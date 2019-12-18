No Melt-Up In Sight, Only A Steady Rise

As we head into the final stretch of what has been a resoundingly profitable year for equities, fear is once again on the rise. The worry this time among many commentators and analysts is that the market’s recent rally may be a prelude to a “melt-up.” This fear has been the focus of a growing number of financial commentaries and has even begun showing up in mainstream news sources. In this report we’ll dissect the reasons analysts give for expecting a fatal melt-up and why this prediction will likely be proven wrong.

According to Google Trends, the term “melt-up” has been a hot search term of late. Below is the graph which shows the conspicuous spike in searches for this term. While a melt-up itself is emphatically a bullish event, the potential after effect is what is scaring many investors. Indeed, the word “melt-up” conjures images of the runaway stock market rallies of the past followed by the collapses which have invariably followed.

One indication of just how concerned investors have become with the possibility that a melt-up may already be in its early stages is a recent news article. A report by Mark Decambre of MarketWatch highlighted the melt-up predictions of some high-profile Wall Street strategists. Michael Harnett of BofA Merrill Lynch was quoted as saying the market is “primed for Q1 2020 risk asset melt-up,” thanks to the loose monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Decambre also mentioned in his article the recent market call by UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele. Haefele said that a partial Sino-American trade resolution would favor the bullish thesis for equities. He further stated:

This could unlock further upside for equity markets, driven by an improvement in business confidence and a recovery in investment.”

Melt-ups are widely considered to represent the final “blow-off” phase of a bull market and frequently precede significant drops in asset values. For this reason, analysts and investors alike are focused more on the negative aspects of the predicted melt-up instead of on taking advantage of the additional upside for stock prices presumably ahead. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and the Nasdaq Composite Index have returned 27% and 33%, respectively, to investors in 2019. However, investors who favor a bearish outlook are quick to dismiss these gains as being merely a deceptive preliminary to the final blow-off run of the 10-year-plus bull market.

Further augmenting this pessimistic outlook on the part of a growing number of participants is the belief that the U.S. economy may soon tip into recession. Many economists are on high alert for a recession to begin in 2020. Moreover, a number of investors and business executive are preparing for it. For instance, a recent Duke University/CFO Global Business Outlook survey found that more than half of U.S. CFOs believe the United States will be in recession by the end of 2020. Uncertainty over next year’s congressional and presidential elections were said to be a major factor behind the recession outlook.

Yet from a strictly contrarian perspective, there is a strong reason for not expecting a recession to occur next year. The very fact that so many observers expect one is reason enough for assuming otherwise. The discounting function of both the financial market and the economy itself is enough to forestall a dire event. When everyone is openly fretting about a serious downturn, in other words, the downturn likely won’t happen since business owners and investors have already taken necessary precautions to forestall the worst-case scenario. (The contrarian view of the highly feared 2020 recession was aptly expounded recently in an Observer article by Stephen Culp.)

A recession is thus an unlikely outcome next year, and investors should accordingly not be worried about one given the strength of the U.S. labor market, the improved global trade outlook, and low Fed funds rate. Only when each of the aforementioned variables show signs of deterioration would investors have reason to fear recession. Given that recessions tend to be bull market killers, with no recession currently in sight investors have one less reason to fear a melt-up.

It’s also worth pointing out that a classic stock market melt-up is driven primarily by extreme greed, which in turn quickly gives way to extreme fear once investors realize that the stock market rise has become unsustainable. In light of this consideration, the question that investors should be asking themselves is: “Is there any evidence of widespread fear on the public’s part?” The answer to that question is a resounding “No!”

One proof that the public shows no signs of exuberance toward stocks can be found in a Dec. 11 article by the Pew Research Center. The article reported on the findings of a poll which found that some 69% of Americans believe the strong economy is helping only the rich, while hurting the middle class, the poor, and those without a college education.

The survey further revealed that only 14% of middle-class households reported that the stock market effects their household’s finances. Pew Research also found that while 78% of middle-class Americans have a savings account, and 65% have a retirement account, only 38% of them own stocks, bonds, or mutual funds.

The low participation rate among middle-income Americans is astonishing. And since relatively few Americans have any meaningful exposure to equities, the chance of a stock market melt-up happening anytime soon is exceedingly slim. Broad participation and a correspondingly increasing bullish sentiment among small individual investors are historically required to create a parabolic blow-off in stock prices. Yet these necessary ingredients are currently missing. Because of this, the equity market is therefore likely to continue its established course over the last several years. To put it another way, investors should expect a steady-as-she-comes rising trend and not a runaway freight train.

Widespread fears that a recession and a melt-up will occur at some point in the coming year have also bolstered the stock market’s “wall of worry” that every bull needs to climb for survival. Indeed, the very presence of these fears strongly suggests that there’s plenty of short interest which will serve as fuel for future short-covering rallies in the coming months. This fear-driven short interest acts as tinder to ignite the fire (i.e. a rally) when investors’ fears fail to come to fruition. This has been the ongoing pattern of the bull market which began in 2009; fear begets a buildup of short selling, which in turn serves as a catalyst to the next leg higher in the S&P 500 Index. This time around should prove to be no exception to this well-established pattern.

In conclusion, fears over an economic recession and an equity market blow-off are exceedingly widespread. Yet the conditions required for a classic melt-up to occur aren’t present right now. Mounting worries about the U.S. economy have likely already been discounted by the financial market and aren’t likely to be realized in the coming 6-12 months. Moreover, the buildup of short interest which typically accompanies recession and melt-up fears should more than offset any downside risks the market faces in the intermediate-term outlook. In view of this, a bullish posture toward stocks is still justified.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I’ve adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $35.20 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.