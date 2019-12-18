Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Nears 3200, While VVIX Lurches Higher

One reader is packing his bags for the time being and looking for vol elsewhere.

VVIX bottomed in mid-to-late October, and has quietly been on the rise since then.

Recall that late April and late July were also very calm periods this year, but that state of affairs changed quite rapidly.

Market Intro

The S&P sectors are a mixed bag in Wednesday trade, even as the major US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) trend higher. Perhaps that is how spot VIX is able to get a boost even as the overall tone of trade is quite optimistic and mild in nature. Materials (XLB) are down close to 1%, while real estate (XLRE) and communications (XLC) are up about a percent.

Thoughts on Volatility

It's fair to say that investing has changed a lot over the last 20 years or so. Partly that may be a monetary story, and another portion of the dynamic could be readily attributable to low-cost passive indexing.

If and as investors make regular contributions to passive funds, one might argue that a backstop exists, as investors indiscriminately purchase less on the basis of perceived opportunity, and more as a simple habitual process.

While it may or may not make sense to criticize the rationale of such strategies, it's not bad to at least begin by acknowledging the role a thematic shift has taken.

That said, because it has been so long since investors have experienced an honest-to-goodness bear market, when we finally do see one there may be a real element of "finding oneself". We got a taste of such panic a year ago, when the S&P fell right to the brink of bear market territory in about 3 weeks.

My take on this is that it's quite likely that the next time the US economy hits a modest recession, there is a good chance that we will see an outsized market response. To some degree, this is a rehash of the 2000-2002 situation, where the US economy blipped lower but the S&P fell by more than 50%.

For now though, the gravy train continues to chug along higher. The S&P looks all-but-destined to take the 3200 handle by year end. Current HV30 on the SPX is a mere 6.86 vol points!

One need look no further than late April and late July to recall similar episodes that rapidly transformed into vol readings in the upper teens and low-to-mid twenties. So we can get there in rapid order, folks. But for the time being, things are pretty sleepy at the broad index level.

Term Structure

Wednesday marks the first day where the VX Jan ("F") contract takes to the helm as front-month contract.

The term structure is taking on an interesting shape - concave down at the front end, and concave up at the rear; the term structure of S&P volatility is "increasing at a decreasing rate" in the near term and "increasing at an increasing rate" at the back end.

What gives? My take is that the back end is the hold out, and will likely fall. Having said that, 2020 is an election year, and the current back-month October contract reminds that we'll be right at the doorstep of what may be a contentious election season.

What of the VIX of the VIX? While the S&P has been gliding steadily higher over the past three months, the VIX of VIX has quietly been mounting a stealth increase as well.

After having bottomed around Oct 20th in the mid 80s, VVIX has gradually waxed. That is to say that the volatility of VX contracts is mounting, and as such VX options traders have been settling at higher vols for moves in the front of the term structure.

For those who trade the ETPs (VXX, UVXY, SVXY), taking the likelihood of more whippiness is not a bad idea. From a "buy-and-hold" standpoint, gaining exposure from going long or short the VXX, which is unleveraged, can be a better way to avoid the decay that comes from daily rebalancing.

I appreciate the note, agent bitter. For those that like volatility in what they trade, you might just decide to take a pass on the entire S&P and vol complex. Precious metals could be interesting. Still, I'd disagree on the direction of the dollar if markets were originally expecting more rate cuts.

One can also head towards products that are notorious for moving around a good deal. REX Shares recently put out MJO, a 2x leveraged ETN that trades in the cannabis space. Give it a look.

Wrap Up

