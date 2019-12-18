GrafTech: Pabrai Likes It, I Like It

An edited version of this article was first released in my marketplace.

Notes

GrafTech (EAF) is a stock I cloned from Mohnish Pabrai. I highly recommend reading his thesis of this stock -- in conjunction or instead of mine. At the end of November 2019, Pabrai has a talk where he details his investment thesis for GrafTech. He touches on some details which were not listed in the interview.

Note: GrafTech's historical financials are not representative of GrafTech post-IPO in 2018. Today, the industry is not only different, but it has a new management team on board.

Investment Thesis

GrafTech is a very cyclical business supplying Ultra High Performance (UHP) electrodes which are needed in the production of steel.

There are only two ways to produce steel: via a blast furnace or electric arc furnace (EAF). Electric Arc Furnace technology is not only significantly cheaper, but it is much cleaner too, hence a strong push by companies to adopt this technology.

Further, even though many companies can produce High Performance HP, only a handful can produce Ultra HP.

The company trades for less than 6x to free cash flow. It is committed to returning 50%-60% of its free cash flow to shareholders.

Upside potential is uncertain, but given the low price of the stock, the downside is protected (in my opinion). I believe the market is underpricing this investment.

Main Investment Risks

In 2018, the prices of Ultra High Performance ('UHP') graphite electrodes soared on the spot market.

This caused customers to purchase more graphite electrodes than they ultimately needed, and demand far outstripped supply.

Today, the position has reversed. Meaning that presently, the steel industry has a glut, which GrafTech's management believing the industry will take until H1 2020 to de-stock and return to normality.

The other substantial concern is that needle coke cost, the main input cost to manufacture UHP electrodes continues to increase in the spot market. This implies tighter profit margins and less free cash flow available for GrafTech.

Source: needle coke

Please note, Graphite's main production cost is needle coke. Meanwhile, demand for needle coke competes not only in graphite production but in electric vehicle batteries.

Source: Read this article, as it's very insightful.

Finally, given that electric arc furnace ('EAF') technology has a flexible cost structure, lower capital intensity, and better environmental performance, numerous countries are increasing the supply of these electrodes.

China produces approximately 50% of the world's steel. If China's EAF technology ramps up, this will bring to the market a huge oversupply which will significantly dampen GrafTech's profitability.

GrafTech's Competitive Advantage

GrafTech produces approximately 70% of its own raw material - needle coke - via its Seadrift facility.

Source: slide 3

GrafTech's management asserts that its own production of needle coke is not only cheaper than that bought on the spot market but it's also of higher quality.

There is substantial technological know-how needed to efficiently manufacture UHP graphite electrodes. According to GrafTech's management, it can take years to perfect the technology. GrafTech's management declares that there are bigger and more important competitors outside of China for GrafTech, namely in India and Germany.

So if GrafTech can fix 70% of its costs, this should imply that whilst its peers' cost structure gets squeezed, this will give GrafTech some breathing room.

A Small Number of Mathematical Assumptions

Given that GrafTech has 3-year to 5-year Long-Term Arrangements (LTAs) or long-term contracts. Thus, GrafTech knows how much 70% of its revenues are going to look like over the coming several years.

Now the question this brings up is what will its profit margins look like?

And I don't know. However, assuming that needle coke is 70% produced on-site, then 70% of its margins will look like they do today, with Q3 2019 having 53% operating profits.

Now, for the remainder 30% of costs which can oscillate, even if its needle coke costs soar by 100%, this should only bring down GrafTech's operating margins to around 40%. Next, we should factor in the 30% of graphite production which is not contracted out and is sold on the spot market.

This could once again plummet which would cause margins to further compress. How much? I don't know, but maybe down by a further 20%?

At this point, if needle coke cost rises and 30% of electrode sales that are not contracted out plummet, this implies that operating profits might fall to approximately 30%.

If Maths Puts You Off Don't Worry; Here's the Summary

Essentially, if we take an aggressive stance, and assume that GrafTech's operating margins compress all the way down to 25%, for a 50% reduction from its present run rates (53% in Q3 2019), then GrafTech is still likely to make around $400 million in operating profits (before taxes and interest), which is not the end of the world for a company priced at less than $4 billion market cap.

Biggest Shareholders Look To Exit The Stock

The whole reason why GrafTech is a public company is that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has been looking to sell out of their position. They acquired the company for $1.25 billion in 2015, helped it turn around and took it public once more. Read here.

At the end of GrafTech's fiscal year, GrafTech's proxy form lists Brookfield as owning close to 79% of the company.

Several days ago, there was a transaction announcing that Brookfield was looking to sell a block of its shares for a certain price. Investors misunderstood the whole situation, and the stock sold off (it has since stabilized).

GrafTech used $250 million of cash on hand to repurchase these shares from an arm's distance brokerage firm (Morgan Stanley (MS)). According to this press statement, if the transaction had occurred at the end of 2018 this:

[...] would have increased by $0.14 per share for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019.

In other words, no big deal. The biggest shareholders are looking to sell a block of shares. GrafTech looks to repurchases these shares. From my dirty calculations, I believe the number of shares purchased would approximate 5% of the total shares outstanding. Brookfield still owns close to 74% of GrafTech. This purchase will increase GrafTech's EPS number.

Valuation - Huge Upside Potential

GrafTech is making about $700 million to $800 million of free cash flow. It does not need all this cash, because this is after capex. For 2020, GrafTech's capex is guided to be similar to fiscal 2019 at around a midpoint of $65 million.

So you have a company which is trading for less than 6x free cash flow for no logical reason.

Having said that, it is important to note that it is unlikely that GrafTech will trade at a premium value of more than 15x to free cash flow. After all, GrafTech is still a cyclical enterprise.

The Bottom Line

GrafTech is a waiting game. Nothing much may happen, the stock may oscillate substantially but market conditions don't improve.

Or there may be some tightness in the market, with the price of electrodes on the spot market substantially increasing as they had done so in the recent past, in which case shareholders will be suitably rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.