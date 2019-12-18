Bank Of Montreal: Lagging Its Peers In Dividend Growth

The Bank of Montreal is a well managed company with a strong balance sheet, however there are better value and growth options in the Canadian banking sector.

Investment Thesis

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) has rewarded shareholders with a reliable dividend for almost two centuries. The company has a strong balance sheet and an improving efficiency ratio. BMO has an attractive business mix with a growing portion of revenue coming from its U.S. and Wealth Management divisions. One of BMO's differentiating characteristics is its relatively low exposure to the Canadian housing market compared to its peers. While this is attractive for investors who are concerned about the Canadian housing sector, the bank has lagged its peers in dividend growth. Among the 5 large Canadian banks, BMO has has the slowest dividend growth over the last 15 years. BMO is good long term hold, however at its current level, its is trading near its fair value while peers such as TD are trading at a discount. Investors could wait for a better entry point or look at a different Canadian bank as an alternative.

Source: Glassdoor

Company Profile

Established in 1817, The Bank of Montreal is one of the "Big 5" banking institutions in Canada. The firm's 45,000 employees serve 12 million customers in Canada, and in the United States under the banner BMO Harris Bank. With total assets of CAD $852B, BMO is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets. BMO operates four major business segments: Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking, U.S. Personal & Commercial Banking, BMO Capital Markets, and BMO Wealth Management. The Bank of Montreal trades on both the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges under the ticker "BMO" with a market capitalization of approximately CAD $63B. While BMO has served Canadian customers for over 200 years, the firm also has a long history in the U.S. with branches in New York and Chicago for over 150 years.

Source: BMO Corporate Profile

Canadian Banking Sector

The "Bank Act" in Canada limits foreign ownership of Canadian banks and adds barriers to entry for new market entrants. This market structure along with a rigorous regulatory framework has ensured the stability and growth of the Canadian banking sector through all economic stages. The Canadian banking sector falls under multiple regulatory bodies including the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions "OSFI" and the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada "FCAC". This robust regulatory architecture helped steer the Canadian banking sector through the global financial crisis relatively unscathed. During this crisis, none of the large Canadian banks cut their dividends and all came through with adequate capitalization and reasonable balance sheet strength.

While there are 88 different banks operating in Canada, 90% of market share is accounted for by the largest six Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) banks: The Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM),The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), and National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF). This contrasts to the U.S. banking sector that has almost 5,000 banks with the largest five institutions holding a 35% market share. According to Standard & Poor's, Canada along with Switzerland and Singapore are among the lowest risk banking markets in the world.

Source: Standard & Poor's Global Ratings

Limited competition and implicit government subsidies provided through deposit and mortgage insurance have enabled the Canadian banks to maintain consistent profitability over the long term. Banks North of the 49th parallel have been reliable investments for steady returns and healthy dividend increases. The oligopoly structure in the Canadian banking sector has ensured stability in the financial services sector, however the limited competition has led to expensive financial services for consumers and healthy margins for bank incumbents. The Canadian banks have utilized the profits from their core Canadian retail banking operations to expand internationally. BNS has expanded into Latin America, while TD, RBC, CIBC, and BMO have all looked to the U.S. for growth.

To read more about the inherent advantages of the Canadian banking sector, please read the primer on the Canadian banking sector in one of these previous articles covering RY, TD, BNS, and CM.

Operational Results

The Q4 2019 earnings reported in December by most of the big Canadian banks represent a rare earnings miss for most of the large banks. Flat Canadian results along with restructuring charges weighed on EPS. The Bank of Montreal was no exception to this bleak earnings season with net income down 30% from the 4th quarter of 2018. Despite revenue growth of 5%, BMO's CAD $357M restructuring charge had a significant impact on quarterly results. This restructuring was primarily due to a massive program of severances in a bank-wide restructuring effort that will affect 5% of BMO's global workforce. This impairment charge is expected to save CAD $200M in the 2020 fiscal year and CAD $357M by Q1 of fiscal 2021.

Source: BMO Annual Report MD&A

BMO's full-year results for 2019 looked more positive with adjusted EPS up 5% and adjusted net income up 4% of 2018. Both the Canadian and U.S. Personal and Commercial lending businesses posted reasonable adjusted net income growth of 6% and 5% respectively. The company's Capital Markets business had a disappointing year with adjusted net income down 10% from 2019. BMO's stand-out business for 2019 was its Wealth Management group, which saw adjusted net income grow 33% to CAD $301M for the year.

