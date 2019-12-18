It's The End Of The World As We Know It, And SPY Feels Fine

Despite the overdue correction, we think conditions are ripe for the party to continue. And we think a whole new level of intoxication is coming our way after November 2020.

Normally one would expect the cycle to have turned, or be turning right now. But by most all conventional indicators, that is not the case.

Since the West emerged from the financial crisis, macroeconomic conditions have become decidedly unreal. The world is not as we were taught it would be.

Background

All students of economic organization should be sat back in wonder at how powerful capitalism has become. It has shrugged off crisis after crisis. Contrary to Karl Marx's confident prediction that capitalism would collapse under its own weight, ushering in an inevitable era of socialism, it simply feeds on each new challenge and moves on and upward. Nobody, not the leftist parties of Europe and not Elizabeth Warren in the US, can hold back the sheer force of capitalistic creativity. We believe the result of the UK's general election (socialism roundly rejected) will be repeated come next year's Presidential election. Capitalism rules supreme.

Demand crisis in the 1930s and 1950s? Pah. Keynesianism to the rescue. Tax and spend, or "New Deal" if you prefer a more centrist narrative, stimulate demand, economy moves up. Inflation crisis in the 1970s? No problemo. Monetarism crushed it. Rates up, inflation down. Easy. Runaway junk bond market in the 1980s? Storm in a teacup. Nobody really noticed. Huge, western-civilization-threatening credit crisis in the 2000s? Hm. That one took a bit of work. And cost a few jobs. And homes. But hey - look at us now - credit crisis in the rear view mirror and every indicator you can think of is turned up to 10.

Oh, except inflation.

Wait - let's look.

Jobs - up. Unemployment - down. Rates - down. Growth - good. Yield curve - behaving. Equities - up. Credit defaults - down. Inflation - down.

Does not compute. In any framework yet developed. Not Keynesianism. Not monetarism. Not any -ism.

And that's when you have to do a double take and realize that the world as we know it - or at least, the world as we were taught it - has ended.

Today's US economy and market is breaking new ground. We take 2009 as Year Zero. That was when the world's greatest minds and the deepest pockets got together to save capitalism. They did good. Better than anyone could have expected. Here's what's happened since:

Source: YCharts.com

Look closely - that's a remarkable story. Using the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) as a proxy for equities, well, equities have absolutely raced away from the real economy as measured by GDP. We think there are two reasons for this. Firstly, sustained low interest rates - for which your 401(k) can thank the Federal Reserve. And secondly, deflationary forces arising from the Internet at large and Amazon in particular. (Yes we know that second point is a big claim. You may want to throw rocks at us for that one. Before you do so, read our recent Amazon article - and then throw those rocks).

We've been in a strong bull market and a solidly growing economy for a decade - that's unprecedented. So either the economic cycle has been abolished, or this is just one heck of a long party which will one day come to an inevitable end. Our own view is the latter. Economic cycles aren't real things, insofar as they aren't a product of equations and models - they're a product of the battle between fear, greed, energy and exhaustion among an economy's participants. But we do think it's going to be quite some time before the parents get back to the house party and lock away any remaining booze. At least a couple years.

Because the old rules - they don't apply. Because we've all decided they don't matter. Nothing matters. Pass us another beer and get us some more margin to buy some more SPDR S&P500 ETF.

Boomers Toss Boomerism

This party is, we believe, set to continue, because the adults in the room have themselves have thrown caution to the wind. They've traded their fully-paid-down Lexus SUV for a leased 911 with a fat balloon payment due in, oh, a few years. Heck, the lease only costs a few percentage points, who cares about the balloon payment. No-one pays those anyway. You just go get another 911 instead and keep paying the monthly. Maybe a Lamborghini next time?

It turns out that Boomerism is pointless. What were the Boomers taught? Work hard, save as much as you can, delayed gratification being your moniker. The Protestant Work Ethic alive and well nearly 500 years after Martin Luther (you know, the original one) passed. The good part about this is that you ended up with a house worth a fortune. The bad part is that you have to give all the money away to your kids, who can't buy a house, or if they can buy a house then they can't pay for your old age. So that gratification you put off? It's looking like it only arrives come the End of Days. Because those asset prices inflated way beyond earnings power and now you have to liquidate those assets to fill the gap in your kids' earnings versus those asset prices ... whoa, we're getting nauseous with the circular logic.

Now that Boomers have woken up and realized it was all a dream, they have rapidly tossed that delayed gratification thing out the window. And strolled down to the dealership to pick up the keys to that 911. Because the Fed has been giving them free money for a decade now, and that money buys a lot more than it used to. Back to the deflation point above.

However. They haven't surrendered all responsibility. Boomers are used to making money - they're good at it. Mainly they're good at riding asset booms. It used to be real estate, now it's equities.

Any Boomer worth their salt, and any Gen X'er, Gen Y'er, millenial or Gen Z'er, if they listened to their Boomer elders, should have been throwing money at equities this last decade. Specifically the S&P500 and in particular its easy-to-use cousin, SPY. It has been the gift that keeps on giving. Surely this has to end?

