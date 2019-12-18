Fortive Getting Plenty Of Love For Its Transformative Potential

Fortive seems to be getting a lot of credit already for a 2020 recovery and future transformation (more recurring revenue, higher margins, et al) and the return potential seems uninspiring, though the company is popular.

NewCo has its management team in place, and they made a good choice for the CEO - leading me to wonder if automation-enabling technologies will be an area of focus.

Investors are giving a lot of credit to RemainCo's plans to focus more on software and productivity, particularly workflow management, but the performance of recent M&A deals has been mixed.

Fortive has benefited from the recent rotation back toward short-cycle industrials, but the shares are quite likely to end the year underperforming the broader industrial space.

While short-cycle industrials have recovered in recent months, Fortive (FTV) is still on track for a rare year of underperformance relative to the “average” industrial stock. This comes despite the announced decision to break the company in two and reposition RemainCo to focus more on software, connected devices, healthcare, and workflow management, partly due to the company’s exposure to this short-cycle slowdown. Although I find a lot of things to like about Fortive, I just can’t get that excited about the shares now. While I don’t disagree with the direction/focus of Fortive’s (RemainCo) M&A efforts, some of the specific deals have been questionable in terms of valuation and growth potential. What’s more, while I do expect 2020 to be meaningfully better for important segments like test & measurement, the valuation seems to already reflect that.

Transforming Through The Downturn

While short-cycle end-markets have definitely slowed, and Fortive management believes this slowdown will last into 2020 (I agree; I expect growth to return in the second half), Fortive has of course been pretty active over the last 18 months – selling its automation business to Altra (AIMC), acquiring three significant software businesses and a healthcare business, and announcing the intention to split the company, with NewCo taking the GVR fueling business, telematics, and auto tools/repair businesses.

RemainCo will be similar in size to Roper (ROP) or Ametek (AME) in revenue terms after the split, with core organic growth in the low single digits (and a longer-term target in the mid-single-digits), gross margins in the high 50%’s (against a 60%-plus longer-term target), and mid-20%’s EBITDA margins (and a long-term target in the 30%’s).

RemainCo will still have cyclicality, as the test & measurement and product realization segments will still have meaningful exposure to industrial end-markets, as well as electronics/semis and power/utility. To that end, Tektronix, with its greater cyclicality and higher ongoing R&D reinvestment needs could perhaps be a sale candidate down the road.

In principle, RemainCo will be addressing some attractive markets, including workflow management, connected devices, productivity, safety, and healthcare. Software will continue to be a major focus, as will recurring revenue. In practice, though, deal execution is going to be critical to value creation, and the track record here of late is somewhat mixed – neither ASP or Accruent have been really outperforming, though I’m still relatively more bullish on Accruent.

As for the downturn itself, Fortive’s RemainCo should start seeing some relief. Although I’m concerned that power grid spending could decline in 2020, test & measurement should recover.

NewCo Is Harder To Pin Down

Fortive recently announced the top-level management team for NewCo, with the company bringing Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) CEO Mark Morelli in to run the spinoff. I’ve been quite impressed with the job Morelli did at CMCO, and I think this is a good hire for NewCo.

Retail fueling will be about two-thirds of the initial NewCo revenue base, and I regard that as a mixed blessing. Increasing EMV adoption should support revenue growth in 2020 and 2021, but I’m concerned about what happens after that – even GVR management doesn’t expect 100% compliance with EMV adoption (guidance suggests they expect it to top out in the 80%’s) despite the transfer of liability after October 2020. While GVR generates good margins and cash flows, revenue contraction won’t help operating leverage and I see that as a risk in 2022.

I don’t love the telematics business, but this is an area where Morelli’s business improvement capabilities could shine, while the Franchise Distribution operations (tools and auto aftermarket/repair systems) are a solid, if unspectacular, cash-cow type of situation.

Fortive management has talked about NewCo focusing on areas like “smart city” and “smart transportation”, but we’ll see what Morelli does with the company after the split. I believe M&A will have to be a core part of the story, and Morelli’s time at Columbus McKinnon showed me that he understands the importance of automation and automation-enabling technologies. To that end, I believe NewCo could look to reinvest the cash flow from GVR and Franchise Distribution toward becoming more of an automation-enabling industrial technology company.

The Outlook

Fortive’s third quarter results were fairly lackluster, as weakening end-market trends that management previously downplayed as destocking worsened into more obvious slowdowns. Flat organic revenue performance in the fourth quarter seems like credible guidance, with weakness in Professional Instrumentation (and weakness in key areas like Fluke Industrial, Qualitrol, Tektronix, and Sensing) offsetting growth in the GVR business. I likewise see a risk that Professional Instrumentation segment margins will be a little wobbly for a couple of quarters.

I still value Fortive as a combined going concern with long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, long-term FCF margins in the 20%’s, and long-term FCF growth in the mid-to-high single digits. Unfortunately, Fortive has become a popular sell-side call for a 2020 short-cycle recovery and the share price seems ahead of what the cash flow can support in terms of valuation. Both discounted cash flow and margin-drive EV/EBITDA give me similar fair values, suggesting annualized total return potential in the mid-to-high single-digits from here – on par with Dover (DOV), Honeywell (HOV), and many other quality industrials, but not compelling on its own or on a relative basis.

The Bottom Line

The real key for Fortive now, and particularly RemainCo, is how enthusiastically investors buy into the “it will be different” story. A lot of sell-side analysts seem comfortable valuing Fortive like it’s a sure thing that RemainCo will quickly become like Roper and/or Danaher (DHR), and I think that may prove overly ambitious, particularly given some of the curious recent M&A decisions. Although I like the idea of a company focused on software-enabled workflow management and productivity, valuation seems pretty robust now and I’d keep an eye on the name in 2020 as NewCo may get overly discounted in the breakup.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.