RusHydro: Waiting For A Turning Point

The company has two key problems: loss-making Far East assets and never-ending capex program. Both issues can be solved in the mid-term perspective.

The RusHydro's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RSHYY) case is about a turnaround: if the company resolves its two substantial issues, the road to recovering from historical lows will be open. I'd personally wait for more details, but as the prices are unlikely to go any lower, investors can start gradually build up a long position which will deliver you a decent 7% dividend yield anyway.

(Background photo source: Vadim Mahorov; image edited by Author)

Company Overview

RusHydro is the largest energy holding in Russia and the third-largest hydroelectric power company in the world. The installed capacity of power plants is approximately 40 GW which is about 16% of all electric power in Russia; the annual volume of electricity generation is about 145 billion kWh. RusHydro also owns thermal power plants and power grid assets in the Russian Far East, energy retail companies, research and design institutes, and engineering organizations.

The company immediately gets bonus points for a useful presentation that covers most of the important aspects of the company.

Source: Company presentation

RusHydro is a state-owned company with the government's controlling stake of 61.2%. Considering the share of state-owned VTB Bank, the Russian government, in fact, controls at least 74.3% of RusHydro.

Source: Company presentation

I think this is a mostly negative factor as it's more common to see less competent management of Russian state-owned companies (the VTB Bank itself is a great example of this) rather than skilled professionals who are capable to efficiently manage the company. The management of RusHydro also has its sins I'll talk about later.

Now let's take a look at the company's financials. Revenues for 9 months of 2019 amounted to 287.6 billion rubles, remaining unchanged since the same period last year. In Q3 2019 revenues also match the last year's level of 87.5 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

EBITDA for 9 months of 2019 decreased by 13 Y-o-Y to 70.4 billion rubles. EBITDA in Q3 went down by 7% Y-o-Y to RUB 19.7 billion. The EBITDA margin in the third quarter was 22.4% compared to 24.1% a year earlier.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net profit for 9 months is down 24% year-over-year to 35.2 billion rubles. In the third quarter, net profit fell to 5.8 billion rubles, or -22% Y-o-Y.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net debt amounted to 150.7 billion rubles, an increase of 16.8% Q-o-Q. The Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was 1.5x versus 1.3x in the previous quarter.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

In 2019, the company faced a tough hydrological situation in the areas of its main reservoirs, which led to a decrease in production.

Source: Company presentation

The third quarter couldn't completely rectify RusHydro's financials. The European part grew by 6.7% Y-o-Y for 9 months and in Siberia prices fell 3.8% Y-o-Y.

An increase in operating expenses in the Far East segment also hampered the company's profitability growth, showing an operating loss of 1.2 billion rubles. According to RusHydro, fuel costs, purchased electricity and capacity expenses were the main drivers of operating expenses growth. The retail electricity sales segment also showed a negative operating income.

However, the negative Q3 results as well as modest results expected in Q4 are unlikely to affect the distribution of cash flow among shareholders and may not have a significant impact on the stock, as the company's dividend policy provides a clear minimum payout level.

Dividends

Source: Company presentation

In April 2019, the company made changes to the dividend policy by officially increasing the payout ratio to 50% of IFRS profit. The problem is that the company pays 50% of non-adjusted profit, which is lower due to constant write-offs.

To address this issue, the updated dividend policy has established a minimum dividend threshold: no less than the average for three years. The estimated dividend per share for 2019 is 3,67 kopecks (0.037 rubles or 0.00059 dollars), which amounts to a 7% dividend yield. The dividend payment is expected in July 2020.

The Outlook

The company's Far Eastern segment has traditionally been characterized by significantly lower profitability than its main hydropower assets, significantly reducing consolidated profits. The main reason is that the assets are located in the non-price zone and operate at artificially low, regulated tariffs and costs, which should be compensated by state subsidies (about 15 billion rubles per year) and through subsidies from industrial customers of European and Siberian price zones (32.1 billion rubles in 2019 for RusHydro).

Source: Association NP "Market Council"; image edited by Author

This year, RusHydro began optimizing the Far Eastern segment: the company agreed with the Russian government on a new tariff policy which was adopted in June 2019. The new policy provides for the long-term indexation of thermal energy tariffs in non-price zones (instead of indexing once a year) and creates a mechanism for reimbursing the accumulated lost revenue. The new rules will come into force in July 2020, the transition period is expected to last until 2023. Details have not yet been approved, but the reform can be an important factor in supporting RusHydro's long term profitability and potentially contribute to an increase in dividends.

Another positive factor is that the intensive capex cycle finally comes to an end. The current plan looks like this:

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

If the remaining write-offs related to the commissioning of assets in the Far East (~105 billion rubles) will be recognized more or less evenly, the average dividend for the next 3 years will be 8-9%. If the company keeps its word and doesn’t raise its forecast for capital expenditures again, investors will get a dividend shower with a yield of 15-18% starting 2023.

Risks

I see the following risks for the company:

1. RusHydro still makes small issuances of shares in favor of the state to finance economically unprofitable projects. For example, the company placed shares worth 14 billion rubles to provide financing for the construction of an electric network in the Chukotka region.

2. Major accidents sometimes happen at the company's facilities (the Sayano-Shushenskaya power station accident in 2009, the Zagorskaya PSPP-2 accident in 2013). The latter still needs to be repaired which will require around 44 billion rubles.

3. RusHydro has never been consistent in its investment strategy. To be exact, the company was consistent in constantly increasing guidance on its capital expenditures. On the one hand, capital expenditures are about to decline soon. On the other hand, RusHydro recently announced that it wants to build three pumped storage power plants with a capacity of up to 10 GW to ensure the reliability of the power system. The cost of such a powerful PSPP, according to analysts, will be up to $17.5 billion. According to the Kommersant newspaper sources, the company is not going to invest its own money and wants to build stations at the expense of state subsidies or allowances for consumers. Anyway, experts say that the feasibility of such a project is very doubtful in the presence of less costly alternatives to save and redistribute the accumulated energy.

At the same time, George Rizhinashvili, the first deputy head and the member of the RusHydro's, who has been responsible for strategy and innovation in the last ten years, has left the company. This definitely gives hope that a new face responsible for the strategy will ensure the company's commitment to its own guidance.

Final Thoughts

RusHydro is relatively cheap: 3.9 EV/EBITDA and 10.26 P/E vs. an average of 10.1 and 17 respectively. The growth potential associated with the declining capex and the new tariff policy for the Far East segment change looks attractive, but I still maintain a neutral view, as long-term prospects seem to be outweighed by uncertainties in implementation.

In a blue-sky scenario, we'll get another Gazprom-like story of phenomenal growth. In a grey-sky scenario, investors will have a cheap but stagnating stock with a 7% dividend yield, the downside seems limited amid a decrease in interest rates in Russia and a following inflow of money in dividend stocks. I will keep RusHydro on my radar, so stay tuned for updates.

It should be noted that the liquidity of the stock is limited in the U.S., so consider the London Stock Exchange or Moscow Stock Exchange if you want to buy the stock. Depending of the exchange listing used, ridiculously low share prices and dividends can also be a bit distracting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.