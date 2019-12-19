Innovative Industrial Properties: Tenant Financials Going From Bad To Worse, Portfolio Performance Will Follow

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Company Description and Background

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is a single use “specialty REIT” that exclusively focuses on owning properties used for the cultivation and production of marijuana. Because the industry is in the midst of a legal transition, there are constraints on capital available to businesses engaged in the marijuana business. This lack of capital - cannabis is a Schedule 1 drug - and IIPR's fortunate status as the only publicly traded marijuana REIT in the US have led to very strong returns and portfolio growth for the company. As will be detailed later, IIPR went public in a “loophole” time period and no other cannabis-related companies have been approved for listing on the NYSE or the NASDAQ.

Because of the scarcity of financing options in the USA, IIPR typically targets 15%+ annual unlevered cash yields on invested capital with annual rent escalators of 3-4% each year. Depending on how you measure the company’s cost of capital, this is about a 12% investment spread - a substantial premium to other agricultural or industrial REITs.

Key Concerns for the Company: As we outline in the following pages, we think there are several factors that will weigh on IIPR’s financial results over the coming quarters:

1) Credit risk

2) Deregulation/political risk

3) Oversupply

4) A move to outdoor growing of marijuana.

Credit Risk: We believe credit risk is the most prominent near-term risk facing IIPR. Most of IIPR’s tenants are new businesses with little or no profits from which to pay their rents. These are mostly startup or high growing businesses funded by private equity and/or other high cost of capital finance partners. In IIPR's 10-k the company indicates: “Many of our existing tenants are, and we expect that most of our future tenants will be, start-up businesses that have little or no revenue when they enter lease arrangement with us and therefore, may be unable to pay rent from funds from operations. Many of our current tenants are not profitable and have experienced losses since inception or have been profitable for only a short period of time.” We have been able to locate publicly available financials for just over half of IIPR’s current client list, see below:

Source: SEDAR, SEC

We believe the financial strength of IIPR's clients is substantially below that of the mall REITs - the REITs perceived to have the most credit risk and lowest valuations. Of the seven IIPR clients who have available financials, only one of these tenants generates positive operating income, GAAP EBITDA, or pre-tax income, while only two generate cash from operations. We highlight that DYME has already been placed in receivership and IIPR is currently working out the re-marketing of this property but as of December 2019 no incremental news has been made publicly available. What becomes increasingly clear when analyzing the client base of IIPR is that IIPR in essence helps to finance the operating losses of many of these clients, taking substantially more credit risk than any other REIT in the publicly traded market in the process.

Source: SEDAR, SEC

Recent Turbulence for Portfolio Companies: Over the past several months, two of IIPR's clients, representing just under 25% of the portfolio have had adverse developments in their businesses.

1) DionyMed Brands (DYME and representing about 2.3% of total portfolio value) announced on October 16, 2019, the resignation of the company’s CEO and COO. The next day, the company announced it was issued a notice of default from a major lender, and then on Nov. 1, 2019, DYME announced the appointment of a Receiver to oversee the liquidation of the business as well as the resignation of the Board of Directors (link here).

2) PharmaCann (PharmaCann is not publicly traded and represents approximately 20% of IIPR’s portfolio). On Oct. 8, 2019, MedMen Enterprises (MMEN) announced the termination of the $682 million all-stock merger agreement between MedMen and PharmaCann. Now, instead of being acquired by a large publicly traded Canadian pot producer/seller, PharmaCann remains independent, and we wonder how long this business can remain viable considering negative cash flow from operations, net income and GAAP earnings PharmaCann has reported for the first six-months of 2019 (note: PharmaCann’s 3/31/19 and 6/30/19 financial statements were filed with the Canadian securities regulator as part of the proposed merger with MedMen).

Higher Credit Risk Portfolio, Single Use Buildings: Over time, it is likely that the weak financial position of IIPR's clients combined with deregulation, competition, and an eventual move to outdoor growing of cannabis will increase the credit risk of this portfolio. We see the mall REITs as a convincing comp group: the mall REITs are trading to low multiples due to expectation of higher portfolio credit risk. Using consensus estimates for IIPR and applying mall REIT multiples yield a price target for IIPR in the $55-60 range.

Source: Bloomberg

The mall REIT space may be too optimistic of a comp group for IIPR. Many of the mall REITs have properties in much more highly desired locations (i.e. Westfield in SF, the Stanford mall) that offer alternative uses for the buildings such as commercial office or rentals. For IIPR, many of its buildings have substantial tenant improvements made to them that are custom-tailored to the marijuana growing business and not of value to other tenants.

Of the company’s 29 deals announced, we know the breakdown for the building value and the proposed tenant improvements (T.I.s) for 21 of the deals. In these 21 transactions, the tenant improvements represent 57% of the expected completed value of the building. On a per square-foot basis, these properties have an invested cost basis of approximately $226/sq. ft., with about $130/sq. ft. of cost in the T.I.s and approximately $96/sq.ft. of cost in the purchased building and/or property.

Source: IIPR Investor Relations

We believe that the prison REITs are the best comp group for IIPR. Prison REITs own portfolios of properties with high tenant improvement costs and very few alternative uses in locations far from town centers. Using the prison REITs as a comp group yields a price target closer to the $30-35 per share range.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: IIPR Investor Relations

Deregulation Risk and an IPO Window of Opportunity:

IIPR conducted an IPO in late November 2017, for $20 per share. The NYSE approved the IPO, which is the only publicly listed company in the US that directly deals with cannabis (all other publicly listed entities went public in Canada). At the time, the Cole Memorandum was in place in the United States. The Cole Memorandum was issued in August of 2013 and stated that given its limited resources the Justice Department would not enforce federal marijuana prohibition in states that had legalized marijuana. Approximately two months after IIPR’s IPO, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the Cole Memorandum, effectively closing the IPO window for marijuana-related businesses.

