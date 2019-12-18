Northern Oil And Gas Institutes A Dividend With A 3% Initial Yield

Northern's leverage is at the high end of the ideal range currently, but it can generate substantial positive cash flow at current prices and is well hedged.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) is starting a quarterly dividend in April 2020. It appears that the $0.015 per share quarterly dividend should be well covered at oil prices in the $50s with a growth capex budget, and could still be covered with low-to-mid $40s oil if Northern goes with a maintenance capex budget instead.

This suggests that there may be room for the dividend to be increased in the future, although Northern will likely need to pay down some of its debt before that happens. Northern's credit facility debt has become fairly significant after its acquisitions and efforts to reduce its second-lien debt.

The Dividend

Northern has instituted a $0.015 per share quarterly dividend. This is in line with my earlier estimate that the dividend would be around $0.01 to $0.02 per quarter. A $0.015 per share quarterly dividend would result in approximately $24 million in annual dividend payouts for Northern.

Northern has a significant amount of hedges in place in 2020 and 2021, which will help protect the dividend if oil prices drop. Without hedges, Northern should be able to cover a $0.015 per share quarterly dividend without incurring cash burn with WTI oil as low as $43, although that would result in it going with a bare bones maintenance capex budget with no ground game spend.

There is significant potential for Northern to increase its dividend in the future, although it will likely focus on reducing its debt first. Northern has its $130 million VEN Bakken note requiring repayment in January 2021 and July 2022 (50% each) and around $418 million in second-lien notes maturing in May 2023, so it will want to be well positioned for that.

Updated 2020 Outlook

Strip prices for 2020 have improved to near $59 WTI oil. Northern is now projected to deliver around $760 million in revenue with 46,000 BOEPD in production during 2020. Northern has swaps covering approximately 70% of its 2020 oil production (at 46,000 BOEPD in total production), so its results after hedges won't change very much. A $5 change in oil prices may change its EBITDAX by $14 million once the hedges are factored in.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 13,432,000 $53.00 $712 Natural Gas and NGLs (Mcfe) 20,148,000 $2.50 $50 Hedge Value -$2 Total Revenue $760

Northern is expected to have around $640 million in cash expenditures in this scenario, including $325 million for capital expenditures and $18 million for dividends (over three quarters). This leaves $120 million to help pay down its debt and do share repurchases. As Northern has around $474 million borrowed under its credit facility (proforma for its recent transactions), it should be putting most of that remaining cash flow towards debt reduction for now.

$ Million Production Expenses $139 Production Taxes $73 Cash G&A $14 Cash Interest and Preferred Dividends $71 Capital Expenditures $325 Dividends $18 Total Expenses $640

Conclusion

Northern Oil and Gas is instituting a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share, which looks quite sustainable. It has plenty of hedges in place in 2020 and 2021, and may be able to generate $138 million in positive cash flow in 2020 before dividends. The $24 million in annual dividends could still be potentially covered at low-to-mid $40s WTI oil if Northern goes with a maintenance capex budget.

Northern still needs to work carefully around its debt as it had around $1.02 billion in debt proforma for its recent transactions. The projected positive cash flow in 2020 should help, but a couple years of focusing on paying down its debt would leave it with leverage that is more in the ideal range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.