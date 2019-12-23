10 Important Things To Know About REITs

Below, we present 10 important things that will help you get started and become a better REIT investor.

There exists over 200 REITs and finding the best opportunities can easily become overwhelming.

Every investor should invest in REITs, but many remain on the sidelines due to the lack of knowledge and misconceptions.

REIT investments have been enormously lucrative to investors who got in early and knew what they were doing. The easiest path to outperformance over the past 20 years was simply to load up on REITs, enjoy the dividends and wait:

However this does not mean that every REIT investor did well. There exists a lot of REITs that are not worth owning. Some property sectors are risky and cyclical. Some companies are poorly managed and conflicted. Finally, some REITs are overleveraged even as we enter the last innings of this cycle.

Needless to say that you need to be very selective when you invest in REITs. To prove this point to you, just consider the case of Realty Income (O) vs. Wheeler REIT (WHLR) over the past years:

If you had invested in Wheeler, you would have lost a fortune. Whereas if you had invested into Realty Income, you would have made a killing.

Our selection process at High Yield Landlord is not bullet-proof, but it has allowed us to avoid many of the biggest losers in the REIT field. Today, we reject 10 investments on average for every one investment that we make:

Below, we discuss 10 important things you need to know about REITs to succeed as an active investor.

#1 Equity vs. Mortgage REITs

There exists two main categories of REITs and one of them has a better track record than the other:

Equity REITs – Most REITs are equity REITs. They own and operate income-producing real estate investments. The market often refers to equity REITs simply as REITs.

– Most REITs are equity REITs. They own and operate income-producing real estate investments. The market often refers to equity REITs simply as REITs. Mortgage REITs – They provide financing for income-producing real estate by purchasing or originating mortgages and mortgage-backed securities and earning income from the interest on these investments.

Mortgage REITs are particularly popular among individual investors because they tend to pay higher dividend yields. However, investors should know that their total returns have been significantly lower over the long run.

Over the past full cycle, Equity REITs were close to earning double-digit returns, despite suffering the sharpest real estate crash ever in 2008. In comparison, Mortgage REITs returned less than 1% per year.

The issue with mREITs is that their business model is closer to a “bank” than a property investment. They earn profits by sourcing capital at cost x – lending it at rate y – and earning the spread in between. It may work well for a time, but it's very sensitive to interest rate changes and may not be sustainable in the long run. In my opinion, most mREITs are uninvestable.

#2 Internally Managed vs. Externally Managed REITs

REITs can be managed internally or externally, and this seemingly unimportant issue can lead to massive disparities in performance.

Internally managed REITs: Hire their management as employees of the REIT.

Hire their management as employees of the REIT. Externally managed REITs: Outsource the management to an external asset management company.

Exceptions exist, but generally speaking, externally-managed REITs suffer greater conflicts of interest, have higher G&A cost, and shareholder returns have been significantly lower over time. By simply skipping all the externally managed REITs, investors can improve their expected returns as compared to Index funds which hold exposure to many externally managed REITs.

This has allowed us to avoid numerous underperformers such as the RMR (RMR) managed entities: Senior Housing Properties (SNH), Hospitality Properties (HPT), Industrial Logistics (ILPT) and Office Properties Income (OPI) that cannot be trusted.

#3 Conservatively vs. Aggressively Financed REITs

Charlie Munger likes to say that: "There is only three ways a smart person can go broke: liquor, ladies, and leverage."

In good times, leveraging a property investment can result in spectacular results. If you buy an 8% yielding property and finance it with 80% debt at a 4% interest rates, you may earn a 24% cash-on-cash annual return without even accounting for growth and appreciation. However, once the cycle reverses, you then get crushed as losses are also amplified.

There exists enormous disparities in balance sheet strength from one REIT to the other. Investors should have their eye on three metrics in particular:

Loan-to-value

Interest coverage

Debt-to-EBITDA

There are no benefits to making a killing for a few years just to go broke thereafter once the cycle reverses. Make sure that your REIT investments enjoy the balance sheet that suits your risk tolerance.

#4 Specialty vs. Traditional REITs

Traditional property sectors include office, industrial, retail, hotels and residential properties.

The issue with these traditional property sectors is that too many investors are chasing the same assets and it often leads to high valuations. Moreover, many of these assets may have sustainability issues. Amazon (AMZN) is impacting malls. WeWork (WE) is disrupting office buildings. And Airbnb (AIRB) is stealing business from hotels.

We believe that the best opportunities exist today in Specialty property sectors. There has been an emergence of many new specialty REITs targeting non-traditional property types in the recent years. This includes:

Farmland (FPI; LAND)

Timberland (WY; CTT; PCH; RYN)

Infrastructure (AMT; CORR; CCI; UNIT)

Billboards (OUT; LAMR)

Casinos (VICI; GLPI; MGP)

And many others.

Since fewer investors are chasing opportunities in specialty sectors, cap rates tend to be much greater, lease terms are stronger, and tenant turnover is commonly lower. It often leads to stronger total returns over time. EPR Properties (EPR) is the perfect example of that:

Our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord is heavily invested in such Specialty REITs as we seek to outperform passive indexes. Each sector has different risk and return characteristics and picking the right sector at the right time can determine the success of a REIT investor.

#5 Small Cap vs. Large Cap REITs

There exists today 25 large cap REITs and 74 small cap REITs (incl. micro caps). Interestingly, most investors blindly invest in large-cap REITs just because they are famous and regularly covered by numerous analysts.

