We Called The Halliburton Bottom, What We Recommend You Do Now

We expect a Q4 that is still down sizably from last year, but the back half of the quarter has seen solid pricing.

Back in October, we called the bottom for Halliburton (HAL). It was a prescient call. That is our style of investing. We are always on the lookout for names that are simply beaten down too far. Our investing philosophy has us seek out both short-term gains and those setting up for a potential long-term holding in a quality equity that has been left for dead. While bottom fishing is dangerous, there is a method to our madness. When we saw the stock touch decade lows in the $17 range, given the price of oil, demand metrics, revenue impacts, and earnings, the worst seemed behind the stock. We saw the teens as an amazing long-term entry point. We believed oil was seeking and was set to rebound. We were a lone bull among from July to November:

So, it turned out to be a very rewarding call for our members, particularly those who chose to play call options. The stock has motored from the high teens to nearly $25:

So, the question now becomes, what do we do here?

Things have improved

We want to say that the last quarterly report was Q3. When the company reported its Q3 earnings, we saw a top-line miss and a bottom line that matched estimates. You see, the stock rallied from October not because of its performance, even though it was pretty good, but because of the outlook, and improving commodity pricing. Take a look at the WTI price:

Please note specifically how the price of oil has essentially rallied since our buy call. This is oil pricing finding equilibrium, while the demand side of the equation has been impacted by OPEC cuts and usage statistics.

This improvement in oil is why performance is expected to improve. Performance in Q3 was decent, but the start of Q4 pricing was weak. The second half of Q4 has been stellar, however.

With the understanding that oil prices are so strongly linked to performance of the company and the stock, it is no wonder the oil price volatility has hit the stock. Pricing was weakish for much of Q3, and so, we saw revenue declining slightly. Revenues actually were, in fact, down from a year ago and came in at $5.55 billion in the quarter. Here is the recent Q3 trend:

As you can see, we saw a decline which we anticipated but was a bit weaker than expected. Normally, a revenue number like this would hit the stock. At $5.55 billion, the company missed by $270 million versus consensus projections.

This miss was concerning on the surface. However, as we drilled down, we understand where the weakness came from. Both segments saw lower revenues sequentially from Q2 2019. Drilling and evaluation revenues fell 4% to $2.05 billion, whereas completion and production revenue fell 8% to $3.5 billion. There also exists a dichotomy between North America and International performance, but we see both improving

As we look to Q4, we are mostly interested in regional growth. The action is promising internationally, and North America seems to be showing signs of life. We think the weakness is temporary. We continue to believe that the overall risk is to the upside from here. The company is successfully executing its strategy of controlling what expenses it can control and managing the business to perform well in any market conditions.

Expense management has been solid

As oil prices declined from 2014 forward, Halliburton worked diligently to cut expenses. Expenses have been well managed, but management has stated that it is committed to further cuts. This is because, although the company remained profitable at $50 oil, the company can control expenses further to ensure profit. This expense control showed in Q3, as operating income of $536 million total was up from $303 million in the sequential quarter. Factoring in both the short revenues and all sources of expenses being less than expected, earnings per share were about in line with projections.

While revenues missed expectations heavily, we were pleased that well-managed expenses offset this miss on the top line. Earnings per share were in line overall, even though they were down from last year:

Adjusted net income came in at $295 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. This compares to $0.35 taken in the sequential quarter, but only about $10 million lower overall.

As we move into Q4, we expect strong results.

What to expect in Q4?

Oil prices are cautiously higher this month as the market wants to see action and not just promises on the U.S.-China trade agreement. We think that the U.S. trade tension with China has eased but not been resolved yet. If it is resolved, Chinese oil demand already at a record high will only get higher. Pricing has improved about 15% since Q3, and that is pretty bullish.

Halliburton has been cutting expenses by way of layoffs. This comes even as oil has rebounded. Given that oil started off weak in Q3 but has turned back around and factoring in rig counts and contracts that we know were in place, we are looking for $5.17-5.35 billion for Q4 revenues at this juncture. Note, this is lower than a year ago. On an EPS basis, should expenses be about in line with where they were in Q3 (or better), we are estimating $0.30-0.32 per share. This would also be down 15-20% from a year ago.

It may seem odd that performance will decline, but that is how bad oil pricing was to start the quarter. We are just seeing oil prices get back to around where they were now a year ago (before plummeting to end the year 2019).

What we recommend

We are still bullish on the name for 2020, but obviously, after gains of 30% plus, we are much more cautious. We are proficient traders, and although we like Halliburton as a long-term investment, even at these levels, we understand that our traders do not want to leave juicy gains on the table. As such, we are recommending that you employ a trailing stop loss of approximately 5-7%. This allows the stock to pull back some but keeps you in it if the uptrend continues and protects your gains on the downside. It will automatically raise your stop loss level as the stock moves higher.

A second approach if you do not mind selling the stock and also don't mind holding it longer with that 3% dividend yield, but feel upside is limited, is to sell covered calls that raise cash. Be warned that this defines your selling point to a particular strike, so you sacrifice any further upside. Both approaches are fine if you are looking to exit the name.

We have a price target of $28 on the stock, so that means we see more upside. However, it does not mean the stock will go up in a straight line. We could see a 5-10% pullback before upside resumes. Much of that will depend on oil prices, and what comes out of Washington D.C.

For now, enjoy the holiday gift that has been the gains of our Halliburton call. Take a little off the table.