Pressure of Money Will Drive Up Returns For A While

Our own view is that yes, of course the party will end, and it will end badly like all the longest and most raucous parties do. But that's a little while off yet. And nobody knows what will cause it to end. It could be the neighbors (many countries are getting ambitious as the US steps back from the international community). Or it could be that everybody just gets worn out drinking from the money fountain. Who knows? What we know is that something that no-one expects will be the factor that tips us back into harsh reality.

Let's get back to the party while we can.

The last decade has generated huge cash and liquid asset wealth among the world's rich - and by rich we include all SeekingAlpha readers. That money has to go somewhere. Even with inflation this low, money in the bank is dead money. It's losing money in real terms, more so than ever given the zero-or-close-to-it rate that your savings & loan pays you. So, where can you put it?

Bonds? Why would you? T-bills are paying you close to zero. Most corporate bonds don't pay much more and don't compensate you for the additional risk vs. T-bills.

Real estate? Sure, but the liquidity risk won't help you if the party ends.

Alternative assets? Yes, if you're a fund or an institution or a large family office. But retail - you can't really get into alternatives, at least not in the same way that a fund can. Give KKR a call. Ask if you can be a limited partner in their next fund. See what their minimum is.

Commodities? Derivatives? Moneymakers if you know what you are doing. But too scary for most.

That leaves equities. Good old-fashioned US equities. Which today are burdened with very few fees or commissions.

And that supply-side pressure, the need to find returns in a low-or-zero-rate environment, will continue to drive SPY up in our view.

So Will SPY Be The Easy Ride It's Been Since 2009?

Q4 2018 aside - what a difference a year makes! - SPY has been a pretty relaxing place to buy and hold this last decade.

We think that's going to change a little. It will still be up and to the right for some time - we'll call it 2022 for the sake of argument, our logic being that the current Administration wins the next Presidential election (why would it not? Whatever your personal preferences and politics, you have to say there's a good chance that the Democrats elect an unelectable candidate. And since the Senate has publicly washed its hands of the impeachment process, the incumbent Administration is here to stay in our view). And that for a couple of years, more and more drinks are taken out the cabinet before the hangover starts. Cocktails mainly. A heady mix of negative rates, tariffs, directed stimulus, and tax cuts. Both shaken and stirred.

The current President, the Boomer-In-Chief, long ago realized that nothing matters. In this regard he has truly been a stable genius. The old rules about respecting the Fed's independence, respecting NATO and the IMF and all that stuff - those rules are out the window with the rest of Boomerism. Everybody else is just catching on to the new rules (i.e. there are no rules). Some faster than others. Some are fighting it, but they're on the losing side for awhile we think.

So if 2020 returns a Trump administration, as we think it will, expect to see that administration apply pressure in all sorts of places that previous incumbents feared to tread. We make no judgment about this. This is an investment analysis service, not a political opinion piece. Our job is to try to make money whatever the environment, and to publish work that we hope will help you make money too.

The market is going to respond to this turmoil with periodic spasms in our opinion. Wobbles like Q4 2018. But they won't be the end of capitalism. They'll just be a battle between fear and greed, between the orthodoxy of rules-based delayed gratification and the new have-it-now-post-Boomerism.

How We Plan To Play It

We think buy-and-hold the SPY is a risky play if one is over-allocated that way. We think the spasms could get pretty rough on the way up, and the only way we know to deal with this kind of turmoil is to fall back on the old rules of investing, namely:

1. Keep position size modest relative to your liquid funds

2. Always use a stop-loss because there are going to be some red days coming at you from nowhere, for no reason.

Also, some additional elements of a post-2020 strategy can help, in our view.

3. Be brave, consider buying those deep red dips when all looks lost, at least in the first half of the next Trump administration. (After 2022? Who knows? Depends if the Administration succeeds in extending the Presidential term limit.)

4. Consider finding secular growth markets that should power ahead even when SPY falters. We think the space sector can do that, which is why we focus on it so much. No doubt there are other such opportunities. These sorts of markets can help even if SPY turns down.

In short - we think the post-Boomerist world will pay for a few more Porsches yet. It's just going to be a little trickier to cash in along the way.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 18 December 2019.

Thanks for reading our work!

Want even better quality and actionability? Try our SeekingAlpha subscription service, The Fundamentals. Here's what you get: Deep sector expertise in space, technology and telecom.

Ever-increasing # of stocks covered.

Pro-grade analysis, easy-to-understand presentation.

100% independent, clear and direct opinion of stocks' prospects.

Long-term investment picks and short-term trading ideas.

Skin in the game. If we're at Buy, we own the stock personally. Any trade we make, you get to trade first. We speak directly to our companies, from CEO level down. Just $349/year or $39/month.

Our Prices Rise 1 January 2020.

Click HERE to learn more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.