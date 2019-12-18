3 Stocks I'm Expecting Big Things From In 2020

2019 has been a relatively eventful year in the stock market. There’s been no shortage of drama. Concerns around trade wars, which finally appeared to have subsided, fears around higher interest rates alternating with fears of economic deflation have ensured a year full of interesting soundbites for the stock market and financial media for 2019. In spite of this wall of worry, the stock market has continually made its way higher, with the S&P 500 (SPY) now on track to close out the year almost 30% higher.

My own high growth portfolio, Project $1M has similarly benefited from an environment conducive to a high quality investment strategy. An approach focused on businesses that are sustainably growing revenue, earnings and cash flow in a disciplined environment and generating strong returns on invested capital has helped power the portfolio to a return in excess of 40% so far in 2019, continuing a strong performance against the S&P 500 which has lasted over more than four years. Looking forward to 2020, I have my eye on three fairly large stocks within the portfolio that I believe are set up to perform particularly well as far as stock price return is concerned.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)

China stocks have generally been on the nose for much of 2019, with the recently concluded phase 1 tariff deal bringing about some respite and stock appreciation. In spite of the uncertainty and downturn in Chinese economic growth, Alibaba has continued to power from strength to strength. While other businesses have been notably impacted by depressed sentiment from the China-US stalemate (such as Micron (MU) and Analog Devices (ADI)), BABA continues to post growth that would be the envy of most players. This has largely been the result of strong leverage to secular growth trends that will benefit the business for a decade or more.

Alibaba's core commerce platforms continue to propel the growth of the business. In an uncertain macro environment, core commerce revenues were up 40% year-over-year. BABA's China marketplaces continue to expand the number of active buyers, clocking in at just under 785M mobile monthly active users. Alibaba has over 50% market share in Chinese e-commerce. At these levels, there are very strong network effects which typically kick in to help cement the lead of the incumbent.

Beyond its China commerce platforms, Alibaba has been wracking up some impressive growth in its cloud business. Cloud growth was up nearly 64% to $9.3B in Alibaba's most recent quarter. Alibaba's cloud business is still a modest contributor to the group's total revenues; however, cloud computing in China has a very long runway, with China's $11B cloud market expected to grow 44% annualized to almost $68B by 2023.

Alibaba dominates the enterprise cloud computing market, and as an early entrant into the market, it has been able to acquire almost 43% market share. Finally, BABA also represents an interesting play on the fast growing commerce markets in the Southeast Asian region. Alibaba's Lazada provides a commerce platform across Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. BABA's recent quarterly results appear to indicate that the business is continuing strong momentum in the region. Lazada achieved 100% year-over-year order growth for the fourth consecutive quarter.

While Alibaba's stock is up almost 50% in 2019, the business has barely budged from where it was during the summer of 2018, right before rhetoric on tariffs and trade wars kicked into higher gear. Since then, the business has further grown users, revenues and earnings, further improving its position. Alibaba still trades very inexpensively, at only 28x forward earnings, for a business that is growing revenues at more than 40% year on year. Improving sentiment on China with the Phase 1 deal having been completed, as well as BABA’s recent listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, should result in a positive reappraisal of Alibaba's prospects, with the stock likely to trade higher.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon's stock has been in a relative funk in 2019, being a laggard for the Project $1M portfolio, and in the market in general. The business has managed an anemic return of just under 18%, well below the S&P 500's return of almost 29%. Amazon had a string of negative news flow in 2019, which has been partly responsible for soured sentiment against the stock. The loss of the Pentagon cloud computing 'JEDI' contract to Microsoft (MSFT) being chief among them. Revenue growth for the business overall appears to be decelerating, further contributing to negative sentiment. However the negative concerns are still largely overstated.

E-commerce continues to grow and accelerate. Online e-commerce still accounts for less than 20% of total retail sales, and Amazon has an almost 50% of the e-commerce market share in North America. With e-commerce effectively being a category where winner takes most, if not all, Amazon's dominance in this category can be expected to continue.

What the negative sentiment around the JEDI contract overlooks is that AWS is still on track to deliver significant growth. AWS grew revenues almost 35% year over year in 2019, a rate of growth that I believe the business will be able to sustain into 2020. The company is still the dominant public cloud computing platform (maintaining over a 30% market share) in an area that is very underpenetrated, with cloud computing still representing less than 10% of the overall enterprise computing market.

Finally, Amazon is slowly and steadily building up a substantial advertising business of its own. The disintermediation of brands by e-commerce and a decline in traditional television audiences have diluted the effectiveness of television campaigns, causing the brands to want to get exposure to platforms like Amazon to advertise. Amazon has put some numbers on the board so far that indicate that there could be significant things coming from this business. Amazon has captured almost 10% of digital ad spending and 6% of mobile ad spending in North America. While those numbers are still very small compared to Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which control almost 60% of digital ad spending between them, Amazon's share of digital ad spend is expected to rise, as weary advertisers attempt to get better insights into cohort data and seek alternatives to Google and Facebook.

Facebook (FB)

With Facebook (FB) surging almost 50% this year, investors would be justified in asking, where is the opportunity here in 2020? Well, in an uncanny parallel to Alibaba, Facebook is merely back to trading at the levels that it was at during the summer of 2018, just before it was beset by a myriad of privacy scandals and outcry from political figures globally that it should be subject to regulation, which subsequently cratered the company's stock price. In the intervening time, the company has managed to post successive quarters of greater than 25% annualized revenue growth, and is a much stronger and more dominant business than it was in 2018.

I expect more of the same from Facebook in 2020. The essential need and desire for people to communicate with each other and share aspects of their daily life with those close to them are still most effectively met by Facebook and its related properties (Instagram, WhatsApp). Facebook continued to grow Daily Active Users and Monthly Active Users through 2019, with DAUs growing at 8.2% yoy and MAUs at 7.8% yoy. User engagement on the Facebook platform continues to remain strong. Its mobile app users continue to spend almost 1 hour a day on Facebook, significantly more than any other mobile app by quite some margin. For advertisers, Facebook still offers the easiest way to tap into targeted pools of users across different demographics, at scale, across the globe, in a way that no other platform has been able to do.

For a business that is growing revenue at 25% annually, and should post similar levels of growth into the future, Facebook trades at a highly attractive multiple of just 23x forward earnings. It's not the bargain basement price that it was when I picked up more stock in December 2018 for the Project $1M portfolio, but it still trades on a valuation multiple below a number of consumer staples businesses with substantially less growth that Facebook is posting.

Part of the reason for its very attractive valuation may be market fear around continuing regulatory threat and investigative action taken by the Department of Justice and the FTC. While this may result in additional fines and settlements, I don't believe the more drastic scenarios of forced divestment of WhatsApp or Instagram will take place, preserving Facebook's ability to provide advertisers with large, global aggregation of user cohorts. This being the case, I expect Facebook's stock to continue to march to new highs through 2020, delivering investors strong price appreciation from current levels.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio

Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.