Cara Therapeutics: Recent Stock Price Plunge Was A Bit Exaggerated

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) recently reported the top-line results of its phase II clinical study of oral KORSUVA in patients with CKD-associated pruritus. Following the positive phase II clinical trial results, the stock price plunged for almost 35% on December 3, 2019. Our investment thesis is built around the fact that a particular plunge was exaggerated, given that the secondary endpoint of the responder rate didn’t meet statistical significance because of better than expected placebo response. Management will undergo an in-depth analysis of both patients subgroups and types of medication use to try to diminish the placebo response during the next phase III study. We believe that the company is on the right track to receive the first FDA approval for the treatment of CKD-associated Pruritus. The efficacy and safety profile of oral KORSUVA Injection during phase II study was very strong and similar to the results of prior injection KORSUVA studies. Consequently, we find as one of the key bullish catalysts the potential release of positive results from the phase III oral KORSUVA clinical study which will be initiated next year.

Phase II Oral KORSUVA Clinical Study

The Oral KORSUVA Phase 2 study was a 12-week treatment trial that was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 1.0 mcg/kg Oral KORSUVA for CKD-associated Pruritus. The total number of patients in the phase III study was 269 and they were almost equally divided into a placebo group (67 patients) and three groups (67-70 patients per group) receiving Oral KORSUVA treatment in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1.0 mg doses. The structure of primary endpoint and secondary endpoints was similar as in the previous injection KORSUVA clinical studies.

“The primary efficacy endpoint was the change from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour Worst Itching Intensity Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) score at Week 12 of the treatment period for any of the three tablet strengths vs. placebo. Secondary endpoints included change from baseline in itch-related quality of life scores at the end of Week 12, as assessed by the total Skindex-10 and 5-D itch scales, as well as the proportion of patients achieving an improvement from baseline of ≥3 points with respect to the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour Worst Itch NRS score at Week 12.” (Source: Press Release)

The primary endpoint was met with a statistical significance of p-value at 0.018, as KORSUVA achieved a -4.4 points reduction in WI-NRS score compared to PLACEBO reduction of -3.3 points after 12-weeks treatment period. According to the figure above, a 1.0mg oral KORSUVA had at least a three‑point improvement from baseline starting at week 4 throughout the rest of the study compared to the three-point improvement of placebo starting at week 9. The drug already showed a significant response of itch-intensity reduction in the early stage at week 2 compared to placebo and the greatest divergence compared to placebo was between weeks 4 and 6 which reflects a strong efficacy of the drug.

Secondary Endpoints and Anomalous Placebo Response

According to the figure above, the company reported the proportion of patients with an improved WI-NRS score of more than 3 points from baseline at week 12 of 72% compared to 57.9% for patients on placebo. A higher dose at 1.0 mg oral Korsuva achieved a good response rate compared to placebo over the first 4 weeks, however, that separation gap started to narrow throughout the remaining 8 weeks of study. In addition, secondary endpoints that were measuring the itch-related quality of life using 5-D itch and Skindex-10 scales demonstrated in both cases 20% better improvements over placebo. However, they were not statistically significant because of the previously mentioned the better than expected responder rate of the placebo group. Given that all of the secondary endpoints did not reach statistical significance thus making it the key reason for a stock price plunge after the release of clinical trial results.

Management claims that response from placebo was anomalous, as in general, it is around 2 points improvement while in this case was over 3 points. Based on both figures above, the mechanics of oral KORSUVA were robust as the responder rate was very healthy at 72% or more than 200 patients per group and an improvement in the WI-NRS score was over 4 points from baseline.

In addition, the responder rate was higher for approximately 21%, compared to the recently conducted KORSUVA injection phase III study. Therefore we anticipate that it is very unlikely that the anomalous placebo response rate will also repeat during the next phase III oral KORSUVA study. Management plans to diminish this placebo response effect by conducting additional analysis on the medication use and on the patient structure. In our opinion, one of the triggers might be a difference in the medication use or regimes of hemodialysis patients compared to CKD-associated patients. For example, hemodialysis patients might receive certain drugs prior to or during the clinical study which might have a greater positive impact on the reduction of the intensity of pruritus compared to CKD-associated patients. Therefore if we have a higher share of hemodialysis patients in our placebo group, consequently the responder rate in the placebo group would be higher compared to a group with a higher share of only CKD-associated patients. Another potential trigger might be a patients’ structure in the study. For example, in Central European sites there are different protocols and procedures on how the drug is administered compared to US sites.

One of the reasons for an inflated placebo response might be a mild or weak severity of indication before the launch of the Phase II study. However, according to the figure above, patients had a high baseline of indication prior to the study, therefore that couldn’t be a case for an inflated response rate of the placebo group.

Safety Profile

Oral KORSUVA showed excellent safety and tolerability profile consistent with results from previous KORSUVA-related studies. Three patients died in the placebo group and one in the oral KORSUVA group. A higher dose of 1.0 mg KORSUVA had a greater number of TEAEs compared to 0.5 mg KORSUVA or placebo. Nevertheless, we anticipate that the dose of the drug will remain at 1.0 mg during the next phase III study. However, in the case the company decides for a larger dose of 1.5mg or 2.0mg oral KORSUVA then it might lead to a higher number of TEAEs, which could limit the chance of a potential FDA approval.

