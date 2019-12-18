Weekly Cannabis Report: The Darkness Before The Dawn

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) rose 4.3%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) rose 3.9%, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF rose 1.0%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canada: Canopy Growth (CGC) jumped 11% after it appointed the current CFO of Constellation (STZ) as its new CEO. Tilray (TLRY) was up 2% after completing the merger with Privateer Holdings. OrganiGram (OGI) was flat after receiving a license for an additional 13,000 kg of capacity. Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) dropped 2% after striking a license agreement for SōRSE's emulsion cannabis technology. Buoyed by the improving sentiment, most LPs rose last week including Aphria (APHA) which gained 17% without news.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

The U.S. and International: U.S. cannabis stocks were mixed last week. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) jumped 28% after announcing a $50 million sale-and-leaseback transaction for its Illinois cultivation facility. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) shares jumped 60% after the company released revenue guidance and new debt and equity financings. Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) dropped 10% after announcing its 41st location in Florida. CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) rose 39% as it recoups some of the recent heavy losses. Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) plunged 26% without any catalyst. Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) dropped another 21% as the company faces a slew of lawsuits and dwindling cash balance; we are ceasing coverage for Sunniva due to its market cap.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

As 2019 comes to a close, many are trying to predict whether 2020 would see the current downturn continue or is a comeback on the horizon. We will publish our detailed review of 2019 and predictions for 2020 in the coming weeks but here are some of our high-level observations.

In 2019, the market quickly rebounded from the late 2018 lows and an impressive rally continued for a few months until everything faltered. We think the debacle of cannabis stocks in 2019 was inevitable due to a fundamental mismatch between market reality and unrealistic valuation. It takes time for a new market to be formed and wrinkles to be ironed out. In the case of cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., we saw several issues that hampered near-term performance. Government intervention was a big problem for Ontario and Quebec which accounted for much of the Canadian market. FDA's skeptical stance on CBD safety didn't help either. Overall, the initial momentum was slowly chipped away by unhelpful obstacles along the way as markets continue to develop in the last 12 months. The black market also remains a major competition for Canadian producers as LPs struggle to increase the size of the legal market. Pricing was a major concern which is forcing the industry to drop lofty expectations and adopt an aggressive pricing strategy to improve the value proposition to consumers. The result will be painful for many LPs at first, with many projects built on much higher pricing assumptions, but it is for the greater good of the industry. In the long run, we think an equilibrium could only be achieved after redundant capacity is removed and the number of players is cut to single digits.

(Source: Bloomberg)

We think there are two key things for cannabis investors to keep in mind heading into 2020. First of all, it is important to avoid mistaking price drop as value. For companies with weak fundamentals and unsustainable business models, price drops could lead to the eventual bankruptcy as we saw with Wayland recently. The stock is not cheaper simply because the price has dropped. It is dangerous to assume that all stocks will always recoup their losses once the investor sentiment improves for the whole sector. Secondly, it is crucial to assume that things could get worse before getting better in 2020. We think Canada will undergo another round of failures and consolidations before profits could be achieved among a small number of large-scale producers. That means many of the current small players will either fail or downsize to focus on niche markets. Investors should focus on players with ample balance sheet flexibility (Canopy, Cronos (OTC:CRON), Aphria) and avoid companies with near-term liquidity concerns and bloated cost structures (Aurora (OTC:ACB), TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF)).

Ultimately, we think 2020 will represent a tale of two cities for the cannabis sector. The Canadian market will enter a consolidation and rationalization phase while the U.S. market looks for the legalization of additional states and potential federal legalization in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.