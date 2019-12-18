FedEx, Aramco, Trade Deal: Upcoming Events Investors Should Watch

A trade deal announcement defers further tariffs and lightens the burden of some existing ones, but because of the precarious nature of the deal, the market barely reacted.

Saudi Aramco’s upcoming addition to the MSCI Emerging Market Index will likely only have marginal impact for Western investors, despite a nearly $2 trillion valuation.

FedEx severing ties with Amazon has negatively affected stock prices, but there may be an investing opportunity when they announce their earnings report.

FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) stock has fallen 31% in 2019 alone, spurred by the company ending its relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the US/China trade war, and a lawsuit with the Commerce Department, among other things.

Expectations are not high ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings report, but that may be exactly why FedEx is ripe for long-term investment. The stock finds a baseline support level near $150/share. From the long side, the risk-reward has an investor risking 5% for a 15% return if prices rise again to May levels of $190.

Turning to emerging markets, it looks like Saudi Aramco’s (ARMCO) upcoming addition to the MSCI Index will only have marginal impact for Western investors, despite the company’s nearly $2 trillion valuation.

Last week, Aramco listed shares in Saudi Arabia and the stock jumped 10% in the first day of trading, achieving the valuation.

However, that valuation may not reflect true price discovery, as only $240 million worth of shares traded and yet the company added $200 billion in market cap. Also, the buying was mainly domestic retails with 66% of the IPO being held by Saudi locals with a strong incentive to hold shares for six months to receive a bonus.

Bottom line for Western investors: don’t expect Aramco to be a big factor in your ETF holdings anytime soon.

Finally, phase one of the trade deal was completed. The deal defers further tariffs and lightens the burden of some existing ones, but because of the precarious nature of the agreement, the market barely reacted.

Following the announcement, there was a garden-variety bump of 30 basis points in the S&P.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.