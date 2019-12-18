Snap-on Shares Trading At A Discount To Historical Valuation

The company has been a steady compounding machine through history and now trades at a cheaper valuation than it otherwise has in recent times.

Source

Snap-on (SNA) has long been familiar to those who have ever purchased a tool as the best in the business. The quality was always superior and the warranty unheard of. With a lifetime guarantee and trusty tools, Snap-on became a brand that would ultimately charge a premium for its product and create a loyal customer base. For those who use tools in the garage for a living, it is usually the go to. The company founded in 1920 continues to grow which is quite impressive at this time. Despite there being a shortage of mechanics and more and more tools becoming dealer/brand specific, Snap-on continues to innovate and curate demand for its products. Its franchisees make a good living and the customer relationships they build further strengthen the bond to the brand. As the company has seen revenue growth slow, we analyze the price in which shares may become most attractive for a long-term investment.

Performance

In the most recent quarter, Snap-on beat on the bottom line but missed slightly on revenue estimated.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While revenue growth was almost zero, a closer look shows that after taking into account currency headwinds, organic growth was 1.4%. Net earnings grew a measly $1.4 million. However, EPS grew a bit more due to share repurchases.

A closer look at how the results stack up is below.

Source: Earnings slides

The company saw margins decline in the quarter which is not usually a healthy sign. Management attributed this to higher sales of lower margin items. Typically, the company doesn't compete on price so the reason management gave should be taken seriously. If margins continue to face pressure in the future; then investors should start to wonder if there is a problem with the core business and its premium pricing.

The company continues to see stable delinquency rates in its financial services portfolio which is important.

Source: Earnings slides

While the company doesn't contribute a large portion of revenue on a quarterly basis, it does drive a decent amount to the bottom line. Additionally, the company carries a large portfolio of loans to its customers at almost $2 billion. Interestingly and perhaps a sign of a slowdown in its business, the company saw a 5.1% decline in new finance origination in the quarter year over year. This means either more are paying upfront, or less are deciding to finance their tools for some reason.

The company has seen a decline in YTD cash flow as well which is not a positive sign.

Source: Earnings slides

As the company has noticed more charges related to investments and liabilities, it has been unable to recognize an increase in cash flow. As an investor, I prefer to see cash flow growing, especially when shares are trading near highs.

Taking a look at the balance sheet, we see the company is quite conservative.

Source: 10Q

The company has a reasonable amount of long-term debt, and has a decent amount of cash on hand as well. This should provide plenty of safety net to cover any short-term obligations the company may face in the event of a cash crunch. It also leaves the company in a strong position to borrow should it want to make acquisitions in the future. As of late, the company has been making rather small acquisitions of companies that are under $50 million.

Management believes that aging vehicles provide a long runway for growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

The theory is that as the cars age, they need more repairs. The more repairs they need, the more tools the mechanics will need or replace to get the job done.

However, what could hinder Snap-on and its growth is the growing shortage of mechanics. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be an estimated need of 46,000 more technicians in the next 6 years. More can be found on this problem here. Considering these are Snap-on's customers, this could be beneficial if they were to be found, trained, and hired. However, if there isn't enough people to fill these roles, then the company won't stand to benefit and will instead need to continue to find a way to increase sales to the existing mechanics it already services.

The company continues a focus on international markets, growing franchisees, and acquiring specialty companies that give it an edge versus competitors.

Valuation

Looking at the historical valuation of Snap-on shares, we can see if they trade above or below their average value.

Source: Morningstar

The shares currently trade at a discount to their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. This could be due to a combination of a slowdown in the sale of vehicle recently and the slowing growth Snap-on has seen. The discount is deserved until the company can get back on a track of mid single digit revenue growth. Typically, I find a discount to historical averages to be a buying opportunity. However, in this case I find it to be that there is worthy cause for the difference in valuation.

Looking at historical yield for SNA can tell investors whether they are getting the chance to buy the shares with an above or below average dividend. Typically if one way or the other it can signal where the valuation currently lies. Snap-on has increased its dividend for the last 10 years and has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1939. The company most recently increased its dividend by 14% which is quite a noteworthy growth rate.

Source: Yieldchart

The average dividend is 2.5% and with the recent raise the company now yields 2.53%. This means the shares are probably trading near fair value. Should the shares yield 3% or greater, investors could expect a reversion to the mean while getting a chance to acquire shares at an above average rate. Given the fast dividend growth, investors should know the company still has a safe payout ratio of about 35%.

Conclusion

While Snap-on has produced attractive returns for shareholders since being a public company, the growth has seemed to have slowed. Until growth resumes at a healthy clip, the discount to the 5 year average valuation should stand. I would like to add shares to my portfolio at a greater discount and then I can also lock in a higher yield. Currently, with the economy seemingly doing well, the slowdown in sales has me worried and I cannot justify paying $170, which is only 2% off recent highs. Another recession could result in the opportunity to pick up shares at a bargain price. Clearly, the company has made it through many recessions before and will continue to be a recognized brand that remains in demand. It is these types of businesses I like to add to my portfolio when the opportunity presents itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.