Tencent: Cloud Gaming Unlikely A Game Changer

Lack of IP will be the single biggest risk to Tencent Games as we head into 2020.

Cloud gaming is an inevitable progression for any publisher but unlikely to be a game changer for Tencent.

According to the media, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Nvidia (NVDA) have formed a partnership to launch cloud gaming in China.

On the surface, this appears to be a win-win for both Tencent and NVDA but we believe that it is more of a win for NVDA than Tencent given that shifting titles to the cloud does not address Tencent's innovation challenge on gaming and the lack of hit IPs in the coming year. That said, gaming revenue is likely to see ongoing stagnation at best case or incremental deceleration at the base case. We remain bearish on Tencent (see: Tencent Faces Growing Pains).

The bottom line

We believe that the progression towards cloud gaming is an inevitable path that Tencent needs to take to reinvigorate the decelerating gaming segment as the current IPs have shown signs of maturity and that 2020 is likely to be an uneventful year in terms of hit IPs in the pipeline. Cloud gaming could potentially expand the number of addressable users and drive incremental ARPU growth, but we believe that the long-term trajectory is unlikely to be positive as long as Tencent faces an innovation challenge when it comes to IP creation.

On the other hand, the partnership with Tencent positions NVDA favorably and allows the company to deepen its exposure to the world's largest gaming market. Successful execution could allow NVDA to expand the cloud gaming footprint in the region and this is highly accretive to its gaming segment.

Gaming on the Cloud

Tencent Games and Nvidia signed a strategic cooperation to build a START cloud gaming platform based on PC and console games with the focus on these key areas: cloud, cultivation, engine, and AI.

On cloud games, the START game program will be established with the help from NVDA's GPU technology to allow the deployment of cloud games at a scalable level.

On the cultivation, Tencent hopes to develop a more efficient lighting solution based on NVDA's GPU platform and OptiX to improve the efficiency of game production.

On the game engine, NVDA will lend professional assistance and technical support to ensure a smooth engine that will deliver superior gaming experience.

On AI, both parties will leverage AI on areas such as model optimization and algorithm performance improvement in-game scenarios to enrich game content and create newer gameplay.

To achieve these four objectives, both Tencent and NVDA will look to execute via different stages with the first being improving user experience of cloud gaming so it is comparable to that of playing on a local high-end PC or console. Once this is achieved, improving the unit economics of the cloud gaming experience will be critical for a sustainable business model.

Tencent's START Cloud Game underwent testing early this year, giving users access to AAA titles such as Fortnite, NBA2K Online2, Sword Spirit and Road to Exile on underpowered devices.

Source: Tencent

Qualified users can use WeGame, Tencent's game distribution platform to access these games. Worth noting, START is not Tencent's only cloud gaming project. Earlier this year, Tencent also announced a partnership with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on cloud-based gaming called Instant Play. This is typical of Tencent's product development strategy in that the company often develops multiple products in the early stages to pick the winner at the end.

We believe that the progression towards cloud gaming is inevitable as video game companies look to expand their total addressable gamer market by delivering high-quality games to the average users without the need to purchase a high-end gaming rig. This is particularly critical for a market in China where many users prefer mobile games and only have low to mid-spec laptops to play PC games.

Although we agree with Tencent's commitment to cloud gaming, we believe the issue with Tencent lies in its lack of innovative gaming IPs. So far, all of its hit games are either copies of a hit title (i.e. PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile), derivatives of a hit title (ie. Honor of Kings), or licensed hit title (i.e. DnF). Lack of original IP will be Tencent Games' Achilles heel as there is no publisher that has ever stood the test of time just by licensing or copying games, and we do not believe that Tencent Games is an exception to this rule.

When we look at Capcom that is remaking Resident Evil 3 after the successful launch of Resident Evil 2 Remake, it is evident that original IP is crucial to attracting gamer loyalty and engagement as well as adding sustainability to the business model. Unfortunately for Tencent, such innovation is not there in the company's Interactive Entertainment Group, commonly known as IEG, despite having thousands of employees on the payroll. We find the gap between the headcount and innovation level to be rather puzzling, and we believe that this lack of innovation could further be a drag to Tencent's long-term outlook as the current game titles hit maturity and that there are lack of hit IPs in the pipeline (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin).

