Cocoa Sits In The Middle Of Its Trading Range, And A Look At NIB

The holiday season is a time for indulgences in sweet treats. At the same time, winter is a time when the consumption of hot chocolate reaches a peak. Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in delicious chocolate products. Almost two thirds of the world’s cocoa beans come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Cocoa plants thrive in equatorial climates, making West Africa the perfect region for production.

Cocoa in Africa is a lot like crude oil in the Middle East. The cocoa business in the IC and Ghana is the leading employer and provides substantial income to the countries. When it comes to agricultural commodities like cocoa beans, the weather and crop diseases can impact the available supplies each year. The leading chocolate manufacturers of the world depend on West Africa for the primary ingredient in their products, so sustainability is a critical issue for the future. Meanwhile, demographic factors when it comes to population and wealth growth around the world mean that demand for chocolate is on an ever-increasing trajectory.

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the future arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NIB) provides an alternative.

Higher highs since August

In August, the price of active month March cocoa futures traded to a low at $2188 per ton twice. On Aug. 20, the price hit that low, and on Aug. 29, March futures fell to the same price creating a double bottom formation on the daily chart.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, cocoa futures have made higher lows and higher highs since trading at $2188 per ton in August. The most recent high came in November when the March futures rose to a peak at $2,694. The cocoa market ran out of upside steam at just under $2,694. Price momentum and relative strength indicators reached overbought territory and have both turned lower since Nov. 18. Daily historical volatility declined from 31.61% on Nov. 12 to 16.68% as of Dec. 18 with the price just over the $2,500 per ton level.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the weekly chart shows that the continuous contract high was at $2,783, $89 higher than the March futures contract. The backwardation in the forward curve is a sign of nearby supply concerns.

Source: ICE/RMB

The term structure in the cocoa market after the recent correction shows that March 2020 vs. March 2021 was trading at a backwardation of $114 per ton. The tightness is a sign that supply concerns continue to influence the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products.

A correction but support holds

The daily chart illustrates that the bullish pattern of higher lows and higher highs remains intact as of Dec. 16. The critical level of technical support stands at the Oct. 8 bottom at $2,414 on the March contract. This week, the price fell to a low at $2,483, so the market has another $69 room on the downside before it threatens the support level.

The backwardation reflects the concerns over nearby availabilities of cocoa beans. Moreover, the trend in the spread is another factor that supports the price.

Source: CQG

The chart of March 2021 minus March 2020 cocoa futures shows that the spread moved from contango of $64 in early May 2019 to a backwardation of $190 on Nov. 13, when cocoa was on its way to the most recent high. At the $111 per ton backwardation level, the spread continues to offer support for the price of the soft commodity.

Open interest rose with the price

The price of cocoa has support from its term structure. Short-term price momentum and relative strength are falling toward oversold territory, which could lead to the market to run out of selling sooner rather than later. Another factor that supports higher highs in the cocoa market is the open interest metric. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, open interest hit a low at 255,454 contracts on Aug. 7 when the price was approaching the low. The metric steadily rose with the price of cocoa, reaching a high at 324,713 contracts on Dec. 17. Increasing open interest and rising price is often a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

The technical picture for cocoa remains bullish. It will likely find a higher short-term bottom over the coming days and weeks.

The pound and surcharge are bullish - levels to watch in the cocoa futures market

The fundamental supply and demand equation also favors a higher price for the soft commodity. The Ivory Coast and Ghana, with support from the world’s leading buyers of cocoa beans in the chocolate industry, have agreed to a $400 per ton surcharge for cocoa beans. The premium provides farmers with an incentive to both improve the sustainability of supplies and lower the incidents of child labor at cocoa farms in West Africa. The premium is a bullish factor, as around two thirds of the world’s annual supply is subject to the surcharge.

At the same time, since London is the international hub of cocoa trading, many physical supply contracts use the British pound as a pricing mechanism. Cocoa tends to move higher and lower with the value of the pound vs. the US dollar. The recent election in the UK stood as a second referendum for Brexit. Prime Minister Johnson’s impressive victory paves the way for Brexit by the end of January. The Prime Minister had negotiated a deal with the leaders of the EU before the election. The UK and EU divorce will likely occur before the next deadline at the end of January 2020. In the aftermath of the UK vote, the pound rallied against dollar as a degree of certainty and stability returned to the British currency.

Source: CQG

The chart of the pound vs. the US dollar currency pair shows that the UK currency rose to a high of $1.3510 in the wake of the election. The pound rose to its highest level since May 2018 against the dollar and its peak since June 2016 against the euro currency. At over $1.3116 on Dec. 18, the path of least resistance for the British currency remains higher. A rising pound tends to support the price of cocoa futures.

Short-term support for March cocoa stands at $2,414 with resistance at $2,694 per ton. At over $2,500 on Dec. 18, the price of cocoa was below the midpoint of the range. From a longer-term perspective, support is at $2,386 and $2089 per ton. On the upside, weekly resistance stands at $2,783 and the 2018 high at $2,914 per ton. In 2015, cocoa futures traded to a high at $3,422, and the all-time peak was at $3,826 in 2011.

NIB is the cocoa ETN product

A rising pound, the surcharge on cocoa that supplies more than 60% of the world’s requirements, backwardation, and the pattern of higher lows and higher highs are bullish signs for the futures market as we head into 2020. The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NIB) is available to any market participant with a standard stock account. The fund summary for NIB states:

“The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the "index") reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $27.9 million, trades an average of 68,562 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The price of March cocoa futures rose from $2,188 on Aug. 29 to a high at $2,694 on Nov. 18, a move of 23.1%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, NIB rose from $24.47 to $31.29 per share or 27.9%. The ETN outperformed the cocoa futures market because the backwardation was a credit rather than a debit when it comes to rolling risk positions from one active month to the next. The continuous futures contract moved from $2,089 to $2,783, or 33.2% over the period. The rise in the NIB ETN was around the average of the March and continuous contract percentage rallies.

Cocoa was sitting below the middle of its trading range on Dec. 18. I would be a buyer of the soft commodity on any price weakness as risk-reward continues to favor the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.