Business Mix

BMO has made good progress diversifying its revenue away from its core Canadian Personal and Commercial banking divisions. Since 2016, the portion of revenue derived from the U.S. has grown from 25% to 34% in 2019. Similarly, Wealth Management contributed 22% of revenue in 2019 up from 16% in 2016. BMO has the second-largest amount of assets under management among the Canadian banks, with the largest proportion of its revenue coming from wealth-management fees among its peers. In addition to its significant North American footprint, BMO has Wealth Management offices across Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

BMO has been focusing on growing its U.S. and Wealth Management businesses organically as its acquisitions have been focused on its Capital Markets division. The Bank of Montreal has done an admirable job in growing a competitive brand of ETFs. BMO's line of ETFs has led net new asset growth among Canadian ETF providers every year since 2010. While this market is facing fierce competition from BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Vanguard, the alignment with passive investment management growth is an area of leadership for BMO among its Canadian peers.

Outlook for 2020

On the recent Q4 2019 earnings call in December 2019, CEO Darryl White laid out his view of the macroeconomic landscape for 2020. "In Canada, we expect macroeconomic conditions to remain constructive in 2020, improving modestly from 2019 with stable interest rates and unemployment running at a four-decade low 5.6%.". BMO anticipates revenue headwinds in 2020 especially as the firm absorbs the impact of three rate cuts by the Fed and from an anticipated slow down in commercial lending. Even with these challenges, BMO has a medium-term goal of achieving EPS growth of 7-10% and ROE of 15% or greater. These goals seem optimistic in the near term with analyst consensus forward earnings growth estimates at 4.8% for 2020.

BMO will also continue to focus on cost controls and improving its operating efficiency in 2020. The company has targeted capping expense growth at 2% in an effort to improve margins. Through restructuring, digitization, and investments in technology, BMO is working towards its goal of achieving an efficiency ratio of 58% for 2021. BMO's current efficiency lags that of its peers with RY operating in the low 40's and TD in the low 50's. BMO has made progress on this goal over the last few years with the company's adjusted efficiency ratio for the full year 2019 reaching 61.4%, down 410 bps from 65.5% in 2015.

Source: BMO Investor Presentation

Lagging Dividend Growth

BMO has the longest-running dividend payout record of any company in Canada, at 191 years and counting. On December 3, 2019, the company announced its latest increase of CAD $.03 for a quarterly payment of CAD $1.06 per share. This latest increase of 2.9% follows a pattern of a modest dividend increase twice per year for the bank. Like the other Canadian banks, BMO froze but maintained its dividend during the global financial crisis and then resumed regular increases in 2012. Over the past 15 years, BMO has achieved a dividend CAGR of 6%; however over the last 5 years, BMO has averaged dividend growth of 5.2%. The company's current payout ratio is 46.88%, within the company's target payout range of 40-50%. The current yield of 4.18% is slightly above the company's 5-year average dividend yield of 3.91%. BMO's dividend is very safe with this coverage and can be expected to grow in the mid-single-digits in line with EPS growth going forward. With almost two centuries of dividend growth, BMO has demonstrated a significant long-term commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Source: BMO Corporate Profile

While there is nothing wrong with BMO's attractive yield and consistent dividend increases, the firm has lagged its peers over the last decade with dividend growth. Part of this relative under-performance is attributable to the fact that BMO was a little slower than its peers to resume dividend increases following the dividend freeze after the global financial crisis. Even taking this into account, the firm has failed to keep pace with its Canadian banking peers over the last 5-years; a group which averaged CAGR of 7.4% over the period compared to BMO's 5.2%.

Source: Author

American investors should note that Canada imposes a 15% dividend withholding tax on U.S. investors. This can be avoided by holding BMO in an IRA which benefits from the exemption allowed for by the Canada-U.S. Tax Treaty.

Valuation

With an approximate increase in the share price of 25% over the last 5 years, BMO has performed in the top half of Canadian banks over the last half-decade. Like its peers, BMO has been trading sideways for the last two years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

At 11.56X current earnings and 10.45X consensus forward earnings, BMO is priced in the middle of the pack for Canadian banks. BMO is currently trading at a modest 5.7% discount to its 5-year average P/E, only slightly ahead of the average discount of 5.06% for the big 5 Canadian banks. Of the big 5 Canadian banks, BMO's relative valuation is more attractive than CM, RY or BNS, but it is not as attractive as TD's 9.5% to 5-year average P/E.

