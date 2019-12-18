ams AG Seemingly Going In All Directions At Once

I'm not crazy about the Osram deal, but the market is already applying a pretty steep discount to the valuation of the combined companies.

When I first started digging into ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) (AMS.S) years ago, I never expected this would be such a volatile and bizarre company. The core technology drivers are still very much there - ams is a leading player in 3D sensing and other sensing and optics technology that is seeing increasing adoption in smartphones, and there are still attractive long-term opportunities in other sensing technologies and markets like auto and industrial automation. At the same time, though, business has proven very volatile on unpredictable OEM adoption curves and management's aggressive pursuit of Osram (OTC:OSAGY) seems predicated on some rather bullish assumptions regarding long-term revenue/technology synergy and cost optimization.

I feel pretty conflicted about the stock. Stand alone, I like ams AG. I'm not bullish on the Osram deal, but even with what I think are post-deal assumptions that don't give much benefit of the doubt to ams management, the shares look pretty meaningfully undervalued. I'm not really a believer in "hold your nose and buy" stories (if you don't believe in management, keep looking until you find a company/stock where you do…), but I still like the core sensing story and it looks like the market is already sufficiently skeptical about the Osram deal.

A Lot Of Uncertainties With The Osram Deal

While pursuit of Osram was a "will they or won't they?" question when I last wrote about the company, ams management decided to go all in - raising their bid and lowering their acceptance threshold until they finally got enough Osram shareholders to go along with their offer.

As of about a week ago, ams reported that 59% of Osram shareholders had accepted the EUR 41 bid. Management has since opened an extended acceptance window, and after that process is finished, the company will submit the deal to regulators. The company will also likely hold an EGM in January to authorize a large rights issue (ams stock sale), as well as figure out its "domination agreement" for Osram.

There are a lot of uncertainties at this point, though. I don't expect any trouble with the regulatory review process, but you never know. I do expect more trouble in dealing with those Osram investors who haven't tendered their shares. German law gives these shareholders far more rights than in the U.S. (or most other countries), and the "squeeze out" process will likely take some time and will quite likely require more money - Osram shares currently trade at EUR 44.09 versus the EUR 41 tender price.

Assuming the deal gets done, the uncertainties move on to the timing and magnitude of cost savings and synergies. Management of ams has made it clear that they want to get moving quickly on cost reduction/synergy efforts (hence the need for a domination agreement), but the negotiations with Osram management have muddied the waters with respect to what will actually be attempted - there have been job guarantees discussed for German workers (about half the workforce) through 2022, and ams management has seemingly backtracked on some of the facility consolidation ideas.

With ams likely to exit 2019 with an EBITDA margin in the 30%s and Osram projecting an EBITDA margin for fiscal 2020 of 9% to 10%, I'd argue the needs for cost improvement are pretty pressing, so the uncertainty here puts a lot of the long-term value creation from the deal up in the air.

Why Do The Deal?

Although I don't necessarily agree with ams management, I believe I understand why they've pursued this deal. For starters, there are the cost synergy opportunities (uncertain as they may be) - optimizing the manufacturing footprint and improving ams's loadings should meaningfully help margins. Integrating the marketing and SG&A functions are a more pedestrian source of synergy, as will be combining and optimizing the R&D programs (eliminating redundant work in VCSELs, for instance).

I also expect ams to try to sell at least some of Osram's legacy businesses. Traditional auto lighting, for instance, is on its way out (suppliers like Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) have been gaining content with new LED offerings), and I can't see much reason to stay in that business beyond, maybe, FCF "cash cow" opportunities.

Where Osram will work, if it will work, is on the technology-driven revenue side. Osram has some pretty interesting technology in microLED and I like the prospects of integrating ams sensors with microLEDs (ams has seen ramping interest in its back-of-OLED sensing capabilities) for future smartphone displays. I also like the longer-term potential of integrating ams sensors into Osram's auto LED offerings and their opportunities for collaborating on new optical products. All of that said, VCSELs and microLEDs are less than 10% of Osram's revenue base now, so there's definitely a risk in that model.

I do see another argument for doing this deal - diversifying ams's business mix. A single product for Apple (AAPL) (wafer-level optics for Face ID) generates about a quarter of the company's revenue and we've all seen how well relying on Apple can work out for chip suppliers.

The Core Is Solid

With third quarter results in hand, ams continues to see improvement in the business. Revenue shot up 41% yoy (and 57% qoq) on strong results in the consumer business, with ams benefiting not only from good sales of new Apple phones but also its increasing volumes of 3D sensing on Android platforms as well, as the company is supplying all of the major 2H'19 launches - including illumination components (including the VCSEL) for Huawei and a complete stereovision solution for the Pixel 4. The company is also seeing its behind-OLED sensing business ramping, where it is currently the only supplier, and the company has started working on behind-OLED 3D sensing.

Stronger volume and better cost execution at its Singapore facility are also helping to boost margins, with gross margin up more than 10 points from the year-ago period and six points from the prior quarter. Operating margin leverage was even stronger - up 15 points yoy and more than 15 points qoq.

While solid, the core is not without risk. Lumentum (LITE) and II-VI (IIVI) are formidable rivals in the VCSEL space, and STMicroelectronics (STM) is looking strong in time-of-flight sensing. Greater adoption of ToF 3D is not, on balance, the best outcome for ams, and I expect ongoing pressure on ASPs.

The Outlook

I'd like ams better without Osram, but that's not what is on offer now. I'd note that ams publicly acknowledged in offering documents in September that they had launched their bid for Osram (including an increased offer) without really doing due diligence, and that doesn't exactly fill me with confidence. Nevertheless, the Osram acquisition is almost certain to happen, so shareholders had the best hope that management has it figured out now.

With Osram, I believe ams will generate over $6.5 billion in revenue in 2023, propelled by opportunities in 3D sensing primarily in smartphones and also in automotive and industrial applications. On top of that, I do see opportunities in sensing-enabled microLEDs and more advanced auto lighting and ADAS systems. I don't expect the combined company to ever be as profitable as ams could have been on a standalone basis, but I think double-digit adjusted FCF margins are possible in 2023 and beyond (I had previously expected mid-teens FCF margins by 2023 and high teens, close to 20%, margins by 2028 for ams on its own).

Discounting the cash flows back, I believe ams shares could be more than 30% undervalued today and that includes dilution from the equity offering and the impact of Osram deal debt. The shares likewise look undervalued on a forward-looking EV/revenue basis using some relatively conservative synergy assumptions (a mid-teens operating margin in 2021).

The Bottom Line

As ams will almost certainly do a rights offering at a discount, readers may want to wait for a better price, but I assume at least some of the recent share price weakness is in anticipation of that dilutive offering. I can't say I'm 100% with ams management on the Osram deal, but it seems like the valuation today is already applying a healthy skepticism discount and I wouldn't ignore the signs of momentum in the sensing business that have been building recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.