ServiceNow: High Risk, Low Reward

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) has been a very rewarding investment for shareholders the past five years, two years, and twelve months, easily outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) over these time frames.

During the bull market when investors were unquestionably willing to pay up for strong growth potential and more than satisfied with having to endure razor-thin profit margins, ServiceNow had been terrific.

But in the post-We Company (WE) (formerly WeWork), the investment landscape has now changed. Looking ahead, ServiceNow has the makings of a very poor risk-reward investment and is a stock best avoided.

It's All About The Guidance

CEO John Donahoe is soon stepping down to take a position as Nike's (NKE) CEO. President and CEO Bill McDermott will be taking the reins at a critical junction for the company, as shareholders look for direction. McDermott certainly has big shoes to fill and I wish him luck.

Moving on, last month I noted ServiceNow's declining revenue growth rates and I will not repeat myself here, but simply add this graph for context:

Source: ServiceNow Slows Down, Avoid

ServiceNow IPOed at just the correct time to benefit from the huge demand from customers for enterprise cloud solutions.

The problem is that competitors have also benefited and the market has now become rapidly crowded with a plethora of competitors, as well as incredibly fragmented, as customers' IT needs become increasingly specialized.

ServiceNow highlights to investors that it is determined to grow the company from 2019's GAAP revenues of $3.3 billion all the way to $10 billion. This sounds highly alluring, of course - although no time frame is noted.

Hence, I believe it makes sense to question the key drivers of ServiceNow's revenues. ServiceNow has two services:

Subscription services;

Professional services and other.

ServiceNow's Professional services are largely uninteresting because they are driven by a third-party network of partners, one-off in nature, with partners responsible for customer implementations. Also, more importantly, professional services carry gross profit loss margins of 21%.

Thus, we are solely left with ServiceNow's subscription services as the coveted recurring business model, with high gross profit margins hovering around 83%.

Dissecting ServiceNow's Profitability

The trouble for investors is that ServiceNow's main costs are accounted for in the form of stock-based compensation:

Source: author's calculations

Thus, even though ServiceNow portrays itself as an asset-light cloud-based recurring revenue business model, in actuality, it barely makes much in the way of profit (before taxes).

For as long as the stock "performed", meaning increased week after week and month after month, shareholders were not overly concerned about its poor profit profile.

But given that the past six months the stock is largely unchanged, I suspect investors will start to question its prospects a little closer.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

If you have followed my work in this space for some time, you will no doubt have noted that I'm overly bearish this sector as a whole.

With too many players, all grossly overvalued, investors at some point will start to reconsider whether paying up north of 45x trailing cash flows for a company clearly growing at sub 35% makes for a truly compelling investment?

Data by YCharts

With the exception of Adobe (ADBE), which is the only player in this space that I have acquiesced could be viewed as interesting investment, the rest of this space has underperformed the S&P 500 during the past six months.

Altogether, all the facts appear to point towards the investment landscape finally starting to change and investors may be rotating out of cloud-based stocks.

The Bottom Line

For now, ServiceNow has strong tailwinds to its back, as customers' demand for digital transformation and cloud-based solutions are still nascent and expected to increase at a rapid clip over the coming several years.

Having said that, this narrative is already factored into the share price many times over, and investors will require more good news to become positively "excited" about ServiceNow's future prospects and to find its stock a rewarding opportunity.

On balance, I fail to see a compelling enough investment opportunity and believe the stock is best avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.