Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Benchmark Reached Its Highest Price For The Year

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

The main benchmark closed at its highest price for the year. The last time when we saw so high price was in June this year.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions, due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

A solid weekly performance from the main index which we use to track the high-yield bonds. Over the past week, the price of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.67 per share and finished Friday's session at $87.94 per share. Earlier in the year, the benchmark reached exactly this price, and it will be very interesting to see if there will be a new high next week. The potential trade deal between the United States and China is one of the main factors for the investors increased appetite for riskier assets.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.29 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.80 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it is 0.86 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds announced their regular dividends:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) $0.0215 per share.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) $0.1408 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, most of the closed-end funds increased their net asset values, and as we saw, the benchmark of the sector reached its highest value for the year. The only one fund which reported a decrease in its price was Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM). It seems that the investors returned their risk appetite, and this reflected as well on the prices of most of the high-yield closed-end funds. The full chart with the changes in the sector you can see in the chart of the previous paragraph.

Our analysis starts with a review of a statistical indicator called Z-score. Basically, we use it to figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. If there is no fundamental reason behind the deviation from the mean, we can review the fund and rely on the mean reversion strategy.

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) is one of the CEFs that are traded at a negative Z-score. The low statistical parameter is accompanied by one of the lowest discounts in the area. The current spread between the price and the net asset value is 10.01%. Also, its earnings/coverage ratio is between 90% and 100%, and I consider this fact as positive for the maintenance of the dividend.

Data by YCharts

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with ratings of "BB" and "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 77.75% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Energy" and "Communications" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The current yield on price is 8.48%, and the yield on the net asset value is 7.63%. The management team decided to increase the monthly distribution from $0.0470 per share to $0.0485 per share.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In this paragraph, we want to see if some of the funds are traded at a very high Z-score. A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. From my perspective, if there is no fundamental reason behind the high Z-score, I will close my "Long" positions in these funds which have a statistical parameter above 2.00 points. Currently, I do not see something which raises a red flag for me.

None of the high-yield CEFs is traded at extremely high Z-score or premium. However, based on their past performance and based on the statistical indicator Z-score, I will avoid long positions in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) and MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) that are traded at relatively high Z-scores.

Data by YCharts

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.60 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.28 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December 2018, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and, now, it is slightly below 1.00 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the chances for a capital gain are even higher.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) is taking the first position of the ranking. The spread between its price and the net asset value is 11.36%. It is interesting to notice the dividend increases from March and September. The current yield is 8.64%, and its earning/coverage ratio is 90.38%, but I consider as positive the fact that we find a positive UNII/Share balance, and it can be used in some of the months when the earnings from the portfolio are less than expected.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -5.39%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -4.82%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

A solid weekly performance by Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI). The price of the closed-end fund rose by 2.25%, and this fund was the best price performer of the past week. We cannot be sure what was the change in its net asset value as the NAV of MCI is not reported as often as the rest of the CEFs do. The reason behind the premium of MCI and its "brother" Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) is the management team managed to outperform their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. Details you will find in the next paragraph.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

These are the closed-end funds that outperformed their peers over the past five years by return on net asset value. Unfortunately, none of them provide us with an attractive statistical edge to review it. Then, the Z-score value is between -1.00 point and 1.00 point; that means 68% of the time the fund was traded at this discount or premium.

The average return for the past five years is 5.69% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I am not surprised to find that most of the funds which have high current yield are traded at lower discounts. Most of the investors are here for the yield, and they prefer to buy these ones with the higher one. Of course, this is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are some of the indicators which I use for this purpose.

Four funds offer yield on price equal or above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.42%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.96%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.63%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on December 15, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.