Fastly: A Growth Story With Big Upside Potential

We are passionate about our mission of enabling developers to dream bigger by providing them with a secure, programmable, and reliable edge cloud platform that they can adopt as their own. -Artur Bergman, Founder/CEO of Fastly (Source: Q3 2019 Shareholder Letter)

Fastly (FSLY), a cloud computing services provider, had an amazing run after it went public in May this year. After all the IPO hype has settled down and the lockup expiry sell-off somewhat completed, FSLY looks fairly attractive at its current valuations comparing to its peers and competitors. Fastly shares went up 18% on Nov 8th after the Q3 earnings report was a "beat and raise". Now FSLY has given back all the gains and closed below $20 again. Q3 report shows FSLY is still a high-growth small-cap company striving in the cloud computing space. Not to mention that the company just started to put the proceeds from IPO to use recently and more sales growth is expected from the upcoming quarters. I think a 7.65x EV/Sales valuation is vastly undervaluing Fastly's 35% annual growth rate and 135% Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Therefore, I believe buying this name under $20 is an attractive investment for any long-term growth investors.

(Image Source)

Background

Fastly is a high-growth cloud computing company which went public a little more than 6 months ago. The Company specializes in edge cloud platform, which provides developers modern digital experiences while simultaneously providing scale, security and performance. The edge cloud is a new category of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and represents the convergence of the Content Delivery Network (CDN). CDN provides users with a comprehensive functionality which has been traditionally delivered by hardware-centric appliances such as Application Delivery Controllers, Web Application Firewalls, Bot Detection, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) solutions. FSLY’s notable customers include Spotify, GitHub, Ticketmaster and New York Times.

(Image Source)

According to reports by IDC and Marketandmarkets, the estimated total addressable market for edge cloud will be $35.8B in 2022, with a CAGR of 25.6%. As a result, the competition for providing users similar services is very high. Here are the main competitors:

Traditional CDN providers, such as Akamai (AKAM), Level3, Imperva and Limelight

CDN providers for SMEs, such as Cloudfare, StackPath, Section.io and InStart

Cloud computing service provider, such as Amazon’s CloudFront, AWS Lambda and Google Cloud Platform

Traditional data service providers, such as Citrix (CTXS), Cisco (CSCO), F5 Networks (FFIV), A10 Networks and Arbor

Investment Thesis

1. Fastly is a high-growth company in an expanding market space



The total addressable market for edge cloud in 2019 is $18B and is expected to grow to $35.8B by 2022. The market space's Compound Annual Growth Rate is 25.6%. In Q3 2019, FSLY has grown its revenue by 35% and raised its Q4 guidance to $52.5-56.5M. This indicates that FSLY is growing at a faster pace by gaining more market share. The number of customers and the number of enterprise customers are steadily increasing quarter by quarter. Q4 revenue will likely beat the upper estimate which would put FY19 revenue at $198M. This would imply that the stock is currently trading at 8.7x its FY19 Sales or 7.65x EV/Sales. This valuation is relatively cheap since the FY18 Sales growth was 37.8% and FY19 Sales is projected to grow another 37%.

Let’s assume Fastly will grow another 35% next year, FY20 revenue would be around $267M. This would put FSLY’s forward P/S at 6.45 and FWD EV/Sales at 5.68. This valuation is too cheap for a high-growth cloud computing company in an expanding market space. I also noticed that Analysts are only expecting 30.6% revenue growth for next year, which is underestimating Fastly’s growth potential. With increased brand awareness and size of sales team, analysts revenue estimate could be beat effortlessly and I expect more "Beat-and-Raise" in the coming quarters.

(Source)

2. Comparing to Cloudfare, Fastly is relatively undervalued

As one of Fastly's largest competitors, Cloudfare (NET) also went public this year. Currently FSLY is trading at 7.65 EV/Sales while NET is trading at 16.33 EV/Sales. Yes, NET is growing at 48% for the first nine months of FY19 while FSLY only grew 36.4%. Based on the estimated 35% revenue growth next year, FSLY will generate $267M revenue, which is close to NET’s FY19 revenue of $282M. On the other hand, Cloudfare's growth is expected to decelerate next year to 35-40%.