Based on results from both oral and injection KORSUVA studies, in oral KORSUVA the most frequent TEAE was dizziness, however, it was short-lived with only a day or two in duration and mild in severity as was the case in the previous injection KORSUVA study. On the other hand, diarrhea was the most common TEAE in injection KORSUVA, while in oral KORSUVA it had a lower percentage of sample size. We anticipate that in an upcoming phase III oral Korsuva study the safety and tolerability profile of the drug will remain intact and in-line with results from previous KORSUVA-related studies.

Technical Analysis

Following the worse-than-expected phase II oral KORSUVA clinical trial results, the stock price went down approximately 35% over the next several days. In our view, a particular market reaction was a bit exaggerated, given that responder rates in both primary and secondary endpoints were healthy and robust. In addition, investors might have neglected the fact that the placebo response was unusual and anomalous and is very unlikely to repeat in the upcoming phase III trial. Therefore we anticipate that the stock price will continue with its stock price recovery towards the important resistance level of roughly $20.

As of 12/13/2019, technical indicators like RSI (14 days) and MACD convergence were both tradings at low levels which points out that the stock is undervalued over the short-term period. Furthermore, based on Bollinger bands analysis using a four-hour time frame, we find an upper band at $23.00 as the key resistance level and a lower band at $12.00 as the key support level over the next couple of months. In the worst-case scenario, if the company reports unexpected disappointing news like failed phase III oral Korsuva study or any other negative news from other KORSUVA-related studies than we believe that the stock price can fall even lower than $12.00.

According to the figure above, 9 out of 10 analysts reiterated a BUY rating while one HOLD rating, even though the stock price declined more than 35% after the phase II clinical trial results. That clearly indicates that Wall Street analysts have maintained their optimism about the stock. We believe that they have maintained their bullish investment thesis over the market opportunity of injection KORSUVA and do not strongly emphasize developments in the oral KORSUVA at this time. In addition, we believe that they most likely anticipate a lower improvement in the response rate of the placebo group during the upcoming phase III oral KORSUVA study compared to the previous phase II study. In the case of a strong rebound than we find an analysts’ consensus target price of $32.11, as a reasonable target over the next couple of quarters.

Commercial Launch and Market Opportunity

In terms of commercial launch, management didn’t provide any kind of information about the potential product launch revenues or on pricing so far. In our view, as a result of the partnership with Fresenius the company has access to a wide network of hemodialysis hospitals in the US, therefore it will most likely enhance the whole commercial process of delivering both injection and oral KORSUVA to end customers. In addition, as injection KORSUVA will most likely enter the market before the completed phase III oral KORSUVA study, the company will already have a commercial landscape and network for injection KORSUVA. Therefore the company will be able to speed up the commercialization of oral KORSUVA through the injection KORSUVA’s network once the oral KORSUVA enters the market perhaps as early as in 2021. At this point, it is difficult to predict the exact peak revenue opportunity of the oral KORSUVA drug as we don’t have enough insight into the potential pricing of the drug. Given that injection KORSUVA has a peak revenue opportunity of $1 billion by 2025, we believe that oral KORSUVA can reach a peak revenue of at least $250 million four to five years after the potential commercial launch. If we apply the peak revenues multiple of 3x than Cara has a potential ~$750 million market valuation for its oral KORSUVA product. When it comes down to addressable market opportunity, the company estimates one-third of CKD patients to be a target population that makes up approximately 2.5 million patients. Management plans to expand the market opportunity of oral KORSUVA drug and undergo clinical in other indications as well including crown disease.

Financials

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $34.7 million together with marketable securities of $158.4 million and non-current marketable securities of $56 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $182.8 million at the end of 2018. The increase of more than $65 million was primarily driven by issuance of additional common stock in July of 2019, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $126.5 million. The company reported an R&D expense of $36 million, up 61% year-over-year. It was driven by an increase in clinical trials, stock-compensation and payroll-related costs combined with an upfront payment of $8 million to the Enteris company. Both companies signed a commercial license agreement for oral formulation technology, which is used to develop and commercialize oral KORSUVA worldwide excluding South Korea and Japan. A net loss came out at $32.8 million for the Q3 19, which is approximately 7.6x lower than the current cash & cash equivalents plus a total marketable securities value of $249.1 million. Therefore we believe that CARA’s cash position will be sufficient to fund day-to-day operations over the next 6-8 quarters. Furthermore, management stated during the most recent earnings call that the current cash position will be sufficient enough to fund the company’s operations into the first half of 2021.

Takeaways

CARA is well-positioned to bring the first oral treatment using kappa-opioid receptor agonists for patients with CKD associated pruritus. The phase II clinical results of oral KORSUVA came out with a strong efficacy and safety profile, however, secondary endpoints did not meet statistical significance. We believe that the current valuation of the company should be primarily the result of the KORSUVA Injection for moderate-to-severe pruritus. In addition, we believe that a recent plunge in the stock price following the phase II oral KORSUVA results was a bit exaggerated, given that the placebo response was anomalous in secondary endpoints. The key risks to our investment thesis are a potential failure of oral KORSUVA during the FDA regulatory process or any kind of negative news related to injection KORSUVA. Shareholders should also consider the risk of a potential new issuance of common stock, given that the company has already offered common stock for gross proceeds of $126.5 million earlier this year.

