A.O. Smith Corp.: Making Money Out Of Nothing At All

Well, this article will not only provide you with an answer to that question, but may also reveal a DGI-jewel to those who aren't familiar with AOS, as of yet.

As such, you probably wonder: How are you making money (over 10%!) out of nothing (too exciting) at all?

Although everything looks decent financially, nothing is really exciting enough operationally, going forward, to make this a "must own" stock.

Solid and reliable on one hand, but also boring and a bit unpredictable, mainly due to its Chinese exposure and dependency.

A.O. Smith is the type of company that most investors, including yours truly, would pass on, in-spite of a superb performance over the past decade.

Summary

Remember the 1980's hit "Making Love Out Of Nothing At All" by AS, aka Air Supply?

This article is about making money out of nothing at all, courtesy of AOS, aka A.O. Smith (AOS).

In this case, we plan on making at least 10% out of this solid, though admittedly boring, stock, whether we buy, sell, or take no positioning the common stock whatsoever.

One "warning" before we start: Although this is a speculative trade on AOS, without a long-term type of thinking/investment whatsoever, we "fear" that if you read this article all the way through - you might fall in love with this trade/stock, even if (and perhaps because) you're a classic DGI investor.

Here's how and why.

About the Company and the Investment Thesis

Since A. O. Smith Corporation is not a company you can read much about (only 14 articles were published so far this year on SA, on this $7.6 billion market-cap stock), we feel that it's necessary to first introduce the "bride", even though we have no real intention "marrying" her...

From the company's website:

A. O. Smith Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers, offering a comprehensive product line featuring the best-known brands in North America, China, and India. The company was founded in 1874 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where today the company is headquartered. A. O. Smith employs approximately 16,300 men and women at operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, India, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Turkey, which has the global reach to serve customers worldwide. We also have sales and distribution in more than 60 countries around the world. As a global leader A. O. Smith and its employees pride themselves on applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products marketed worldwide. The company's goal is to be a leading global water technology company, and our focus is on building this platform through new product development, global expansion, strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

A. O. Smith Corporation was founded in 1874, so we're talking about 145-year of history and a long-detailed timeline where it has been through the years.

The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Let me tell you one thing for sure: If the operation is half as good as the NBA team (Milwaukee Bucks) which play at the same city where AOS is headquartered this stock is a strong buy, no questions asked! (even though it's not a bull in the middle of the Bucks' logo...)

Investment Case

The investment case, if you ask the company, is a bit longer than ours.

Source: AOS, Company Presentation. November 2019

(Note that all slides in this article are sourced from the above-mentioned presentation, unless otherwise indicated)

As far as we concern, the story is much more simple:

Consistency (145-years of history can't be dismissed that easily)

Data by YCharts

Solid activity. Industrial sector, building/basic products, necessary services.

Reliable. There are no major surprises in here, for good and for bad.

Data by YCharts

The Trade - Basics

Here's what we've suggested Wheel of Fortune subscribers to do:

SELL (to open) AOS 01/17/2020 45.00 PUT + SELL (to open) AOS 07/17/2020 50.00 CALL @ $3.25 (net credit) Risk rating: 3.5 >>> Maximum allocation: 4%* * Note: "Maximum" doesn't equate "suggested"!

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, December 14th 2019

First of all, let's understand what we're doing here (using the below chart as a reference):

1. If the stock doesn't trade below $45 on 1/17/2020, the first leg (short AOS 01/17/2020 45.00 PUT) will expire worthless and we will get to keep the $0.55 credit per contract. Since we aren't really looking to buy the shares (unlike 99%+ of the cases when we sell a PUT), this is what we mainly expect/hope the outcome to be.

2. If the stock doesn't trade above $50 on 7/17/2020, the second leg (short AOS 07/17/2020 50.00 CALL) will expire worthless and we will get to keep the $2.70 credit per contract. However, if we do get an assignment here (AOS>$50 at expiry), we're fine shorting this stock at a net price of $53.25. We will explain why shortly.

The Trade - Logic

Let's explain the logic here.

First and foremost, it's important to note that we find nothing special about this company, fundamentally; really, nothing special to see here, good or bad. A solid, functional, business that doesn't offer anything out of the ordinary, neither when it comes to dividend yield (as shown above), nor when it comes to valuation (as shown below).

Data by YCharts

Don't get us wrong: There's nothing wrong with a solid-boring operation, however at this point - and in light of the rest of this article - we simply don't see a particular reason that would make us look at AOS as a long-term investment that it would be a shame to miss out on.

Technical Analysis

We identify a long-term downtrend channel (yellow lines/arrows), combined with lower highs (green lines/arrows) and lower lows (red lines/arrows).

