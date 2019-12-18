Aqua America Remains A Hold In Spite Of Its SWAN Status

At a 2.5% yield, shares of Aqua America offer the same 6-7% earnings growth with a static valuation multiple, for annual total return potential of 8.5-9.5% over the next decade.

Between the 2.1% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 1.8% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of Aqua America are likely to deliver 6.3-7.3% annual total returns over the next decade.

Unfortunately, Aqua America is trading at what I estimate to be a 21% premium to fair value.

With Aqua America's 7% dividend increase in July, the company expanded its consecutive dividend increase streak to 27 years.

Despite the fact that I believed Aqua America (WTR) was already overvalued when I initiated my coverage of the company back in June, shares of the company have increased 10.9% compared to the S&P 500's 9.8% increase since that time.

This can be attributed to the low rate environment that we find ourselves in, as well as Aqua America's continued strong operating results.

Today, I'll be revisiting Aqua America's dividend safety and growth potential, its operating fundamentals and risks, and the valuation aspect of an investment in Aqua America at its current price.

I will then wrap up the article with my annual total return estimates from both the current price and my estimated fair value.

Aqua America's Dividend Remains Very Safe And Its Growth Potential Remains Intact

Given that Aqua America's guidance for 2019 remains unchanged compared to the last time that I covered the company, I'll be briefly reexamining Aqua America's dividend safety and the growth potential of its dividend going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Rather than examining both non-GAAP EPS and FCF, I will focus solely on non-GAAP EPS.

This is because of the fact that FCF is often marginally positive or even negative as evidenced by the above illustration from Simply Safe Dividends.

While this would be an issue for most companies, regulated utilities are able to get around negative FCF because of their stable cash flows as a result of the necessity of the services they provide to society, as well as the allowed rates of return that are subject to regulatory approval.

For the current fiscal year, Aqua America expects to generate non-GAAP EPS of $1.45-$1.50 against dividends per share of $0.9066 during that time, for a non-GAAP EPS payout ratio of 61.5%.

Given that Simply Safe Dividends' preference for water utility payout ratios is below 75%, this is a very manageable payout ratio and leaves Aqua America plenty of flexibility to maintain and grow its dividend in the future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given that Aqua America's operating fundamentals remain intact and that the payout ratio is also stable, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends has maintained its very safe dividend safety score for Aqua America since I last covered the company.

Now that I have reiterated that Aqua America's dividend is very safe going forward, I'll be discussing the growth potential of Aqua America's dividend over the long term.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When I factor in that Aqua America's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is in the low-60% range, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that the company's dividend growth could slightly exceed whatever earnings growth it is able to deliver over the long term.

Upon examining Yahoo Finance's analyst estimates of 6.1% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe a 7% DGR is a realistic expectation for the long term, which leads me into the next point about how Aqua America's operating fundamentals will allow such dividend growth.

Aqua America's Operating Fundamentals And Balance Sheet Remain Stable

Image Source: Aqua America November 2019 Investor Presentation

Aqua America reported solid results in Q3 2019, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 compared to Q3 2018's non-GAAP EPS of $0.44, for a YoY growth rate of 9.1%.

These operating results were driven by a 7.7% YoY increase in revenue (up to $243.6 million for the quarter compared to $226.1 million in Q3 2018), which was mostly driven by over $15 million in rates and surcharges growth in Pennsylvania, and nearly $2 million in growth as a result of acquisitions in Pennsylvania and Illinois, and organic growth in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas.

Take for instance that Aqua America invested $343.2 million through Q3 2018 and has invested $401.6 million through Q3 2019, and it's clear that Aqua America is also continuing to invest in its infrastructure, which is essential to the continuity of any utility.

Aqua America also announced the municipal acquisition of DELCORA for $276.5 million, which will become Aqua America's largest municipal transaction in its 133-year history when it likely closes late next year.

For those that believe this is just some sort of PR stunt or legacy building, Aqua America is expecting customer growth of 2-3% for DELCORA in 2019.

Furthermore, Aqua America expects that DELCORA's pipeline of 275,000 potential customers will be converted into customers, mostly as a result of Aqua America's expectation for an increased demand for wastewater services in the years ahead.

Image Source: Aqua America November 2019 Investor Presentation

Because I already discussed some of the specifics associated with the acquisition of Peoples Gas, I'll add that Aqua America expects that the Peoples Gas acquisition is likely to close late this year or early next year.