Source: Author

Muted expectations about loan growth in 2020 have resulted in lackluster expectations for BMO in 2020. According to Eric Compton, Equity Analyst at Morningstar, BMO has a fair value of CAD $103, representing a ~2% upside from current levels. This $103 valuation is based on 11X 2019 earnings and 1.9X tangible book value. Of the 13 analysts with one-year price targets, the average price estimate is CAD $104. This valuation is a little less than the firm's 52-week high of $106.51 suggesting there is little expectation for meaningful share price appreciation in 2020. With analyst sentiment best described as neutral for BMO, the bank looks like it is trading only slightly below its fair value.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Mortgage Market and Risk Analysis

The most significant risk facing the Canadian banking sector is the Canadian housing market, particularly the risk of increased mortgage defaults in the event of a housing crash. Home prices in Canada's large cities especially metropolitan Toronto and Vancouver have risen dramatically in recent years. Compounding the increase in home prices is a high consumer debt load and record-high consumer debt service ratio. While the mortgage market is stable, high debt loads may limit the number of new mortgage originations.

Source: BMO Investor Presentation

One of BMO's most attractive characteristics is its relatively low exposure to the Canadian housing market. At 27% of its loan portfolio, BMO has the lowest exposure to the Canadian housing market among the big Canadian banks. While I fully expect that the housing market will have a soft landing, this reduced exposure should limit BMO's downside relative to the other large Canadian banks in the event of a sharp housing correction. BMO has a total residential lending portfolio of CAD $146B, or 32% of outstanding loans, well below its peer average of 46%. This loan book has healthy homeowner debt to equity ratios, with LTV on uninsured mortgages of 51%.

Concerns about the likelihood of a significant correction have been assuaged by regulatory measures. Mortgage delinquencies in Canada remain very low with just 0.23% of bank mortgages in arrears as of June 2019. According to the Bank of Canada, the vulnerabilities associated with high household debts in the housing markets have recently declined, albeit modestly. The impact on new lending requirements and interest rate "stress tests" have slowed the rate of riskier borrowers qualifying for high LTV mortgages. The other development that has reduced the risk of a housing correction is the slowing of home sales in Toronto and Vancouver over the last 24 months.

Source: BMO Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet & Capital Requirements

On December 10, 2019 OFSI, the Canadian bank regulator, increased the Domestic Stability Buffer requirements for Canada's Domestic Systemically Important Banks from 2% to 2.25% in response to what it sees as vulnerabilities due to high household indebtedness. This buffer increase means that BMO and its peers will need to have CET1 capital equal to 10.25% of their risk-weighted assets by April 30, 2020. BMO along with its peers have strong capital positions, with BMO's CET1 capital ratio at 11.4% as of Q4 2019. The bank has 13.0% in Tier 1 capital and total capital of 15.2% leaving it in a strong position to absorb losses associated with increased loan impairments. The company's strong balance sheet and stable outlook along with its robust capital position can offer investors confidence that the bank is well prepared to weather an economic downturn.

Source: BMO Investor Presentation

Gross impaired loans have crept up from CAD $1.936B in Q4 2018 to CAD $2.629B in Q4 2019; a troubling 36% increase over the 12-month period. In response to this trend, BMO increased its provisions for credit losses from CAD $175M in Q4 2018 to CAD $253 Q4 2019.

Investor Takeaways

Long-term investors can't go too far wrong with any of the big Canadian banks. All five benefit from an advantaged oligopoly system that will continue to produce above-average long-term results. While BMO is a stable company in an attractive industry, it is likely to face revenue headwinds and a slow down in earnings over the next year. The Bank of Montreal is not expensive at current levels, however, it is trading near its fair value with few obvious catalysts that are likely to positively impact the share price in the near term. Patient investors can wait for a better entry point or select a bank like TD that is currently trading at a more attractive relative valuation. BMO's dividend yield is attractive, however, investors are likely to see better long term dividend growth from the other Canadian banks. This is a good company, with less exposure to the Canadian housing sector than its peers, but there are better opportunities in the Canadian banking sector. The Bank of Montreal is, therefore, a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD,RY,BNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.