As you can probably see, we're now in the middle of a "red line/arrow", i.e. the stock is declining.

This is exactly why we sold the PUT for a very short period (only 5 weeks till expiry date), while assuming that the stock doesn't have an immediate "need"/reason to fall another 5.3%*, or over 1% per week, during these weeks, especially since there's no earnings report during that time.

*Trade executed when AOS traded at $47.52; see chart below (the above chart was downloaded after the December 14th trading day finished)

If you look more closely, over the past 6 months, you can see (more vividly) i) that the uptrend has stopped, ii) that a new downtrend started, and iii) that the stock stalled at $52 (Remember: lower highs, lower lows)

This is exactly why we sold the $50 CALL for July 2020:

1. We don't mind selling AOS short for a net price equal to $53.25 (=50+2.70+0.55), as we view the $52 as a virtual-technical ceiling right now.

2. The uptrend short-cycles usually last 5-6 months (longer than the downtrend short-cycles). Until the current downtrend short-cycle finishes, and by the time that a new uptrend short-cycle starts and finishes, possibly climbing towards $52 again, we assume that this option will already reach its expiry date.

Implied Volatility

As if the above isn't enough, look at the below chart, showing that the volatility of the stock is declining, both in the long-run (past year), as well as the short-run (last couple of months).

Remember that as short sellers we always like/prefer to sell options when the volatility is high/er. As such, the obvious question is why do we sell now, when the volatility already, allegedly, subsided?

As you can see, we're not selling at the peak (i.e. end 2018. Unsurprisingly; that peak in volatility is practically valid for all stocks in the market...) because sometimes/usually an extreme peak also marks a bottom for the stock price, as evident in this case as well as the entire market sharp move up from the level/s that prevailed a year ago.

We are taking advantage of what now seems like a resumed short-term downtrend (for volatility), that may bring volatility back to the long-term standard levels - in the teens - and possibly even move down all the way to the horizontal yellow line.

Had we wanted to buy AOS a year ago, this was a perfect time to (do so, and/or to) sell a PUT. Again, this wasn't unique for AOS, rather valid for basically any traded stock, back then. Thing is, back then (or even now, for that matter) we had no interest owning AOS, as we identified better opportunities.

Looking at the performance of the main indices YTD - SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Avrg ETF Tr (DIA), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - you can't blame us.

The Chinese Factor

One of the main drivers that pushed the stock's volatility higher this past year is the company's exposure to China (MCHI, FXI). As you can see, this exposure - for good and for bad - is growing nicely over the years.

Obviously, the trade relationship/war between the US and China has played, and will continue to play, a major role in here.

The company is reporting/expecting the "Chinese factor" to play in its favor over the foreseeable future as demographic changes suppose to lead a greater purchasing power in the hands of the average Chinese consumer.

This (demographic change), in return, supposes to give a boost to the company's growth, with China already accounting for more than 1/3 of AOS annual sales.

On the other hand, being a volatile market, what happened in China certainly not stay in China. The continuing headwinds from China has caused AOS to actually reduced its Chinese presence/aspirations, at least for the time being.

Speculative in Nature, Defensive in Essence

All in all, this is a purely speculative and technical trade. Nevertheless, as we will show in a minute or two, the nature of this trade is actually not its essence. Putting it differently, the word "speculation" is actually a cover for what is quite a reasonable, we dare saying defensive, play underneath.

What we're looking to achieve here is basically a nice return while taking a relatively low risk. Of course, when one is selling a naked call - there's an element of risk ,and not a tiny one, no matter how we pull this. Still, in this specific case, we believe that the risk is relatively limited and quite well-constrained.

We will touch upon the risk shortly, but when it comes to the reward side, annualized returns of ~18% on the PUT, and ~9% on the CALL certainly satisfy our targets, and more importantly - fit the risk/reward profile we aim at for this specific trade.

Note that when the trading day last Friday finished, the combined premiums that were available, based on the available bid prices, were already 15% lower that the ones we managed to get: $2.75 (=0.65+2.10; yellow-circled below) vs. the $3.25 that we got.

One trading day is meaningless, we don't intend to claim otherwise, but the point we're trying to make is that even a seven month journey starts with one, small, step...

Risk Management and Risk Rating

Risk management is also playing a significant role in here, as is the case with any trade we're suggesting.

Recall that we started this article by saying that we aren't particularly interested in, or enthusiastic about, owning/buying AOS? It's still true (...), but even if we do (become shareholders) - we already have a built-in solution for such a scenario. Here's how:

If we do get an assignment here (on the PUT option), thus become AOS shareholders (for a net price of $44.45/share; btw, we've seen worse than that), the other-second leg, short AOS 07/17/2020 50.00 CALL, is automatically become a COVERED CALL!