The deal provides Aqua America with not only diversification, but the potential for even stronger growth than the 7-8% rate base growth in its Water segments, with the Gas segment expected to experience 8-10% rate base growth over the next few years.

Aqua America's earnings growth could lag its rate base growth by a bit and still deliver the mid single-digit earnings growth that we have come to expect from the company.

Image Source: Aqua America November 2019 Investor Presentation

In spite of Aqua America's acquisition activity as of late, the company's credit ratings remain investment grade from S&P and Moody's.

As a testament to Aqua America's strong balance sheet, the company was able to issue $900 million of senior notes at an attractive weighted average yield of 3.96%, with a weighted average maturity of 21 years (to fund the acquisition of Peoples and complete the redemption of ~$314 million of outstanding notes).

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

For a more complete explanation of the rationale into why Aqua America's debt remains investment grade, I'll be examining the company's debt metrics.

After factoring in the accretive nature of the Peoples Gas transaction, Simply Safe Dividends believes that Aqua America's net debt to EBITDA ratio will improve from 2.27 over the last 12 months to just 2.02 over the next 12 months. This is well below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of net debt to EBITDA of 5.5 or lower for water utilities, which suggests that Aqua America's debt load is very manageable.

The next debt metric is the net debt to capital ratio. Aqua America's net debt to capital ratio of 0.22 over the last 12 months is once again well below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of below 0.6 for water utilities.

Finally, Aqua America's interest coverage ratio of 1.64 over the last 12 months is below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of an interest coverage ratio over 3 for a water utility, but that is largely due to the costs associated with the acquisition of Peoples Gas and will likely improve in the next couple of years.

When I take into consideration the fact that Aqua America's operating fundamentals remain intact, that the Peoples Gas and DELCORA acquisitions will soon be closing, and that Aqua America's balance sheet remains investment grade, it's clear that the company holds the potential of being a great investment over the long term if acquired at a reasonable price.

Risks To Consider

While Aqua America is undoubtedly a SWAN, that doesn't mean the company is free of its share of risks that investors must be aware of and occasionally monitor.

Because Aqua America has updated several of its risks in its most recent 10-Q, I'll primarily be covering these risks while rehashing the risks discussed in my first article that were gathered from Aqua America's most recent 10-K.

The first risk facing Aqua America is that its water supply is subject to various contaminants, which could result in a disruption to Aqua America's services, additional costs, fines, and litigation that could harm its business and financial results (pages 43-44 of Aqua America's most recent 10-Q).

If an event somewhat similar to what occurred in Flint, Michigan were to occur once again whether it was the fault of Aqua America or not, this could also result in modifications to existing regulations or the introduction of new regulations that dictate the entire industry's operations.

The more immediate outcome of such an event that directly involves Aqua America is that the company would likely be forced to allocate more resources to ensure the safety of its water supply and even halt operations until a safety concern is adequately addressed, which would have an adverse effect on the company's operating results.

Aqua America would also suffer significant damage to its reputation as a water utility and face massive lawsuits, which its insurance policies may not fully cover if the company's water supply that is sold to customers is ever found to be contaminated.

Another risk to Aqua America is that changes in the company's earnings may differ from changes in its rate base (page 44 of Aqua America's most recent 10-Q).

This risk factor can be explained by the fact that rate case timing and the terms of such rate cases, as well as the tax treatment of capital investments could result in earnings lagging the growth in rate base, which could persist over multiple reporting periods.

The third risk to Aqua America is the acquisition of Peoples Gas, where Aqua America will assume $1.432 billion of Peoples Gas's indebtedness (pages 44-46 of Aqua America's most recent 10-Q).

While the acquisition is expected to be accretive the first full year after close, the risk is that the material nature of the acquisition of Peoples Gas limits Aqua America's flexibility to pursue other strategic opportunities going forward or to react to changes in its business and the industry it operates in (an acquisition with an enterprise value of ~$4.3 billion is significant for a company the size of Aqua America, which itself has an enterprise value of about $10.8 billion).

Although Aqua America has also recently announced the municipal acquisition of DELCORA, it's fair to expect a slowdown in acquisitions that will move the needle in the way that the acquisition of Peoples Gas is expected to do so.

Additionally, the acquisition could reduce Aqua America's ability to fund working capital, capital expenditures, or development projects, which could damage Aqua America's future growth prospects in the event that the acquisition doesn't work out as the company expects it will.

