Natural Gas Annual Storage 'Surplus' Is Projected To Shrink By More Than 150 Bcf Over The Next 3 Weeks

We anticipate to see a draw of 102 bcf, which is 30 bcf smaller than a year ago and 10 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending December 13), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) edged up by 4.2% w-o-w (from 155 to 162). Cooling demand remains too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. Despite higher HDDs, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 9.7% below last year's level and 7.6% below the norm.

This week

This week (ending December 20), the weather conditions are getting colder. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will jump by 21.7% w-o-w (from 162 to 197). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 125 bcf/d and 130 bcf/d, which is approximately 31.0% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 35.0% above last year's level, but only 5.4% above the norm.

Next week

Next week (ending December 27), the weather conditions are expected to get substantially warmer. The number of HDDs are projected to plunge by 18.5% w-o-w (from 197 to 160). In annual terms, however, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is currently expected to increase by 0.4%, but the deviation from the norm should be negative at around -18.5% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) are showing below normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (December 18-January 2). According to the ECMWF model, TDDs are projected to reach near-term low on December 24 and should then trend higher (see the charts below). Total demand is expected to average 121.8 bcf/d (some 19.8% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales. In addition, total demand is spurred by very high coal-to-gas switching levels.

Projected HDDs are expected to remain slightly below the norm (on average). There is almost no disagreement between the models (in terms of scale): GFS is only slightly more bullish than ECMWF. Consumption-wise, however, both models project that over the next 15 days, natural consumption will be significantly above last year's level (see the table below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors have a mostly bullish impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 6.4 bcf/d (2.5 bcf/d above last year's level and 1.1 bcf/d above 5-year average). Additionally, nuclear outages are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind, hydro and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, however, we estimate that non-degree-day factors are currently having a bullish impact on potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018). We estimate the net impact to be around +2.1 bcf/d (+1.5 bcf/d vs. 2018).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, in the week ending December 20, we currently project that total unadjusted supply-demand balance will be tighter (vs. the same week in 2018) by -16.6 bcf/d. However, we expect the balance to loosen up a bit in the week ending December 27 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 102 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 30 bcf smaller than a year ago and 10 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 164 bcf (in total) over the next 3 weeks (4 EIA reports).