Putting it differently, the risk out of a PUT assignment is almost non-existent, because we become immediately covered by a CALL that we sold for a higher price (Note that if the $45 PUT gets assigned, the stock price must be at least 5.3% lower than current market price, i.e. $47.52, which means that the premium on the $50 CALL will be lower than the one we originally sold it for)

We also see relatively small downside risk, of about 10%, as it seems like the stock benefits from support around the low $40s area.

Data by YCharts

At $44.45/share, we will hold a stock that would pay 2.16%, going forward, based on its most recent announcement of a $0.24/share quarterly dividend (A 9.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.22; told you, DGI investors, that you might find a new jewel in here!)

The company has a perfect track record when it comes to distributions, so although 2.16% is nothing to write home about - we can live with that, especially while knowing that we get an extra $2.70 out of selling the $50 CALL, which would bring the annualized yield (distribution+premium) to over 10%!* What;s not to like here?

*Recall that the $2.70 is being paid for only 7 months; the "over 10%" is, therefore, based on the annual sum this represents.

This is also the reason why this trade might see its risk-rating going down from the current 3.5 (higher-than-average) to 3 (average), perhaps even 2.5-3, especially upon an assignment of the PUT option. If this is happening we're in a long AOS position, combined with a covered call. That's certainly not a risky play, and taking into consideration the solid (we dare saying boring) nature of the company's operations, combined with its (well-deserved) DGI status, the risk rating of this trade might fall quickly to the "average" level.

Growth Slows, but Remains Intact (for now...)

AOS has a very impressive track record when it comes not only to its distribution.

As you can see below, a 10% CAGR over the past decade is nothing to be shy of.

Having said that, pay attention to the fact that the above chart doesn't include the current year which is seeing slower growth.

As such, both the above-, and the below-, charts should be taken with a small grain of salt.

It's not that AOS has stopped growing, but it's clear that 2019 is going to push the long-term CAGRs a bit lower when the company updates these slides next year.

Unlike the previous slides, this one (below) is actually revealing the effects of a tougher 2019. A decline of slightly over 3% to the cash flow generated from operations is certainly not a disaster, but for a company like AOS, which is certainly not growing like Netflix (NFLX), to say the least, this is not just a tiny bump, but something to watch more closely.

EPS: More of the Same

The exact same things, as the sales growth, applies to the EPS.

AOS has a superb track-record of 25% CAGR in its (adjusted) EPS. This does sound like the type of growth even Netflix would be happy to sign on.

Nonetheless, while the company is expected to keep growing its EPS in the foreseeable future, you can clearly see from the below chart, that analysts now expect much less EPS growth than the historic 25% CAGR.

AOS is expected to grow its EPS by about 10% next year and by another 6% during the following year. Nice, but surely far off 25%.

But the above chart doesn't reveal that in 2019, the company is actually going to see its EPS going down, for the first time in years, by more than 13%!

Again, not a disaster if it's a one-off, but if the company's profitability won't recover back to where it was only a ear ago - as analysts expect it to, in a couple of years - this would start taking its toll.

No matter what, a decline of 13% this year, and a projected growth of 10% and 6% over the next 1 and 2 year/s, respectively, are going to pull down the EPS 25% CAGR.

Based on $2.685 (forward EPS) and $44.45 (net purchase price), we are talking about a forward P/E of 16.55x. For an industrial manufacturer of building products this isn't considered high.

Perhaps not something that deserves us jumping all over it, but certainly not something to run away from either.

Bottom Line

It's a speculative trade in nature, but a very pragmatic trade in essence.

We believe that we've covered all the bases, and while an unexpected surprise is always something any trade - and any investor - should be ready for, we believe that this trade offers an attractive risk/reward, due to the various aspects mentioned in this article.

The company's outlook, though only for 2019, remains solid.

Obviously, one of the reasons that we suggested this trade last Friday was the reports regarding the US-China reaching some sort of a "phase-1-of-a-phase-1 trade deal"...

This, in turn, supposes to provide AOS a bit of extra support, although just like the overall market, AOS - that started the trading day with nice gain - closed lower for the day.

All-in-all, we believe that the suggested trade offers an attractive risk/reward profile. We also hope that this article offers balanced views, not only about the company and it's operations, but also regarding the risk and reward associated with the suggested trade.

If, along the lines, we also succeeded in highlighting an interesting DGI stock that some of view might be interested researching for their own, long-term, purposes - that's a nice bonus/present, arriving just in time for Christmas.

Disclosure: I am/we are short THE TWO OPTIONS MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm/we're also LONG DIS+SHORT NFLX as part of a pair trade (seekingalpha.com/...)



TipRanks: HOLD AOS (neutral rating)