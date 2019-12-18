Impeachment: This Honey Badger Market Doesn't Care, Ride The Trend With These Trades

Please manage your cash. Even and especially when the sun is shining, prepare for cloudy days. The VIX is cheap and you should maintain your 25% cushion if you're trading.

If you want to trade, look for names that have lifted off a bottom decisively.

Mergers Three Days in a Row

We are now well over $100 billion in the last six weeks in announced M&A. Talking heads still haven’t caught on that we are witnessing a significant acceleration in acquisitions. Peugeot Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) agrees to a $50 billion dollar deal, while Cigna (NYSE:CI) sells its non-healthcare unit to NY Life for $6 billion-plus. NY Life is not public, but the point is they still went to the public market to buy.

Walking wounded or Warriors on the March?

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is not as interesting as Macy's (M). Below is some good upgrades on BBBY but at this point BBBY has made its move. M is different, it can pay off in two ways, one is equity appreciation with the idea that the Christmas shopping season was decent and their dividend which is 9.4%. I wrote about M about a month ago, thinking that with some clever hedging one could isolate the downside on price somewhat and collect that 10% (at the time). One has to really think about whether M joins the likes of Nordstrom (JWN) as an upscale department store that's sustainable. Whether M is upscale is very debatable. But going into year end M might be tradable. If you are looking just for equity appreciation this is the perfect candidate for an option trade. Define your risk from the outset. Let’s look at the chart to see where M could go.

Here

The first blue line is about 18 points and then the next level is 19 and change. You have to decide if an upside of about 20% is worthwhile. I'm only highlighting this name because there's chatter about it. It may just stay chatter.

FedEx (FDX) not delivering

FedEx reported fiscal Q2 earnings that missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Profit fell 40% and the company lowered its earnings guidance for the year... again. FedEx is said to restrict hiring and shrink some of its air operations. Amazon (AMZN) restricted its third party retailers from using FDX because of poor performance. One commentator cited Shipping.com saying that FDX was lagging UPS (UPS). I can’t imagine restricting hiring and operations is going to improve that. FDX instituted weekend delivery, both Saturday and Sunday. It doesn’t seem to be working out operationally and for profits. When will FDX get it right? I don’t know but, it looks like FDX is going lower before it goes higher. I would play on the short side on any bounce until we see the performance coming back

Home Depot (HD) finally building

I was fearful that HD would break support at the 211-213 level. Instead, it held and now the momentum is clearly moving to the up. It could be that the amazing housing numbers this week is what has brought buyers back in. Where can HD go? Let’s look at the charts.

Here

I feared that the 211-213 level would not hold. Yet it has. It has now run already to a bit of resistance. If it breaks this 218 level tomorrow, a fast money trader may want to ride HD for an additional 5 points.

Boeing (BA) Still Not too late to get on board

At this point, you may feel like I'm pounding the table to help my own position. Look I'm well in the money now, and I'm staying in. I think we still have 6 to 8 more points to run this week. It’s up to you to decide if that's worth it for you. If BA sells off tomorrow for no apparent reason you should consider it. I charted it yesterday so take a look.

Amazon (AMZN) Continues to Flow

I see AMZN having some trouble breaking through 1800. Once it does so decisively I expect it to run into year end and even to their earnings report date end of January beginning February. 1880 is my initial target, it could run hotter.

Here are some lesser names that I think could run into year-end:

Alteryx (AYX), Splunk (SPLK), Zoom Video (ZM), Atlassian (TEAM), Trade Desk (TTD), DocuSign (DOCU). That ought to hold ya!

Random thought: Dividends - S&P issued a record high $500 billion in the fourth quarter. When you combine that thought with the knowledge that 50% of your gains over time is your dividends, please make dividends your “first filter” before you make a long-term investment.

Traders, Enough Rah Rah, Let’s Get Real

Time for admonishment...

We are now definitely borrowing from next year at this point. The highest projection for 2020 S&P is 3600. I’m at 3500. If you’ve been dipping in your cash, that was fine, but look to rebuild a little bit at a time going into year-end. The VIX was below 12 last I checked. Now is the time to hedge.

Insider Corner

Children’s Place (PLCE): Jane T. Elfers (CEO) bought over $1 million in shares, Michael Scarpa (CFO) buys nearly $300K John E. Bachman (Director) Buys $156k Norman S. Matthews (Chairman) Buys $577K

My Take: This totally captures my attention. The breadth of buyers and the amount is very interesting. Perhaps they expect a lot more babies to be born with all the new home buying.

Analyst Corner

Bank of America upgraded a bunch of industrials to buy: Colfax (CFX), Eaton (ETN), Rexnord (RXN), Parker Hannifin (PH).

My Take: Industrials will continue to be fertile ground for mergers. I think that if the economy reaccelerates then these companies should perform. Though industrials are not my area, I'm interested and I'm going to study up. I am looking to add names to my long-term investments, not for trading.

Boeing (BA): JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Seth Seifman Sets $370.00 price target and a Buy rating.

My Take: You know what I’m going to say. BA is still a buy.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Telsey Advisory Group Boost the price target from $16.00 to $18.00 and Outperform. Wedbush analyst does the exact same.

My Take: I highly respect Dana Telsey and her eponymous firm, thou I am not sure that there's enough alpha at this point for the risk.

Morgan Stanley raised price targets on a bunch of med-tech companies, the usual names like Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Medtronic (MDT), Hologic (HOLX), Nuvasive (NUVA), Nevro (NVRO), Insulet (PODD), Stryker (SYK), Zimmer (ZBH), Teleflex (TFX) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC).

My Take: They were all incremental PT rises, except the last IRTC was given a $110 PT 77% from the current price. That caught my attention! In fairness ZBH, SYK, TFX, and ISRG were low double digits. Full disclosure on IRTC, I actually was a user of the product. It was very comfortable and unobtrusive. I tried looking up who manufactured it to see if it was a public company, I should have tried harder.

Teleflex (TFX): UBS Group AG Boost Price Target from $415.00 to $430.00 with a Buy rating for 17.1% upside.

My Take: Nice to see a double upgrade.

Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Loop Capital Upgrades from Hold -> Buy raises PT to $163.00 21.6% Upside

Xilinx (XLNX) Morgan Stanley Upgrade from In-Line to Overweight

My Take: If you are looking for new Semi names CCMP is interesting. XLNX is well known to us.

WPX Energy (WPX) both Wells Fargo & Co and Piper Jaffray Companies Boost Price Target each Overweight to $17.00 for 34.0% and $16.00 for 26.1% upside, respectively.

My Take: On Sunday I shared that WPX announced its intention to acquire privately help Felix Energy. There's no doubt that they did their calculations and saw that this was a good deal.

My Trades: I'm still long BA, and I put on a position on Peloton (PTON) (33ish) around the price that Andrew Left made his big short announcement with a PT of 5 bucks. When you take into account that short interest is at 66%, it doesn’t take much for a short squeeze. Just sayin’ ...

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BA and PTON in CALL options