in year one, as mentioned in the third quarter conference call.

Loan Growth Likely to Improve

I'm expecting some improvement in loan growth next year after dismal performance in 2019 till date. Loan growth remained subdued in the last quarter due to heightened paydowns and refinance activity. As the Fed has signaled stability in interest rates in the last monetary policy announcement, I think the refinance activity will taper off in the coming quarters thereby leading to higher loan growth. According to the management, the refinancing wave could continue through Q4 and early into the first half of 2020. In addition to lower refinancing, support is expected to come from a 'nice pipeline' in Q4, as mentioned in the conference call. As a result, I'm expecting CFG's loan portfolio to grow by 2.8% in 2020.

Deposit growth has outpaced loan growth so far this year, but I'm expecting it to be more in line with loan growth in 2020 as prospects for lending improve. The table below shows my forecasts for CFG's key balance sheet items.

Management's Efforts to Limit Hit to Margin

CFG's earnings are expected to come under pressure next year from a squeeze in net interest margin, which in turn will be attributable to earning assets being more interest rate sensitive than funds. The three Fed rate cuts this year will affect yields more than funding cost, thereby leading to a reduction in net interest margin, NIM. Based on signals from the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, I'm not expecting any further rate cuts in 2020.

It is pertinent to note that CFG's balance sheet is no longer as sensitive to interest rates as it was last year. Over the past one year the management has changed the majority of its exposure from the short end of the curve to the long end of the curve. As mentioned in the 10-Q, only 20-25% of the interest rate exposure had tenure of six months or less at the end of September 2019, while the rest had longer tenure.

To mitigate the impact of lower interest rates on NIM the management has executed hedging activities. In addition, CFG has been able to improve its loan to deposit ratio to 94.5% in the third quarter from 97.6% at the end of December 2018, which will limit the need to resort to expensive borrowing for funding loans in the future.

As per the results of a simulation conducted by the management, a 100bps gradual decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 1.9% over the next twelve months. The simulation results, taken from the 10-Q, are presented below.

Based largely on the management's guidance, I'm expecting CFG's average NIM in 2020 to be around 8bps lower than the 2019 average. My expected yield, cost, and margin are shown in the table below.

Non-interest Income to Partly Offset Pressure on Earnings

I'm expecting non-interest income to take a breather in the fourth quarter of 2019, but then resume growing at a low rate of 0.5% quarter over quarter in each of the quarters next year. The expected sequential decline in non-interest income in the fourth quarter is attributable to a drop in mortgage revenues, according to management's guidance. For 2020 I'm expecting higher income from capital markets to drive non-interest income growth.

The combination of higher non-interest income and loan growth is expected to partly offset the negative effects of NIM compression and provisions increase on the bottom-line. I'm expecting CFG's net income to decline by 0.5% in 2020 to $1.7 billion. Earnings per share is expected to increase due to lower average shares outstanding in 2020 than in 2019 following share re-purchases.

Offering Decent Dividend Yield of 3.59%

I'm expecting CFG to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.36 per share. My dividend expectation implies a payout ratio of 37.8%, which is within the management's target range of 35-40%, as mentioned in the last conference call. CFG completed an offering of a 5% preferred stock in October 2019, but I do not think this new issue will affect the company's ability to payout common stock dividends due to the small size. The common dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 3.59%.

I'm expecting retained earnings to drive up CFG's equity book value next year. The day-one impact of CECL, however, is expected to reduce equity book value by $403 million (discussed in more detail above). Based on these factors, I'm expecting CFG's equity book value to increase by 3% to $48.4 per share.

Valuation Analysis Indicates Slight Price Downside

CFG has traded at an average price-to-book value ratio, or P/B, of 0.82 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $48.4 gives a target price of $39.7 for December 2020. The price target implies a 1.1% downside from CFG's December 13 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Adopting Neutral Rating

Based on the slight price downside I'm adopting a Neutral rating on CFG. The company's earnings per share is expected to increase in the coming year, and the stock offers a decent yield, but the price appears to be too expensive. It is advisable to wait for price dips before considering investing in this stock. An entry point of $36.0, which is 10% below the target price, appears feasible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.