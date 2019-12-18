Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended December 15, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Karouni gold mine in Guyana

On December 12, Troy Resources (OTCPK:TRYRF) released an exploration update for its Karouni mine, and the best interception was 17m @ 149.14g/t Au from 34m in hole HRC480. This is equal to 2,535(AuEq.)m, and the latest drill results are from 20m infill drilling designed to provide additional data for detailed mine planning.

(Source: Troy Resources)

The Karouni mine is located in one of the few underexplored greenstone terrains in the world:

(Source: Troy Resources)

It has a mill with a nominal capacity of 1 mtpa, and it produced a total of 70,207 ounces of gold at AISC of $931 per ounce in 2018. The project's main issue is the mine life as the reserves are pretty low. As of June 30, 2018, the reserves stood at just 120koz.

Mining at Karouni is suspended at the moment after a worker fell to their death on-site in October. Troy also entered a trading halt shortly after the accident. The company said that a restart of operations would be dependent on several factors, including securing additional funding.

2) Rook 1 uranium project in Canada

On December 12, NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT:NXE) released the third batch of assay results for 40 holes from the Phase I feasibility-stage drilling program at its Rook 1 project, and the best interception was 46m @ 4.51% U3O8 from 614m in hole AR-19-229c5. This is equal to 2,521(AuEq.)m, and it included an interval of 4m @ 15.21% U3O8.

Rook 1 is a world-class uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and is best known for the Arrow deposit:

(Source: NexGen Energy)

In November 2018, NexGen posted the results from a PFS for the project, which significantly improved the economics compared to the PEA despite excluding inferred resources:

(Source: NexGen Energy)

I view NexGen's Arrow deposit as the most significant uranium discovery over the past two decades. The company has the potential to become the largest producer in the developed world.

(Source: NexGen Energy)

The average life of mine all-in cost is just C$17.23 per pound, thanks to the extremely high grades. This makes NexGen one of the few uranium companies which can be profitable even at today's depressed uranium prices:

(Source: NexGen Energy)

A total of 30 assays from feasibility drilling are pending release, so expect NexGen to be featured regularly in this series in the near future.

3) Kiena gold mine complex in Canada

On December 10, Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCPK:WDOFF) announced additional results from the ongoing underground definition and exploration drilling program at its Kiena mine complex in Val-d'Or. The best drill interception was 13.2m @ 141.44g/t Au from 55.8m in hole 6486, which is equal to 1,867(AuEq.)m.

(Source: Wesdome Gold)

Wesdome plans to update the mineral resources in 2020.

Kiena is a high-grade past-producing mine with more than 2.8 million ounces of historical gold production. It was put under care and maintenance in 2013, and it has a 2,000 TPD permitted mill as well as a 900-meter production shaft. Kiena has an area of more than 7,500 ha with eight shafts:

(Source: Wesdome Gold)

In September 2019, the company released an updated resource estimate for the complex, which showed that it contains more than 1.5 million ounces of gold:

(Source: Wesdome Gold)

Wesdome's main producing asset is the Eagle River gold mine, and the cash flow from it is used for funding a C$27 million exploration and development program at Kiena.

Conclusion

Troy announced great drill results from Karouni, but this is unlikely to bring smiles to shareholders as the mine and the company’s shares remain suspended. There’s likely to be dilution soon as the company needs to secure additional funding to restart operations. It’s an interesting turnaround story, but it looks too risky.

As I’ve stated before, I think that NexGen's Rook 1 project is the best undeveloped large uranium mine in the world. Thanks to the high grades, it has the potential to be profitable even at today's depressed uranium prices. NexGen plans to release a bankable feasibility study in the first half of 2020, but Rook 1 is several years away from construction. However, this means that the company provides a good exposure to uranium without the risk of significant dilution, as it won't need significant funding soon. As of December 1, NexGen had around C$59.6 million in cash.

Wesdome released another set of good drill results from Kiena, and assays from the company's Eagle River project have also been very impressive this year. However, Wesdome’s shares have had a great run, and the company is valued at almost $1 billion, which I think is too much for the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.