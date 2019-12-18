Why The Market Won't Fall

My market crash indicator shows that we are at the "best of times."

The US market just broke out to a new high, which typically means new higher highs. Other markets are sure to follow. Right now, I like Australia and Greece, but that's not why I'm writing this.

Part of the reason I'm writing this is that I'm interested in our current point in the historical seasonality. Mid-December presents a buying opportunity for beaten-down stocks. Anything you're eyeing that is lower than you think it should be is likely worth a buy, statistically, historically, and seasonally. Right now, we have a seasonal "free lunch," in which buying December's losers typically results in high profits.

The other part is related to all the bearish articles I've seen lately, despite market highs and near-highs. As someone who can be labeled a "pundit" myself, I'm familiar with the popular pundit strategies. Fear sells, and it's always popular to say that the market has hit a top when it hits a new high.

Momentum Precedes Momentum

Statistically, however, new highs precede newer highs. In general, a new high marks a support level that lasts roughly three months. Individual investors typically do not backtest such ideas, which partly explains why new highs prompt pundits to publish articles about market tops: Most simply don't know that a new high is not an ultimate high but the beginning of an upward momentum chain leading to an "ultimate" (or at least relative) high.

The best thing to do is ignore pundits and watch the leading economic indicators yourself. The three strongest leading economic indicators are housing, claims, and unemployment. These are all available via the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) website.

As for specific datasets, I will show you a few that keep my pulse on the market. First is residential property prices. These prices tend to enter free fall before a recession:

We can see that, although prices have fallen, they have evened out.

Initial claims are a bit noisy but also great for predicting a market crash. We tend to see a slow rise into a recession. We only see a spike once the recession begins, however:

Right now, we are lower than we have been for the past few recessions. We need not fret till we see a few quarters of upward trend.

Unemployment is less noisy. Nevertheless, spikes in this indicator are quickly followed by real economic problems. You can see that this indicator is probably the fastest canary in the coalmine, with small spikes preceding recessions:

My Indicator: We Are at the "Best of Times"

Many analysts also look at commodities, such as copper (good when manufacturing is good) as well as gold (good when investors are worried) and yield rates. Personally, I have coded an indicator that looks at all of these as a function of correlation. You can see that the correlation is rising during good times, hitting nearly 1 during the "best times," and falling during hard times:

As per the above chart, we are nearing the best times for the current business cycle. What happens next is generally a push higher in the markets. However, we must watch this indicator, as it tends to predict a violent selloff when it falls. I remember seeing the post-Brexit dip and shifting to a bearish mindset, which paid off. This is not an indicator to take lightly.

Many like to find explanations for market movements in the news, which is fine. I understand how many are buying now that the trade tariff scare is all but nothing. However, we must keep our eyes on economic data to avoid being the victim of the other side of "buy the rumor, sell the news."

A Sino-US trade deal will help both countries' exports but will do little to alleviate the falling global PMI and the weakening industrial sectors in many emerging markets, from Europe to China. The US market is still strong, and foreign markets tend to follow. The main concern is in regard to overpricing: Yes, the economy is growing in the US, but is the pace quick enough to legitimize the prices of the equity market?

Seasonal Risk/Reward

Overall, the risk/reward is in favor of the bears. The probability is about 50/50 as per seasonal trends (below). Pre-election years tend to be strong, as the incumbent president does not want a falling market before his or her election year.

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

My suggestion is to hedge. Realize that the economy is strong but nearing its peak during this business cycle but that the risk/reward is nearing the proverbial "pennies in front of a steamroller." Hedge appropriately.

Below, I will show you my suggested hedge on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). I want to first say that market "crashes" are myths. Markets actually fall slowly during hard times, and you have plenty of time to get out.

Market Crash Hedge

Hence, the following strategy is a conservative one for those with a pulse on the market. Should the market rise, you still profit. Should the market fall, you take profit on the following strategy, re-opening once the max profit is reached, which is entirely possible and reasonable as per the speed of the average market crash:

Buy 1x SPY Jan17 $317 put Sell 2x SPY Jan17 $312 puts

This results in a net credit. You enter this strategy as a trade-off: You will lose a lot if the SPY drops significantly past $312 in a day; otherwise, whether the SPY is up or down, you can profit, either from the credit or from the long put gaining in value. If things get violent, you can always buy to cover the short puts, riding the long put downward into profit.

Roll this strategy over whenever the SPY gets near $312, moving the strike prices downward, as reasonable.

If you have any questions regarding this strategy or the US's economic health, let me know in the comments below. Happy Trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.