Image Source: Page 5 of Aqua America's 2018 10-K

Yet another risk to Aqua America presents itself in the form of concentration risk.

As illustrated above and as one could imagine based upon the company's name, Aqua America is highly concentrated in water services, with 87.3% of the company's 2018 revenue being derived from water. Another 11.2% of Aqua America's revenue was derived from its wastewater services.

While the acquisition of Peoples Gas will materially change this dynamic going forward and provide diversification for Aqua America, water will still be the most prominent component of Aqua America's business.

Any changes in regulations or in the water utility industry that Aqua America is unable to adequately adapt to could place the company at a disadvantage, which may materially impact its financial results over the long term.

Expanding upon the notion of concentration risk and concluding my discussion of risks to Aqua America is the fact that the company derived 52.9% of its 2018 revenues in Pennsylvania and 12.6% of its 2018 revenues in Ohio.

It's worth mentioning this risk because any unfavorable changes in the regulatory environment in Aqua America's key markets such as the ones mentioned above could have a detrimental impact on Aqua America's financial results at any time.

Although I have discussed several of the key risks associated with an investment in Aqua America, I haven't discussed all of the risks facing Aqua America for the sake of conciseness. For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Aqua America, I would refer interested readers to my previous article on Aqua America, pages 43-46 of its most recent 10-Q, and pages 13-24 of its most recent 10-K.

An Undeserved Premium In Spite Of Aqua America's High Quality

Now that I've reiterated that Aqua America is an excellent company, I'll be discussing the sole reason that I rate the company a hold rather than a buy, which is of course valuation.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will use to determine the fair value of shares of Aqua America is the 10-year median yield.

According to I Prefer Income, Aqua America's current yield of 2.08% is well below its 10-year median of 2.44%.

Assuming a reversion in Aqua America's yield to 2.44% and a fair value of $38.41 a share, shares of Aqua America are trading at a 17.2% premium to fair value and pose a 14.7% downside from the current price of $45.02 a share (as of December 15, 2019).

The next valuation metric that I'll utilize to arrive at a fair value for Aqua America is the 13-year median Shiller PE ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, Aqua America's Shiller PE ratio of 37.83 is well above its 13-year median Shiller PE ratio of 30.18.

In the case of a reversion in Aqua America's Shiller PE ratio to its 13-year median Shiller PE ratio of 31.00 and a fair value of $36.89 a share, Aqua America is priced at a 22.0% premium to fair value and poses 18.1% downside from its current price.

The final valuation metric we'll use to assign a fair value to shares of Aqua America is the 5-year average forward PE ratio.

As per Simply Safe Dividends, Aqua America's forward PE ratio of 29.1 is elevated compared to its 5-year average forward PE ratio of 23.8.

Factoring in a reversion to a forward PE ratio of 23.8 and a fair value of $36.82 a share, Aqua America is trading at a 22.3% premium to fair value and poses an 18.2% downside from the current price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above, I arrive at a fair value of $37.37 a share.

This implies that shares of Aqua America are priced at a 20.5% premium to fair value and pose a 17.0% downside from the current price.

Summary: Aqua America's Starting Yield And Total Return Potential Are Underwhelming At This Time

Having recently delivered a 7% dividend increase, Aqua America extended its dividend increase streak to 27 years.

Given the operating fundamentals of Aqua America and the tremendous growth potential of the merger with Peoples Gas, it appears likely that Aqua America's dividend will increase at a clip around 7% for many years to come.

Unfortunately, Aqua America is trading at a 21% premium to fair value based on my analyses of valuation metrics from I Prefer Income, Gurufocus, and Simply Safe Dividends, which significantly reduces both Aqua America's starting yield and its long-term total return potential.

Between the 2.1% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 1.8% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of Aqua America are likely to deliver 6.3-7.3% annual total returns over the next decade.

While the 6-7% annual total return potential is likely to perform in line with the broader market or a bit better than the broader market over the next decade, I seek returns near 10%.

At a 2.5% fair value yield, shares of Aqua America offer the same 6-7% earnings growth with a static valuation multiple, for an annual total return potential of 8.5-9.5% over the next decade. I believe this offers a much more attractive total return profile while also offering an adequate starting yield.

Until Aqua America's yield reaches the 2.5% range, I will continue to rate shares of this wonderful utility as a hold rather than a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.