The downside of this is that you are likely paying a large premium because these well-known companies trade at expensive valuations and pay only 3-4% dividend yields.

Today, large-cap REITs trade at 20x FFO which is about fair value in our opinion. In comparison, the lesser-known smaller companies trade at just around 12x FFO – or a 40% discount to larger peers.

We believe that this creates an opportunity for the more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to do some digging because there's no valid reason to justify such large disparities in valuations.

Not every small cap is worth owning (same applies to large caps), but there exists numerous opportunities with >6% yield, >5% annual growth and >30% upside potential as they reprice at a higher multiple over time. We invest in these REITs, not the pricey large caps.

#6 Internal vs. External Growth REITs

There are two main ways for a REIT to grow. It can grow its NOI through rent and occupancy increases. Or it can acquire new properties to create new streams of income.

The former is generally called internal growth because it is organic. The latter is called external growth because the acquisitions are commonly financed with external capital.

Investors should analyze growth from both sides to get a complete picture of the growth prospects.

Internal growth is reserved to REITs that own high-quality properties in desirable locations. They are able to maintain high occupancy and raise rents over time.

is reserved to REITs that own high-quality properties in desirable locations. They are able to maintain high occupancy and raise rents over time. External growth, on the other hand, is achieved when the REIT is able to acquire new properties at a positive spread over its cost of capital.

Successful REITs such as Realty Income (O) are able to consistently grow at a ~5% rate each year by combining internal and external growth, whereas lower-quality REITs such as Global Net Lease (GNL) struggle to maintain stable cash flow.

#7 Growth vs. Value REITs

Some REITs pay 1.5% per year. Others pay closer to 10% per year. Which one is a better buy? There are two schools of thoughts here.

Growth investors will argue that the low-yielding REIT has enormous potential for appreciation as it keeps growing its cash flow at a rapid rate.

will argue that the low-yielding REIT has enormous potential for appreciation as it keeps growing its cash flow at a rapid rate. Value investors will argue that the high-yielding REIT does not need to achieve any growth to generate high total returns.

We believe that the truth is somewhere in the middle. The 1.5% yielding REIT is likely overpriced – whereas the 10% yielding REIT is probably too risky and unsustainable. The ideal opportunity is the REIT that fits in the middle ground. It pays a 5-8% and grows consistently at ~5% per year – which sets it for double digit total returns.

We call this “quality value”. It fits between “blue chips” and “deep value”. They are quality companies that are undergoing some temporary issues that are solvable over time. They are undervalued but have a high likelihood of turning things around. We are able to earn an average 7.5% yield from our REIT investments by following this approach.

#8 Discount-to-NAV vs. Premium-to-NAV REITs

There exists massive disparities in REIT valuations with some trading a massive premiums to NAV while others trade at large discounts to NAV.

According our experience (and academic studies), REITs trading at unsustainable premiums to NAV underperform over time.

On the other hand, REITs trading at discounts to NAV outperform as they solve issues and return to growth. It's just common sense that buying real estate for materially less than what it's worth is a strategy that can result outsized cash flow and appreciation in the long run.

This does not mean that every REIT trading at a deep discount is worth buying - but a well-diversified portfolio is expected to outperform indexes over time. Our portfolio is today priced on average at an estimated ~19% discount to NAV - meaning that each dollar invested in our selected REITs buys us $1.23 worth of real estate.

#9 Cyclical vs. Defensive REITs

In a recession, almost every REIT lose in value, but there's huge differences in magnitude, with some sectors getting absolutely crushed while others only have limited volatility throughout the cycle.

Below you can see the performance of various property sectors during the great financial crisis in 2008-2009:

Hotel REITs lost 60% in 2008. During the same year, storage REITs actually produce a positive return because their cash flow was more resilient to economic shocks.

Today, we are 10 years into the cycle and so many would argue that REIT investors should favor more defensive property sectors at this time.

#10 - Passive vs. Active REIT Investing

Now that you have all the basic knowledge on what REITs are and how to select them, the next question is how to invest in them. Here are your two main options:

Option 1: Invest in a REIT ETF (passive)

Option 2: Invest in individual REITs and build a Portfolio (active)

For "know-nothing investors,” to borrow a term from Charlie Munger, the easiest option is to simply invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an index fund such as the Vanguard REIT Fund (VNQ).

REIT ETFs enjoy many benefits such as instant wide diversification and a low time and knowledge requirement alongside far lower fees than actively-managed solutions. VNQ is by far the most popular REIT investment vehicle for these reasons. Its assets under management recently surpassed $70 billion.

However, this means buying every REIT in the index, regardless of its current price, quality, prospects, or management. While "know-nothing investors" may find this broad diversification useful, we believe (as does Charlie Munger) that using an intelligent analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each REIT in order to pick and choose the most opportunistic investments will provide the best total returns over the long term.

Most importantly, perhaps the biggest issue of REIT ETFs is that they are heavily invested in large cap, overvalued REITs that own traditional assets. As discussed in this article, we believe that investors can do better buy investing in small cap, undervalued REITs that own more specialty assets. I have historically outperformed by following this approach and so have other active REIT investors. The best active REIT investors have reached up to 22% annual returns:

Whether you decide to invest in an index fund or venture into building your own portfolio of undervalued REITs, you should know your limits. Quite frankly, if you know that you have little access to research, do not possess the expertise, or the time, you will most likely be better off going the index route.

However, if you know what you are doing, have access to quality insights on the best opportunities of the moment, and are not scared to occasionally open an annual report, then the reward potential can be drastically improved.

