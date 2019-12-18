49 Dividend Increases Declared Dec. 16

$5k invested in this week's lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 34.29% more net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this mid-December pack.

Real Estate sector firms with twelve hikes showed the most increases this week. Next best was the industrials sector with eight.

This week, Barron's listed 49 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged $0.0005 per M to $0.22 quarterly, and ranged 0.2% to 81.6% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the last page of its financial data section. Here is your 12/16/19 update for 48 of the 49.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your December 16 data from Barron's for 48 of 49 dividend-paying stocks supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts. A data input error regrettably failed to include the Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) dividend boost in the final analysis.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 11.18% To 94.24% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks To December 16, 2020

Five of the ten top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 16, 2020, were:

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) was projected to net $942.39 based on the median estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A beta number was not available for IIPR.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) was projected to net $439.09 based on the median estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% over the market as a whole.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) was projected to net $433.36 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% over the market as a whole.

Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was projected to net $288.15 based on the median target price estimates from two analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 41% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $173.61 based on dividends plus the median target prices estimated by twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% under the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $146.32 based on median target price estimates from twenty analysts plus annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 99% under the market as a whole.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) was projected to net $130.35 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from sixteen analysts less broker fees. A beta number was not available for PK.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) was projected to net $129.85 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 72% under the market as a whole.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) was projected to net $127.15 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 26% under the market as a whole.

Eastman Chemical (EMN) was projected to net $111.80 based on median target price estimates from seventeen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.22% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 14% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend Booster Dog To Shed 6.83% By December 16, 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for December 16, 2019-20, was:

Source: YCharts.com

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) projected a $68.29 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from two analysts including $10 in broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Source: theawesomedaily.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

39 Dividend Boosted Stocks Showed Broker Target Gains (or Losses)

Source: YCharts.com

48 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 12/16/19 by yield represented five real-estate firms, four closed-end funds, and an energy representative. These were reviewed for this week's list.

The top dividend boosted equities this week were led by five real estate representatives in first to third and fifth and sixth places: Exantas Capital Corp. (1); Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [2]; Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [3]; Capstead Mortgage Corp. [5]; Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc. [6].

The four closed-end investment companies (CEICs) were placed fourth and eighth through tenth: Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) [4]; Flaherty&Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) [8]; Flaherty&Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) [9]; BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) [10].

Then the lone energy equity was placed seventh, Enbridge, Inc. [7] to complete the December 16 dividend boosted list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten December 16 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 8.82% To 89.84% Upsides While (32) Three Down-Siders Plunged -1.96% to -13.26%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 34.29% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks To 12/16/2020

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 12/16/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of eleven Morningstar sectors and four funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 19.66% Vs. (33 ) 14.64% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 16, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 34.29% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced selection, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gains of 43.91%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of December 16 were: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., Capstead Mortgage Corp., Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc., Exantas Capital Corp., and Flaherty&Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund, with prices ranging from $2.65 to $12.15.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of December 16 were: Apollo Tactical Income, Flaherty&Crumrine Total Return Fund, Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc., BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, and Enbridge, Inc., whose prices ranged from $14.94 to $38.31.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: theawesomedaily.com