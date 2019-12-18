Telenav: Fast Growth With High Margin Of Safety

Telenav also has substantial cash reserves totaling half its market cap, which it is investing into growth initiatives.

However, we think the reaction is overdone as there is room for both companies.

We started getting interested in Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) after it recently dropped over 40% due to an announcement that Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) had signed GM (NYSE:GM) as a partner. After looking into the company more, we decided that, while the competition was a threat, Telenav's prospects are still bright and mostly unaffected by the announcement. It also helps that Telenav is cash-rich, growing fast and on the brink of profitability. Overall, at its current price, Telenav looks like it could be an interesting buy.

About Telenav

Telenav is a leading provider of location-based products and services for connected cars, with over 16mil installed connected vehicles as of Q1 2020. It offers a suite of connected car services like infotainment, ADAS, and in-car commerce.

Telenav also had an advertising business that delivered highly targeted advertising services through their network of connected cars, but they sold the Ads Business to inMarket Media, a provider of digital advertising services in exchange for a 14.5% interest in inMarket. inMarket also granted to Telenav a perpetual, non-exclusive, irrevocable, royalty-free, license back to the software and other intellectual property rights being assigned to inMarket as part of the inMarket Transaction.

Investment case

On September 5, Telenav cratered over 40% after GM announced that it was introducing Google Automotive Solutions into its in-car infotainment system starting 2021. However, management has mentioned that they don't anticipate any near-term financial impact as a result of this announcement and continues to believe that they will ramp with the GM through 2021 and derive revenue under their GM contract through 2025.

While the new competition may reduce revenues with GM after 2021, we don't think it warrants such a massive decline in market cap. Google's solution does have its problems - for example, it doesn't support certain kinds of hardware, and unlike Telenav, Google doesn't share data with its automotive partners. We believe Telenav will still get a good share of GM's business even with the extra competition.

For example, the Google Gas Solution only supports Android with high-end hardware, not QNX, Linux, AGL, which represents the vast majority of the market; plus, the auto OEMs and the industry are looking forward to having alternative solutions. Source: Q1 2020 call

Fundamentally, Telenav is still a strong player in the fast-growing connected car market, with major automakers like Ford (NYSE:F), GM and Toyota (NYSE:TM) being clients.

The software and data product and service market alone in the connected car market is expected to reach over $500 billion. But it is still very new, fast-evolving and is presenting great opportunities for innovative companies, like Telenav. Source: Q1 2020 call

The company has also signed deals with companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Grab, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), proving that its connected car platform is quite valuable.

Source: Q1 2020 presentation

Telenav has around $122mil in net cash on its balance sheet, representing about 50% of the market cap. The company had announced a couple of investments in the last couple of quarters, and management will likely continue to look for inorganic opportunities to bolster Telenav's connected car platform in the future.

Q1: Continued strong growth and EBITDA profitability

Telenav hit a number of significant milestones in Q1, with the most notable being that it finally became adjusted EBITDA positive. It grew revenue by 39% and expanded gross margins by 2.4 points YOY.

The strong performance this quarter was mainly attributable to the Grab deal, which helped contribute $12.5mil, and continued ramp-up of GM, allowing the company to beat estimates substantially. While management has guided for billings to show slower growth for the rest of the year as the Grab transactions fades and because of the GM strikes, there should still be continued growth for the next few years as the company continues to ramp with GM and Ford.

With its strong operating leverage (even excluding the Grab transaction) and fast-growing revenues, we think profitability and cash flow should improve drastically in the quarters ahead.

Another growth driver could be the growth in the number of connected cars on the marketplace, which should help increase future service revenues.

1.4 million Telenav-equipped cars capable of connected services were deployed into the global market during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019, bringing total cumulative connected units deployed to date to 16.1 million and total cumulative auto units deployed to 25.8 million. Source: Q1 2020 call

Overall, the company continues to improve revenues and profitability as they invest in growth, including an investment into Moove.ai this quarter.

Valuation

Telenav currently trades at a $230mil market cap, but with the large cash position, EV is around $110mil. This represents around 1/3 EV/Bookings, which seems incredibly low for a growing company which has products that are proven to be valuable.

We should also note that the CEO recently bought over $700k worth of shares, increasing his already large position further, showing a massive display of confidence in the company's future prospects.

Source: insiderinsights

Takeaway

Overall, the massive drop in Telenav may be an opportunity to get a cash-rich, fast-growing company at a low valuation. The platform is quite valuable, given the deals Telenav has already signed, and it should only become more valuable as the number of connected cars increases. As the market realizes how valuable the platform is, we expect the valuation to increase over the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TNAV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.