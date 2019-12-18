Dassault Systèmes Offers Way Better Payoff Than Nemetschek

Nemetschek (OTC: NEMTF; [ETR: NEM]) and Dassault Systèmes (OTC: OTCPK:DASTY; [ETR: DSY]) are one of the closest peers in the European computer-aided design (aka "CAD") market. We view Nemetschek mainly as the growth company slightly shifting into the value category. Dassault Systèmes is a more mature (and bigger) counterpart of Nemetschek with a much more benign growth profile while giving more back to the shareholders via dividend payments and share buyback programs, suggesting more value-like qualities. We have looked at the underlying growth dynamics as well as the profitability of both companies and conclude that Dassault Systèmes offers more upside than Nemetschek, given the current valuation levels. In fact, based on our forecast and multiple levels, Dassault Systèmes offers at least 15% upside while Nemetschek's current valuation levels already reflect double-digit growth in the mid term. If you happened to have Nemetschek in your portfolio we would suggest sticking to it, however, if you want to enter the segment we suggest going for Dassault Systèmes or wait until the price of Nemetschek comes down.

Please refer to our in-depth discussions on Nemetschek and Dassault Systèmes in two separate articles.

Nemetschek beats Dassault Systèmes at top-line growth

As can be seen from the chart below, Nemetschek is a definite winner in terms of organic growth dynamics. In fact, in the past 3 years, it has delivered 14.7% organic growth while DASTY could show off for only 6.5%. This was mainly the result of extraordinarily strong growth of one of its brands (i.e. Bluebeam in the Build division) driven by regional expansion and cross-selling activities, which boosted its overall license growth dynamics to 13% vs. 8.8% at Dassault Systèmes, respectively.

We believe, Nemetschek will be able to maintain and even slightly accelerate its double-digit growth dynamics in the mid term, growing at 15.2% organically (as we assume no M&A going forward). This should be mainly driven by further regional expansion, primarily in Europe paired with cross- and upselling into the existing customer base. In addition, the recent M&A in facility management space should start to pay off, boosting its topline growth. Dassault Systèmes should also see its organic sales growth accelerating at a much higher pace to 7.9% as customers continue their cloud journey and migrate to the 3D EXPERIENCE platform. On top of it, its recent Medidata acquisition should not only provide a much great industry diversification (i.e. c. 60% exposure to cyclical industries) but also better operational visibility, as Medidata is entirely cloud-based. In fact, in terms of recurring revenues (SaaS + maintenance fees) and its overall predictability, DASTY is a definite winner with a 62% share rising to 86% in the mid term, while Nemetschek has only 55% rising to c. 75%.

Chart 1: Nemetschek collects points at growth dynamics, however...

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek and Dassault Systèmes

Nemetschek profitability is good but not great

Nemetschek has always favored growth over profitability, investing between €15m to €30m in growth. Looking at its growth profile (see Chart 1), we can definitely say that the strategy has paid off, generating sustainably solid double-digit growth. As a result of this strategy, Nemetschek has been able to produce solid profitability with a 25.9% EBITDA margin, which is however substantially below DASTY's profitability. This was at 33% (on average) - beating Nemetschek's margin by 700bps. Nemetschek has mentioned on several occasions, that it will invest in growth as long as the market provides them double-digit growth rates, which according to our forecasts should be the case for the next 3-4 years. After that, we would expect the investment pace to slow down which will automatically lift its EBITDA margin towards a 30% mark. For Dassault Systèmes we would also expect to see profitability improvement in a similar magnitude as Nemetschek, however, the key driver should be rising levels of recurring revenues and not the lower investment levels. Its margin is however diluted by the recent acquisition of Medidata, whose margins are below that of DASTY's, including synergies the margin expansion should be way higher, we reckon between 200bps and 500bps.

Chart 2: ... loses at profitability

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek and Dassault Systèmes

Both are FCF rich but who is better

We have also looked at some of the key cash flow metrics for both companies. As the below table suggests, historically Nemetschek delivered much stronger results across the majority of its key metrics: 1) cash conversion rates of around 90% vs. 70% for DASTY (defined as cash from operations to EBITDA) and 2) ROIC of 19.7% vs. 14.1% for DASTY. We highlight, that DASTY's ROIC goes up substantially in 2020 due to the full consolidation of Medidata. However, looking at FCF yield (incl. M&A) DASTY delivered on average 2.1% - and beating Nemetschek of only 1.3% demonstrating its superior profitability profile. We highlight, in 2019 DASTY made the largest acquisition in its history (i.e. Medidata), which resulted in a negative FCF (due to partial cash financing). Going forward, this superior profitability profile should continue delivering stronger FCF yield. We point out, that DASTY has also stock repurchase program in place (i.e. up to 10m shares or 3.9% of total equity), as a way to return money to shareholders in addition to its dividend policy. This explains its lower levels of dividend yield compared to Nemetschek.

Table 1: Nemetschek converts more profitability into cash, while DASTY generates better overall FCF

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek and Dassault Systèmes

Nemetschek is more expensive for a reason

We have also looked at some of the key valuation metrics for both companies. On average, Nemetschek trades at a 35% premium over Dassault Systèmes, in particular on EV/EBITDA levels the premium reaching more than 60%. We believe investors are, in general, ready to pay higher multiples for growth, especially sustainable growth, which Nemetschek has definitely delivered over the past years. In addition, the management's promise to generate much higher margins, potentially improving to up to 500bps (from 27% in 2018 to 32%), once growth falls to high single-digit - the level of DASTY's growth. However, as we highlighted in our article, the recent CFOO departure (the man behind this double-digit growth) left the company with the newly appointed CFO seeming like an odd choice, lacking any software experience, whatsoever. We question, whether such high multiple levels are sustainable for Nemetschek. On the other hand, we see DASTY being somewhat underappreciated by the market and largely treated as a mature stock, with less upside potential to offer. However, its recent acquisition of Medidata adds a nice growth pillar with c. 13% to 15% mid-term growth implying solid upside potential.

Chart 3: Nemetschek trades at substantially higher multiples - not sustainable

Source: Image created by the author

Table 2: Nemetschek is well ahead of its peers

Source: Image created by the author with data from marketscreener.com

Conclusion

Overall, we see a much greater upside at Dassault Systèmes as opposed to Nemetschek given that we expect to see much higher growth acceleration and profitability synergies coming on top (to our estimates) as DASTY sees greater cloud transition and integration of Medidata. In fact, we reckon the market has already priced in Nemetschek's double-digit growth dynamics and stable margins, as it trades at the highest multiples among its peers, suggesting a very limited upside. However, we still view Nemetschek as a quality name and would suggest sticking to it, however buying it at the current valuation levels can be quite risky and would rather prefer Dassault Systèmes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.