We are aware of at least three other private marijuana REITs (Treehouse, Freehold, and Kalyx Properties), that are expected to go public in early 2020. However, the expected valuations of these companies will likely be much closer to NAV on a Canadian exchange.

If and when marijuana is federally legalized, we’d expect a wave of copycat competition. The industrial REITs would clearly be attracted to 15% unlevered yields but today are scared of investing in financing an illegal business. Current lease yields are averaging 13.5% on the portfolio. Legalization should attract competition that arguably will bring down yields, profits and valuation multiples. For example, Gladstone Land (LAND) owns 86 farms totaling 74,000 acres across 10 states. These farming operations generate lease yields of approximately 5.5%. However, since the cannabis industry is not federally legal, this competition has been somewhat delayed in arriving.

Deregulation/Legalization on the Horizon: There are currently three bills that are working their way through Congress that advocate the decriminalization of marijuana – the SAFE Act, the STATES Act, and the MORE Act. The SAFE Act is expected to pass next year and will let credit unions and community banks provide checking and deposit services to marijuana-related businesses. The STATES and MORE Acts are likely to be debated next year in Congress. The main difference between the two is that the STATES Act would allow marijuana legality to be decided by individual states whereas the MORE Act would make marijuana federally legal across all states and remove marijuana's categorization as a schedule one narcotic. The MORE Act has passed out of committee with strong bipartisan support and will likely pass the House in early-to-mid 2020. The outlook for the Senate is more uncertain at this point.

All of the current Democratic candidates for the 2020 Presidential Election are in favor of some level of legalization. Increasingly, marijuana legalization is not the partisan issue it was in the past. We’ve seen support in committee and state levels from both Democrats and Republicans. In fact, the STATES act is co-sponsored in the Senate by Colorado Republican Cory Gardner and Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren and in the House by Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer and Ohio Republican David Joyce. Cory Gardner in CO is in an especially difficult re-election battle in 2020 that might determine Republican control of the Senate. He has been a vociferous supporter of marijuana legalization.

Finally, Canadian banks have already been lending to Canadian cannabis growers, and are also likely to quickly engage the US market with regulatory certainty. The Canadian banks bring several years of expertise and very low capital costs. (Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) and Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) – both Canadian producers have publicly traded debt with contractual interest rates in the 4.25%-5.50% range.) We believe the increased moves toward legalization in the US have recently led to increased competition. This competition is having a noticeable impact on the lease yields IIPR is able to charge to its customers as IIPR's portfolio yield has fallen from above 18% to approximately 13.5% over the past few years.

Source: IIPR press releases

Oversupply: There is increasing evidence that the marijuana market has become saturated, driving down profits and impacting the ability of producers to pay operating costs. As we have already seen in Canada, Oregon, and Washington (here and here), oversupply is a real issue in the industry. During this period of oversupply, we expect margins to remain depressed, and only the largest, most well-funded players in the space will survive.

Indoor vs. Outdoor: Both regulatory changes, consumer preference, and the current economics of the marijuana business are just now beginning to push growing operations out of greenhouses toward lower-cost, open-air, crop-growing methods. The cost is substantially higher to grow cannabis indoor versus outdoor, and as we have seen from tobacco and tomatoes, just because a product is smoked or consumed does not lead to a requirement for indoor growing. With the overall cannabis industry suffering from oversupply, and an inability to generate operating profits, we expect the economics of the business will necessitate a move from indoor to outdoor growing. As an example, the trailing twelve-month production cost for Aurora Cannabis (C$3.5B market cap) was $1.26/gram in Canadian dollars. Aurora grows all of its cannabis indoors. This contrasts to Aleafia (C$176m market cap), a Canadian producer which grows all cannabis outdoors and reported a $0.10 per gram cost in 3Q19. Thus, outdoor production is resulting in about a 92% savings on the direct production costs in this example. If these results can be replicated in the United States – which makes sense to us considering the climactic differences between Canada and say California or the South West, then it is a matter of time before the majority of cannabis is grown outdoors, in our opinion. Recall, IIPR's properties are indoor greenhouse facilities, most of which would be considered very high-tech compared to an outdoor growing facility. In fact, one of IIPR's early customers (The Pharm, which was IIPR's 5th deal) has recently indicated it is expanding with an outdoor, rather than indoor facility. See story here.

Source: SEDAR

“Last year, we made a bet on outdoor cultivation. Despite major roadblocks and uncertainties, surrounding licensing time, we completed our successful inaugural 2019 outdoor grow harvest, yielding 10,300 kilograms of dried flower at an all-in cost of CAD 0.10 per gram to harvest.” Geoffrey Benic, CEO of Aleafia, 3Q19 earnings conference call.

Potential Value in an Extreme Downside Scenario: Currently, IIPR has deployed $312m of its signed term sheets of approximately $660m. Of this $312m deployed, $231m is in buildings, and $43m is in T.I.s, with $8.6m in accumulated depreciation. As these buildings were all recently purchased, we figure that the current values are probably accurate, although most of the T.I.s would be a total loss if a non-marijuana grower tenant were to occupy the facilities. In this scenario, we’d expect book value to be a decent liquidation estimate, with some risk surrounding the ultimate value of the T.I.s. Book value at the end of 3Q19 was $38.25.

