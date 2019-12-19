Window Dressing And Tax Selling Over The Coming Weeks - Sector Rotation Could Favor OIH

Friday, Dec. 13, lived up to its reputation in markets. Friday the 13 is a day where the superstitious believe that bad luck abounds. The superstition likely dates back to the Last Supper, where 13 attendees, including Jesus Christ and his 12 disciples, celebrated the Passover the night before his crucifixion by Roman soldiers on Good Friday. The theory is that Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th to sit down at the table on that fateful night.

Last Friday was eventful. The results of the UK election took fear and uncertainty off the table when it comes to Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s majority paves the way for the long-awaited divorce between the UK and the EU.

The US and China announced that the sides had reached an agreement for a “phase one” trade deal. The combination of a resolution to Brexit in a second referendum and de-escalation of the trade war was good news for markets. The events almost overshadowed the action of the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives in the United States. The Committee voted along party lines to send articles of impeachment to the floor of the House this week for a final vote.

There's virtually no chance that the Senate will convict the president and remove him from office. However, the impeachment will turn up the heat on an already boiling presidential contest in November 2020. As the end of 2019 nears, the chances for significant policy changes in the US as a result of the election could increase volatility in the coming year. One of the sectors that could experience dramatic change is energy. The 2020 election will be a referendum on energy independence when it comes to oil and gas production and the “Green New Deal.” The progressive policy is likely to be a core initiative in the platform of any candidate the party nominates to challenge the incumbent president.

Over the coming days and weeks, tax selling and window dressing are likely to dominate the market action. I will be watching energy prices for opportunities. Perhaps the most depressed area in energy has been oil services companies. The market had beaten the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product (OIH) like a red-headed stepchild throughout 2019. Over the recent trading sessions, OIH has been attempting to mount a comeback from the abyss.

A bullish year in the stock market

The final quarter of 2018 was an ugly time in the US stock market, but it set the stage for exciting gains in 2019.

The E-Mini S&P 500 continuous futures contract rose from a low at 2316.75 in late December 2018 to a high at 3199.25 this week, an increase of 38.1%. Stocks rose to a record high last week.

As we are in the second half of December 2019, the coming sessions will be a time for window dressing and tax adjustments for portfolios after a good year for investors that is ending on a bullish note.

Energy stocks have lagged, badly

The price of crude oil also had a bullish year in 2019.

The weekly chart shows that nearby NYMEX crude oil futures hit a low at $42.36 per barrel in late December 2018. This week, the energy commodity reached a high of $61.12, which was 44.3% higher than the bottom.

Meanwhile, oil-related equities failed to follow the stock and oil market higher over the past year.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) holds shares in most of the top energy companies with more than a 40% exposure to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

The chart shows that the XLE fell to a low at $53.36 in late 2018. At $61.68 on Dec. 18, it was 15.6% higher. The XLE lagged both the stock and crude oil markets over the past year.

Oil services have been the worst of the worst

Even though the XLE lagged the overall stock market and underperformed crude oil, it posted a gain compared to the lows from late 2018. The performance of the oil services sector has been downright ugly over the same period.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product holds many of the top companies in the business, including:

OIH has an over 40% exposure to Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR). The ETF has net assets of $696.33 million, trades an average of over 10 million shares each day, and charges a 0.35% expense ratio.

The chart shows that OIH fell to a low at $13.13 per share in late 2018 when crude oil and the stock market were on the lows. After a recovery to $18.68 in late April 2019, OIH fell to a new low at $10.76 in mid-August and again in October. At $13.21 on December 13, OIH was only 0.61% below its 2018 bottom.

Sector rotation and opportunity

With stocks at record highs, it's hard to find any bargains in the market these days. Price to earnings multiples have been rising with the price of stocks. Since oil-related stocks underperformed the overall market, they offer value at current prices. The oil sector companies are downright cheap these days.

Sector rotation in the stock market in 2020 could cause buying in the dogs of 2019, and oil services companies have behaved like mutts with fleas. At its current share price, OIH offers value and upside potential if sentiment turns and investors begin to snap up shares in the coming year. However, the 2020 US election will be not only a contest for the presidency but also a referendum on the future of US energy policy. The US is now the world’s leading producer of crude oil and natural gas. The daily output of crude oil recently reached a record peak at 12.9 million barrels per day. Massive discoveries of natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales regions of the US led to record production. Technological advances in fracking to extract the energy commodities from the crust of the earth together with a friendly regulatory environment under the Trump Administration have led to energy independence for the US. However, that could change in early 2021. The opposition party will likely embrace progressive initiatives in its platform. One of the leading candidates, Elizabeth Warren, said she would ban fracking on day one of her administration if she wins the election. Last week, Time magazine named a Swedish teenage climate advocate as its person of the year.

Any dramatic change in US energy policy as a result of the 2020 election could cause continued woes for oil and oil services companies. However, if President Trump emerges as the winner, a second term could unleash a wave of buying in the forgotten sector of the stock market.

OIH - The downside is limited

Investors have beaten oil services companies like mangy dogs. OIH is an ETF product that diversifies risk with holdings in many of the top members of the sector. The ETF pays shareholders a 2.56% dividend, which is the average yield of the companies in its portfolio. The dividend more than pays for the 0.35% expense ratio for medium and longer-term holders.

I believe OIH offers significant value at $13.21 per share on Dec. 18. Moreover, from a technical perspective, the ETF put in a double bottom formation at $10.76 per share in 2019. Risk-reward favors OIH as stocks are at record levels, and the price of crude oil has significant support. Going into 2020, the increase in OPEC’s production cut, a de-escalation of the US-Chinese trade war with the “phase one” agreement, and the danger of Iranian-backed incidents in the Middle East should keep a floor under the price of crude oil. Looking for bargains in the US stock market is a tall order these days, but OIH is an ETF that's not expensive at its current price level.

