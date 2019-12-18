MTS10 Did Better Than Usual Indicators Since 2015 Without Curve-Fitting

The first article on my systemic risk indicator MTS10 was published here on 5/21/2015, 55 months ago. Since then, members of Quantitative Risk & Value receive an update every week.

MTS10 design

MTS10 counts the bearish signals given by 10 indicators. Its value is an integer between 0 and 10. The components are based on various data series covering four fields of market analysis: technicals, sentiment, fundamentals, and economy. MTS10 is like an avalanche danger scale for the stock market. In the market like in the mountains, zero risk doesn’t exist. A black swan is possible at any time. However, a low MTS10 value is a clue that the market is robust and may be more resilient if something bad happens. It happened twice in 2018: The S&P 500 (SPY, IVV, VOO) fell sharply in February and December, but it came back to new highs a few months later.

The table below lists the 10 components updated every week-end. When a component is bearish, its value is 1, otherwise it is 0. MTS10 value is the sum of all components.

1) S&P 500 death cross 0 or 1 2) Market breadth (% of stocks below 200dma ) 0 or 1 3) Short interest in stocks (short trend) 0 or 1 4) Short interest in stocks (long trend) 0 or 1 5) Past aggregate EPS 0 or 1 6) Projected aggregate EPS (short trend) 0 or 1 7) Projected aggregate EPS (long trend) 0 or 1 8) Unemployment (short trend) 0 or 1 9) Unemployment (long trend) 0 or 1 10) Housing starts, new private residences 0 or 1 TOTAL sum = 0 to 10

The next chart shows MTS10 in red and the S&P 500 index in blue from 1/1/2001 to 5/23/2015. This is the period used to design and test MTS10 before it was published.

The next chart is more explicit. On the same period, it shows the sum of SPY weekly returns in % for each value of MTS10 calculated at the end of the prior week.

The returns in a state depend on the time spent in this state. The value for 8 (close to zero) is not very significant because the cumulated time when MTS10=8 was shorter than for other values.

Since 2001, SPY has a negative return for MTS10>=7. This is what I call the alarm level.

Out-of-sample tracking

Now, let’s look at market timing using MTS10 components from May 2015 to December 2019. What follows is out-of-sample data based on information really posted in Quantitative Risk & Value. The next table shows total returns of an investment in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), going to cash when indicators are bearish. Indicators are compared with “buy-and-hold” and MTS10 used as a binary indicator, bearish at 7 and above. Decision points are weekly on market opening.

Market Timing Strategy applied to SPY total return Buy and hold 62.60% S&P 500 death cross 28.70% Market breadth (% of stocks below 200dma ) 20.98% Short interest in stocks (short trend) 40.32% Short interest in stocks (long trend) 31.35% Past aggregate EPS 47.89% Projected aggregate EPS (short trend) 37.58% Projected aggregate EPS (long trend) 62.48% Unemployment (short trend) 36.44% Unemployment (long trend) 36.31% Housing starts, new private residences 51.28% MTS10<7 64.75%

A bar chart gives a better overview:

All MTS10 components are “good” timing indicators according to various studies and simulations on long periods. However, all of them have given false positive signals since 2015, resulting in lagging the benchmark for investors following any of them. The best one during this period was the long trend of the projected aggregate EPS. However, which one was the best on a 4.5-year period is not really significant. The point is that none has beaten buy-and-hold: in fact, using these indicators separately would have resulted in lagging the benchmark by 23.3% on average. However, using them together in MTS10 has resulted in beating the benchmark by about 2%. A couple of % above SPY is not a big deal, and once again, a 4.5-year period is not really significant.

What is significant is that using these indicators together beats using them separately by about 25% on average since 2015, just by avoiding false signals.

Can we find better indicators? Yes, I bet we could create one with a stellar apparent Sharpe ratio, even if its real Sharpe ratio is zero, just by running a few thousand backtests on the same data series with statistical tricks like z-scores, optimized weights and moving averages. I would likely have more success doing that, because complicated things sell better than simple ones. Anyway, that’s called curve-fitting, and it is not my game. Marco Lopez de Prado has illustrated the curve-fitting bias much better than I can do in his presentation at Quantcon 2018. His slide below is self-explanatory.

(source: M.L. de Prado at Quantcon 2018 retrieved from Quantopian forum)

MTS10 is not an optimized indicator. It is not optimized on purpose. We use data series and lookback periods that are standards in financial analysis, and components are in equal weight. It is also a discrete indicator by design. Making it continuous would not make it smarter. Anyway, decisions in investing are discrete.

Scaled Market Timing

Going to cash or on full hedge at 7 is not the best way to use MTS10. It transforms a multi-valued indicator into another binary indicator. The issue with binary indicators is they are 100% right or 100% wrong.

"It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong."

- John Maynard Keynes

Market timing based on a binary indicator is dangerous, even if you find an indicator “predicting” the 8 recessions in the United States since 1950. In statistics, being right 8 times out of 8 means there is a 95% probability that the indicator's accuracy is at least 67%. It may be better, but it may be worse.

There are smarter ways to use MTS10. The first one is scaling a hedging position according to the risk level and the user's risk tolerance. The second one is to follow ETF strategies scaling the exposure to stocks and bonds according to the risk level. All the details are available in the user’s manual of Quantitative Risk & Value.

Past results, real or simulated, are not a guarantee of future returns. I never use backtests to evaluate expected return and risk, but as a proof of concept for a model based on common sense and research. For example, the short interest components are inspired by Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns (Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou).

Conclusion

In 2019, you have probably seen catastrophic headlines about the U.S. stock market valuation. Yes, the market is overpriced. People believing that it was a reason to go in cash have once again missed the rally like they did in 2017. My own metrics show that S&P 500 stocks are overpriced by about 30%. However, overpricing is neither necessary nor sufficient for a recession or a market crash.

We are getting closer to the end of this bull market (we are always getting closer to the end). We have the choice to focus on the inevitable, or to open our minds to what comes day after day, week after week, and make decisions based on facts. I don’t promise you that MTS10 can make you happy or save your money. It is not designed to spot the next flash crash. It is just a tool to make sensible decisions in a complex environment. In the last 54 months, MTS10 published in Quantitative Risk & Value has been quite boring, but more useful and less depressing than headlines and gurus. Moreover, besides that and actionable ETF models based on MTS10, I have also given to subscribers useful information about SPY support zones and a profitable buy signal on silver (SLV, update of 6/3/2019).

MTS10 has been published in Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) every week since 2015, allowing to execute ETF strategies and scaled hedging tactics focused on the market’s risk level and the investor’s risk tolerance. In a world of probabilities, it is a more realistic approach than just risk on/risk off. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.