NXP Semiconductors: No Longer A Bargain

The stock isn't expensive at 15x '20 EPS estimates, but investors should be cautioned that the company regularly fails to meet targets.

NXP Semi. has rallied over 50% in the last year along with a general rebound in the semiconductor sector.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) creates a lot of the semiconductor parts used in the technology world to make key technology products in areas like 5G, IoT and driver assisted programs. Hence, the company is tied to technology product cycles while generating consistent growth over time. The stock has soared from lows last December below $70 to over $125 last week. A key signal from last year is no longer positive on this stock.

Share Buybacks Work

A lot of investors have a negative view on corporate stock buyback plans, but ones used effectively on cheap stocks can provide immense value for shareholders. After the failed Qualcomm (QCOM) merger, NXP Semi. effectively used a $2 billion breakup fee and additional cash to unleash a large stock buyback when the stock traded in the low $90s.

The company spent $4.6 billion on share buybacks during Q3'18 and another $1.1 billion over the next couple of quarters to top $5.7 billion in share buybacks over the period. With a market cap around $30 billion, the company repurchased a total of nearly 20% of the outstanding shares in just the course of three quarters.

In the process, NXP Semi. cut the share count from 347 million to only 284 million shares in the recently reported Q3'19. Investors worried about companies issuing stock options to offset any buyback benefits can see a nearly 18.5% reduction in the diluted share counts over the period from when NXP Semi. buybacks started last year.

The analyst 2020 EPS estimates of $8.41 would've only been $6.88 without the share count reduction. The company recently announced the share buyback program is set to resume in 2020 with an authorization for up to $2 billion of share buybacks.

With a market cap approaching $35 billion when the stock hits $125, NXP Semi. only has meager plans to repurchase shares below 6% of the current market cap. The plans are partly an indication of lack of funds due to $5 billion in net debt, but also possibly a lack of desire to aggressively repurchase share with the stock more expensive now.

Valuation Problem

The problem with remaining overly bullish on NXP Semi. after this large rally are the volatile and unpredictable results of a cyclical semiconductor play. My previous research forecast the EPS trending towards $9.43 with all of these share buybacks.

The numbers were based on net income of $2.6 billion and 276 million shares outstanding. NXP Semi. is likely only going to generate profits of $2.16 billion next year with the share count still above my target at 284 million. The 2020 EPS estimate of $8.41 is over $1.00 below my estimate for the company earning nearly $9.50 per share just solely on share reductions.

The biggest part of the problem is that the excitement over areas like automotive and IoT never really drove the desired growth. As mentioned, the plan was for 5% revenue growth in 2019 and instead NXP Semi. just unleashed a quarter with a 7% revenue decline.

A big part of the improving 2020 story is a targeted 5.3% rebound in revenues. The stock isn't expensive trading at about 15x '20 EPS estimates though more expensive than Broadcom (AVGO). Other similar semi stocks like Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Qorvo (QRVO) are slightly more expensive. Noteworthy is that NXP Semi. was the cheap stock heading into 2019 and the whole group has become more expensive over the year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that NXP Semi. isn't wildly expensive at 15x '20 EPS estimates, but the stock is no longer the bargain of the past year following the failure of the Qualcomm deal. The stock buyback levels are a prime example of the assets available to the company and how the management views the stock valuation.

At $125, the picture is mixed with investors wisely looking more towards an exit than buying the stock here.

