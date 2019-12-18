With Positive Phase III Data From Lumasiran, Alnylam On Track For Another Approval

Alnylam continues to add feathers to its cap, with a strong possibility of four revenue-generating drugs in 2020, and the shares still look undervalued.

The PH1 opportunity is probably something in the neighborhood of $1.7B today, but it will take time to get patients on the drug and ALNY will likely have a rival.

Some investors may well believe that Alnylam (ALNY) had already de-risked its lumasiran program for primary hyperoxaluria Type 1 (or PH1) with strong Phase II and open-label extension study data, but there is a reason that the FDA requires pivotal studies, and Alnylam came through with strong clinical results that will support a New Drug Application to the FDA early in 2020 and likely an approval before the end of the year.

With the positive lumasiran results, Alnylam is closing in on its third wholly-owned commercial product (joining Onpattro and Givlaari), and The Medicines Co. (MDCO) (which is being acquired by Novartis (NVS)) moving forward with inclisiran, Alnylam will likely be generating revenue from four drugs in 2020, with a fifth (Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) fitusiran) not far behind in 2021.

Lumasiran Hits The Mark

Alnylam reported top-line results from its ILLUMINATE-A Phase III study in PH1, with the drug meeting its primary and secondary endpoints, and doing so in pretty definitive fashion in terms of p-value. ILLUMINATE-A was a relatively small study (30 patients), but that is the norm for rare disease drug trials, and there are only an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 PH1 patients in the U.S. and EU. Safety was consistent with earlier studies, with no serious issues, and should not be an impediment to approval.

Alnylam will report full results at the March OxalEurope International Congress.

Lumasiran Unlikely To Be A Blockbuster, But It's Still Worthwhile

While Onpattro, inclisiran, and fitusiran are addressable markets big enough to support multiple billions of dollars in potential revenue, that is not the case with Givlaari or lumasiran. PH1 is likely under-diagnosed, but the 3,000 to 5,000 patient estimate from management seems credible and I would expect pricing on par with Givlaari (around $430,000/year net).

Offsetting some of that opportunity is a potential competition. Dicerna (DRNA) is in late-stage development of its own RNAi therapy for PH1, DCR-PHXC, and the earlier data presented suggest comparable efficacy (allowing for the difficulties and limitations of cross-trial comparisons). It's also worth noting that DCR-PHXC isn't a me-too drug; Dicerna's drug goes after a different target (the LDH enzyme, which sits "upstream" of where lumasiran works) and appears to have efficacy not just in PH1, but PH2 and PH3 as well.

Alnylam may well benefit from a broader development program, as the Phase III ILLUMINATE-B study is testing lumasiran in patients under six years old (before significant kidney damage can occur), and the ILLUMINATE-C study is testing the drug in patients with more significant renal impairment. That may ultimately lead to a broader label for lumasiran in PH1, but I'm expecting (and modeling) Alnylam to have to share the PH1 market at this point. I'd also note that almost no drug gets 100% penetration, even in serious conditions like PH1 with no real alternatives.

Alnylam already has a rare disease drug commercialization infrastructure in place, but marketing lumasiran could still require some incremental effort and expenditure, given that PH1 patients are often treated by nephrologists - a new doctor group for the company to work with. I regard this as a minor issue, but I do expect that the launch of lumasiran will be relatively gradual - I'm not expecting a big bolus of patients to drive strong sales from its first day on the market.

The Outlook

Alnylam has amply demonstrated that it can successfully develop commercial products for a range of diseases. The next big milestone, apart from successfully launching its second and third wholly-owned drugs, will be to generate compelling data with an RNAi compound that is delivered outside the liver. Alnylam has programs underway targeting the eyes and CNS system, but unlocking more druggable targets/routes of administration would certainly add value to the platform.

De-risking lumasiran adds about $10/share to my fair value estimate for Alnylam, and the company has a large collection of earlier-stage assets where clinical read-outs over the next year or two could further boost the fair value. Of course, biotech being what it is, at least a few of these compounds will inevitably fail - Alnylam may have found ways to improve the drug development process, but it is still a risky process and failure is endemic to the industry.

The Bottom Line

Alnylam shares have done well this year, but I still believe there is room for the shares to head higher based on what is already known about the company's commercialized and late-stage portfolio. Biotech investing always carries above-average risk, but I believe Alnylam continues to build its case as the leading RNAi platform and I continue to like the stock at today's price.