CloudFare's GAAP profit margin is at 78.9% while Fastly's GAAP profit margin is at 55.2%. Yes, NET has a higher profit margin, but I think FSLY could go higher in the next few quarters due to its 135% Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Fastly's profit margin has more room to increase since existing customers will spend 35% more money on Fastly's services next year.

Cloudfare is expected to earn $86M more revenue than Fastly this year, $282M vs $196M. However, Cloudfare is doubling Fastly's Non-GAAP losses, $-74.5M vs $-36M. Currently, NET has a market cap of $5.2B while FSLY has a market cap of $1.7B.

3. How Fastly can maintain its high growth regardless of the competition

For the most recent quarter, Fastly’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER) went up from 132% to 135%. This means the existing customers are spending more with Fastly’s services comparing to last year. 2017 DBNER was 147% and 2018 DBNER was 132%. This decrease is reasonable due to the high growth in number of customers from 1439 in 2017 to 1582 in 2018. Q1 2019 DBNR was 130%, Q2 was 132% and Q3 was 135%. This shows DBNR is accelerating again and this is important because the company not only acquires new customers but also earns more revenue from the existing customers. The proceeds from IPO were put into use to acquire more customers and expand the business in Q3 and Q4. I would like to see continual growth or accelerating growth in Q4 and 2020 Q1 revenue and billings. Therefore, I am confident that Fastly will have surprise the analysts and grow 35% next year.

Trade Recommendation

Fastly's share price has hit a high of $35 and a low of $15 in the past 6 months. From a technical standpoint, $15, $20, $25, $35(prior high) are important levels to watch. Currently the stock is trading below $20, which seems to be a good entry level. Buying at a price between $16-19 seems a good deal for long-term growth investors. If we go down to $15, I would add to a full position size and keep monitoring the 30+% growth story on a quarterly basis. Upcoming Q4 earnings report early next year might serve as a catalyst for the stock to go higher. If the share price made new lows after Q4 earnings, I would cut my losses and wait for fundamental factors to confirm the bullish thesis again.

(Source:Finviz)

Notable Buyer

One of my favorite institutional investors, Abdiel Capital Advisors, has been aggressively buying Fastly since it went public in May. For those who never heard of Abdiel, they have increased its portfolio eight-fold from Q4 2015 to $1.6B AUM as of Q3 2019. 5 of the 10 positions held are winning stocks with average gain of 180%. Abdiel invested $100M in Alteryx (AYX) and it’s worth more than $600M this summer; they turned $130M investment in Shopify (SHOP) to over $800M. Abdiel also bought The Trade Desk (TTD) at low $20s and sold in $170-180s. As a result, Abdiel’s three-year Shape ratio is 1.48 and three-year annualized return is 57.29%. According to the most recent 13F, Abdiel has 3.9M shares of Fastly, representing a $80M position. The average cost is at around $17.645, assuming the first 1.85M shares were purchased at IPO price of $16. Abdiel now owns 4.3% of shares outstanding or 10% of shares float, which might lead to an activist move if the stock under-performs the broader market. In 2-3 years, this position could easily grow into a $240-400M position based on Abdiel’s past winning record.

(Source)

Risks

Investing in high-growth unprofitable companies like Fastly is very risky. The company lost $37.5M in the last 9 months. Trading at 8.8x EV/Sales is not cheap and many more well-developed mature software companies are trading at a fraction of the multiple. However, the company has paid $7.5M in share-based compensation and invested $10.4M in capital assets. Excluding this leaves company losing $20M for $141.5M generated in revenue in the first nine months of 2019. They are still losing money, but I am confident that FSLY will turn Non-GAAP profitable in 2020 or 2021.

The revenue growth of 35% could slow down in future years due to fierce competition and impaired intangible assets. This would cut the share price drastically and there will be multiple contraction. This is why FSLY is spending $33.5M in R&D year to date, a 32% increase yoy. I think big growth slowdown is unlikely since the total addressable market is projected to grow at 25.6% annually until 2022. The revenue growth rate is still the most important metric for investors to watch in the coming quarters.

Conclusion

Fastly is a $1.7B cloud computing company trading at a cheap valuation in an expanding market space. 35% annual growth rate and 135% Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate in the most recent quarter shows Fastly still has lots of growth potential. Spending the IPO proceeds to expand the business and gain market share will increase the likelihood of the company being profitable next year. Therefore, buying Fastly stock between $16 and $19 seems a great investment for long-term growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.